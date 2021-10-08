MAYNARD — The Fayette County Conservation Board recently honored 36-year board member Don Bunn at his beloved Twin Bridges Park by dedicating the shelter house in his name as friends and family looked on.
The shelter is located near the playground at 14650 130th Street, rural Maynard.
Bunn was first appointed to the Conservation Board in 1983 and ended his latest term in January 2020.
Bunn said the award “surprised” him. “None of it it could have happened without exceptionally good board members you’re working with and exceptionally good staff.
“I’m a hunter, an outdoors person,” Bunn said.
“I’ve always been interested in conservation and the preservation of our natural resources. It was my way of helping do things. We basically deal with parks and it takes a lot to develop them and keep them going.”
“Don’s years and guidance upon the board saw a small conservation agency grow to one of the largest and most diverse in the state of Iowa — growing from a handful of parks to more than 50,” said a Fayette County Conservation news release.
“At Twin Bridges — one of my major accomplishments I feel was getting electrical hookups installed,” Bunn said.
This park has two electrical hookups for camping located on the south side, according to MyCountyParks.com. The campground side address is 13112 O Avenue.
“Over the years we’ve wanted to get electrical hookups for the campers because it was primitive before,” Bunn said. “You just don’t pick thousands of dollars out of thin air.”
“Don fought hard to keep the park clean and updated including putting in electrical outlets,” the Conservation release noted. “His friends and family members were present to see the shelter house dedicated in his honor.”
Family members present for the dedication included his wife, Ann Bunn; children: Wendy and Jake Munger of Arlington, Jody Bridgewater of Walker, Iowa; Tony Bunn of Fennimore, Wisconsin; Bunn’s sister- and brother-in-law, Joyce and Rick Trotter of Oran; and some of the grandkids.
Bunn was a key leader in the establishment of the Integrated Roadside Management Program, per Conservation. The program is now headed by Fayette County Conservation Deputy Director Blake Gamm.
“We seed the ditches, see that weeds don’t get out of control,” Bunn said.
Bunn was on the board during the establishment of the recycling program.
Although the recycling program is still going, the conservation agency is no longer involved, he indicated.
Bunn was also there for the beginning development and expansion of the Gilbertson Conservation Education Area.
The nearly 1,000-acre area along the Turkey River offers limestone bluffs, rivers, prairies, an interpretive center with a fishing pond, a nature playscape and petting zoo in the summer, along with over nine miles of trails.
“Over the years we helped establish and grow the Gilbertson Campground and Nature Center up at Elgin. For years we had a petting zoo there and a maze,” Bunn said. “I was just on the board at the time.”
When Bunn stepped down in January 2020, his and Ann’s daughter, Wendy Munger joined the board.
“I learned to love being outdoors,” Munger said, growing up. This included camping and hunting — with a camera. With this inspiration, she added conservation management to her business major in college.
“My sister and I worked at Gilbertson Nature Center — like at the petting zoo — when we were in college,” Munger said of Bridgewater.
“He has lots of wildflower prairies and maintains his farm grounds and makes sure who’s renting it practices conservation practices,” Munger said.
With four children, Munger says she doesn’t get much time outdoors, but she and her husband take the opportunity to visit her dad when able.
“If I have a night off, my husband and I will go up to my dad’s and — go for a nature walk, mow a trail,” she said.
“That’s his greatest joy right now is my kids enjoying the land and hunting on the land. He loves it when the grandkids can get a buck or a turkey, and they always take it to Dad’s house to show him, and he’s so proud.”