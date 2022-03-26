Fayette County Conservation had another successful year of operations in 2021 including being honored with a State of Iowa Tourism award for its Sasquatch in the Parks event.
The conservation department continued to expanded its environmental education programming efforts throughout the county including guided walking tours of Echo Valley State Park, lighted night walks at Gilbertson Park and spring bird/wildflower walks at other county parks. The education unit also bolstered its resources by purchasing 30 sets of snowshoes and 10 kayaks to use during school and outreach programs.
The Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management department continued their diligent work on brush control on county right-of-ways and prairies throughout the county. The group helped out with wildlife management activities on county owned hunting grounds, including four prairie burns. Staff members spent several days monitoring dozens of wood duck and kestrel (falcon) boxes throughout the county. Roadsides was involved in numerous projects that required hydroseeding culverts and bridge embankments.
In 2022, the roadside team will be continuing their brush work, seed collection and seeding, and help in managing county wildlife management areas.
The parks unit spent a significant amount of time last summer recovering from record flooding on the Little Turkey and Turkey rivers. Staff had to repair numerous campgrounds, water trail accesses and replace a bridge crossing at Gouldsburg Park. Storm cleanup also took place at Downing County Park outside of Oelwein.
At Gilbertson Park staff focused on annual beautification of the campground, nature center and petting zoo. The crew also dedicated their time maintaining the 10 miles of hiking and equestrian trails that also include seven walk-in campsites. A new crushed rock trail to the petting zoo and a cement sidewalk from the parking lot to the outdoor playscape were added.
A large interpretive kiosk was fabricated and installed near the Gilbertson Nature Center that will detail the history of the park and adjoining Turkey River Recreational Corridor. Trail improvements were also implemented at Echo Valley State Park along with Dutton’s Cave County Park improvements will continue this year.
As part of a beautification project, parks staff created screenings around the shelters at all county parks. Initial cleanup of the Bunting Rose property started this past spring and will continue this year.
A new fish habitat project will take place at Dutton’s Cave which will include a new stream crossing and streambank stabilization.
Parks staff are excited to create a new parking lot on the east end of the Echo Valley Environmental Nature Trail.
In summary, if 2021 was any indictor, 2022 is shaping up to be another busy and productive year for Fayette County Conservation.