Joined by the Fayette County Supervisors, local residents and other county officials, the Fayette County Engineer’s Office hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony along Nature Road Monday in recognition of the county’s successful paving projects this past year. The three projects included Nature Road from Highway 150 to County Road W14, County Road W14 from Highway 93 to Highway 3, and County Road V62 from Highway 281 to the City of Sumner.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz, P.E., reminded those in attendance that this was the most significant paving program in the county’s history. The road reconstruction program was the largest ever in terms of funds expended ($11.4 million), miles fully reconstructed (31.2) and tons of hot mix asphalt placed (105,000). In addition to the paving, the county completed culvert extensions, shoulder widening, a bridge replacement, ditch reshaping and slope adjustments to further improve the roadways and safety conditions.