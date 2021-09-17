Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20
Second floor meeting room of the County Courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Approve Agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, September 13, 2021 meeting.
4. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
5. Discussion and Possible Approval of 28E Agreement for Funding for Dispatching Services between The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Fayette, Iowa.
6. Share updates from committees.
7. Weekly updates from various County Departments.