SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Speeding:
Shyan Ramona B. Curry, 24, Davenport, Meagan J. Peyton, 29, Randalia, Richard T. Carlson, 45, Bandera, Texas, Joseph C. Hudnall, 49, Madrid, Madelyn Ann M. Tyler, 21, West Union, Kiley N. Kime, 23, Waterloo, Tanner L. Sauerbrei, 22, Fairbank, Justin T. Fretheim, 24, Elgin, Elizabeth M. Cabalka, 46, Independence, Melody M. Pahl, 61, Oelwein, Makayla R. Garrido, 19, Waterloo, Brady B. Shepherd, 26, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, William G. Patrick, 19, Oelwein, Kyle G. Crouch, 41, Des Moines, Brian D. Halstead, 49, Vinton, Rhett J. Jensen, 47, Elgin, Joseph N. Kelchen, 67, Manchester, Mason Travis D. Thompson, 22, Waterloo, Jered W. Dailey, 47, Oelwein, Alyssa Jones, 20, Hawkeye, Wayson J. Haberman, 36, West Union, Rebecca A. Becker, 56, Oelwein, Shawna R. Schmidt, 20, Lovington, Ill., Brandon M. Broers, 41, Mason City, Cora R. Holland, 22, Forest City.
Others:
Emma C. Toms, 18, Hazleton, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, Matthew Krambeer, 54, Wadena, failure to maintain or use safety belts, Jed L. Thelen, 40, Viroqua, Wis., dark window or windshield, Kerrie A. Kunkle, 41, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device, Landon M. Foley, 18, Oelwein, dark window or windshield, Lori A. Pfister, 54, Hawkeye, failure to obey traffic control device, Alexander S. Fedeler, 22, Arlington, careless driving, Brenda S. Carney, 57, Dysart, failure to obey traffic control device, Cory M. Howard, 29, Center Point, dark window or windshield, Adam J. Thimmesch, 34, Sumner, failure to comply with safety regulations.
CRIMINAL:
Alexis T. Rinella, 30, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Madison R. Williams, 23, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Adam R. Guenther, 39, Elgin, first-degree harassment, assault on person in certain occupations, interference with official acts, order for arraignment.
Troy E. Richards, 60, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, unlawful assembly, hearing for initial appearance.
Jacob J. Mundt, 33, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Eric J. Dokkebaken, 57, Oelwein, second offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Bradford D. Kneeland, 58, West Union, first-degree harassment, hearing for initial appearance.
James D. Hill, 25, Eldorado, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 41, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Ricky L. Ferring, 49, Lansing, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jared M. Richardson, 29, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Clayton A. Opitz, 28, Arlington, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Scott L. Bennington, 35, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Gary R. Wright, 58, Oelwein, second offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, written plea of guilty filed.
Kenneth A. Thornton, 54, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $2,395 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brian L. Beesecker, 51, Fairbank, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Justin C. Moore, 34, Westgate, two counts of willful injury, going armed with intent, order setting hearing.
Nathan G. Lutgen, 44, Stanley, third-degree kidnapping, order setting trial.
Bree A. Jore, 23, Decorah, possession of contraband in correctional institution, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Ryan J. Smith, 29, Coralville, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Hector M. Reyna Jr., 33, Cedar Rapids, first-degree burglary and harassment, third-degree kidnapping, stalking, order setting trial.
David L. Smith, 61, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Ricky L. Ackerson, 61, Dewar, four counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Patrick T. Aswegan, 56, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley K. Cronan, 37, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Lenore K. Carrillo, 52, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
James D. Owens, 27, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault of pregnant person with intent to inflict serious injury, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Lindsay M. Nus, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Anthony M. South, 29, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to six days in jail.
Jacob W. Jeanes, 34, Westgate, unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Shannon K. Hunemiller, 50, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
CIVIL:
Kurt A. Drilling et al v. Loren Franzen Construction, contract, dismissed without prejudice.
Sherrie L. Routt et al v. Darin A. Christensen, contract, order for continuance.
Estate of Kahn et al v. City of Clermont et al, wrongful death, order for continuance.
OWI:
Erik D. Bettmeng, 40, West Union, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Adam M. Harkin, 45, Arlington, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Megan E. McAllister, 34, Oran, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Matthew R. Swenson, 40, Clermont, third offense OWI, order setting trial.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Adryan N. Jensen, of Westgate. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,503.21 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank v. Nathan D. Post, of Fayette. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Brody W. Bushman, of Castalia. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,062.51 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Deborah Knight, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $737.33 plus interest and court costs.
Fortress Joy Investments v. Ashley Torres, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Tiger Knight v. Sarah L. King, of Elgin. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Midland Credit Management v. Rebecca K. Hubka, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $621.01 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Donald L. Butikofer, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $2,192.04 plus interest and court costs.
CKS Prime Investments v. Terace Etgeton, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $1,014.03 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Steven C. Coonrad, of Coralville. Original notice filed demanding $758.84 plus interest and court costs.