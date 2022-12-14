Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The deadline to submit grant applications to the Fayette County Community Foundation’s 2023 grant cycle is 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Technical support will be available to applicants until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The online grant application and guidelines can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.fayetteccf.org.

Grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2023.

