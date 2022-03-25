MAYNARD — Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Board will co-host an in-person legislative discussion on childcare in partnership with the Iowa Women’s Foundation and Iowa Childcare Resource and Referral on Friday, April 1, from 1-2 p.m. in the Maynard Community Library.
Persons are invited to join others to learn more about how the childcare crisis is directly impacting their families, businesses, and communities, and how legislation can help.
Those planning to attend this discussion are asked to RSVP to mallory@northeastiowarcd.org by Wednesday, March 30.
The Maynard Community Library is located at 245 Main St. W.