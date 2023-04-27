SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Matthew M. Hensley, 35, Waucoma, speeding.
Cody D. Blevins, 23, Fremont, Neb., speeding.
Craig William C. Ganssle, 45, Cumming, Ga., speeding.
Lauren M. Hanna, 29, Franklin Park, N.J., speeding.
Ricky J. Ohm, 52, Postville, speeding.
Lee R. Kipp, 24, Fort Atkinson, speeding.
Briana Louise S. Samson, 26, Garner, speeding.
Lakayla L. Williams, 46, Fayette, speeding.
Jill M. Shannon, 57, St. Lucas, speeding.
Cleo L. Baker Sr., 67, Volga, speeding.
Timothy J. Manternach, 52, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Leif D. Sannes, 18, Galesville, Wis., speeding.
Jennifer J. Sawyer, 52, Colgate, Wis., speeding.
Tracy L. Campbell, 49, Parkersburg, speeding.
Spenser K. Bilden, 33, West Union, speeding.
William H. Burke, 28, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
Zachary A. Fox, 31, West Union, speeding.
Dion M. Pirillo, 54, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
Janelle L. Westcott, 19, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jacob Ned M. Upton, 19, Waucoma, operating non-registered vehicle.
Regina R. Larsen, 50, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Chad A. Purdy, 52, La Porte City, failure to obey traffic control device.
Sheila R. Scovel, 58, Maynard, no valid driver’s license.
Christian S. Iacoboni, 19, Reno, Nev., underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Leta F. Hageman, 39, Waucoma, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jeanette J. Riniker, 54, Winthrop, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Daniel M. Hauber, 42, Bradenton, Fla., no valid driver’s license.
Carlee P. Colin, 22, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., registration violation.
Robyn A. Moen, 30, Cresco, registration violation.
Margaret E. Voshell, 26, Oelwein, failure to maintain registration plate.
Kiara D. Musser, 21, Mechanicsville, failure to obey traffic control device.
Nicholas M. Bauer, 25, Oelwein, dark window or windshield.
Wendy J. Miller, 39, Randalia, operation without registration card or plate.
Gabriel S. Bierschenk, 24, St. Charles, Mo., open container.
Terrance A. Knapp, 72, West Union, failure to obey traffic control device.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Tayten J. Printz, 23, Marion, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Charles W. Evans, 48, New Hampton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, driving while license under suspension.
Roger P. Nichols, 53, Clarinda, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 20, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Keith J. Hauber, 44, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Mitchell R. Langel, 55, Waterloo, first-degree harassment, motion to dismiss.
Bryce J. Kugel, 31, Arlington, second offense domestic abuse assault, driving while barred, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, domestic abuse assault, violation of no contact/protective order, motion for continuance.
Anthony A. Copley, 36, West Union, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, motion to dismiss.
Tyler J. Westcott, 24, West Union, three counts of first offense transfer of pistol or revolver to person under 21, order for continuance.
Karylann R. Lewin, 20, Maynard, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended.
Victoria A. Nieman, 45, Maynard, second offense possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Ashley K. Cronan, 36, Waterloo, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Linda J. Cornwell, 36, Arlington, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Elexander Charles W. Wolf, 27, Reinbeck, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Isaiah Cecil H. Duffield, 20, Oelwein, sex offender registration violation – crime against minor, motion for continuance.
Robert D. Kruse, 47, Fort Atkinson, false imprisonment, first-degree harassment, domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Joseph R. Banks, 40, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., violation of probation, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Gavin L. Slifer, 32, Oelwein, trespassing, order setting hearing.
Alisha M. Colsch, 27, Ossian, eluding, order setting trial.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, controlled substance violation, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Roger P. Nichols, 53, Clarinda, second-degree theft, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
James A. Cornwell, 40, Arlington, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Rhonda F. Dales, 61, Clermont, first-degree theft, order setting trial.
Elizabeth A. Billmeyer, 62, Postville, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Daniel E. Allsup, 58, Wadena, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jeffroe D. Washington, 31, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Kelsey K. Puffett, 49, Arlington, third-degree sexual abuse, order for arraignment.
Matthew I. Tucker, 28, Randalia, child endangerment, willful injury, order setting trial.
Gary R. Wright, 57, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, second offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Brad E. Drewelow, 56, Oelwein, ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, controlled substance violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Anthony J. McNeese, 39, Oelwein, eluding, hearing for initial appearance.
Misty L. Lillibridge, 22, Fayette, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Victoria A. Reed, 45, Maynard, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Adam R. Krieger, 34, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Stephen D. Keal, 38, Oelwein, false report to public entity, third-degree harassment, child abuse – false report, hearing for initial appearance.
Carla Collins, 42, Oelwein, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Lakesha Hicks, 39, Oelwein, fifth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Chelsea L. Rasmussen, 29, Arlington, fifth-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, hearing for initial appearance.
Melissa S. Newman, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jordan Markus W. Young, 19, Waterloo, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Kaycee M. Bright, 29, Strawberry Point, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jason M. Baumgartner, 34, Ossian, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Edward J. Schmitt, 43, West Union, third-degree harassment, order setting trial.
Tylor A. Richmond, 31, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Tyler J. Murphy, 28, Fayette, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Kayla C. Kesterson, 31, Oelwein, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jenae A. Muller, 38, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Michael D. Westcott, 30, West Union, second-degree harassment, order setting trial.
Christopher E. Mirich, 42, Elgin, second offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, disorderly conduct, order for arraignment.
Audreana M. Capps, 31, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., voluntary absence from custody, order setting trial.
Juan B. Jimenez Maya, 33, Hawkeye, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Bryce Allwood v. Olivia J. Armstrong, custody, order for mediation.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Michael J. McAllister et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
Rocky Friedlein v. Joshua J. Gyorko et al, property, order for judgment.
City of Oelwein v. Gary R. Wright et al, property, order setting trial.
Capital One v. Joseph M. Horstman, debt collection, order setting trial.
Corning Credit Union v. Roger L. Fisher, debt collection, original notice filed.
OWI:
Jared W. Billings, 48, Edgewood, third offense OWI, sentenced to one year in jail, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Talon D. Haskins, 34, West Union, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Gabriel S. Bierschenk, 24, St. Charles, Mo., first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kelsi L. Gall, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jessica M. Steffen, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,282.48 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions v. Sabrina Havenstrite, of Elgin. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $971.03 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Win Coop v. James A. Steinlage, of Hawkeye. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. Mark A. Jacobs, of Westgate. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $766.30 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Sara Engel, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,123.69 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald L. Winter v. Brandy L. Schoultz, of Cherokee. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Kevin J. Cline et al v. Brian Hubka et al, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 309 E. Main Street.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Brianne A. Winter et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $792.82 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Michael Pelletier et al, of Westgate. Original notice filed demanding $2,155.92 plus interest and court costs.
Silveredge Cooperative v. Jessie B. Kramer, of Arlington. Original notice filed demanding $1,041.99 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jessica M. Hofschulte, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $534.59 plus interest and court costs.
Property Management Services v. Nicole Moser et al, of Oelwein. Original notice demanding possession of property at 103 ½ 5th Street NW.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Chester L. Mosby Jr., of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,240.64 plus interest and court costs.