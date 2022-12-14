The deadline to submit grant applications to the Fayette County Community Foundation’s 2023 grant cycle is 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Technical support will be available to applicants until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The online grant application and guidelines can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.fayetteccf.org.
Grants are awarded to projects within the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2023.
Grants are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501(c)(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable. Please contact Dotti Thompson, program manager, at 319-243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss the project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal or if you are a first-time grant applicant.
Grant selections are made to create a better quality of life for people in Fayette County. A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.
In 2022, a total of $133,998 in discretionary grants were awarded to 18 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Fayette County. Since 2005, the Fayette County Community Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants from all charitable giving funds of the Foundation.
More information about the Fayette County Community Foundation can be found at www.fayetteccf.org.