Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.