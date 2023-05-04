SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Daisy Salvador, 24, New Hampton, speeding.
Meir S. Rubashkin, 25, Postville, speeding.
Mark L. Franzen, 56, Elgin, speeding.
Kevin J. Hubka, 48, Alta Vista, speeding.
Dayanaira M. Cates, 21, Arlington, speeding.
Mary E. Sexton, 67, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Julie A. Kopsa, 57, West Union, speeding.
Mackenzie E. Neverman, 32, Marion, speeding.
Jeffrey J. Blue, 51, West Union, speeding.
Gail H. Heying, 64, Calmar, speeding.
Angela Ramos Ralios, 19, Postville, speeding.
Robert P. Schulmeister Jr., 41, Oelwein, speeding.
Cesar Escobar, 68, Monticello, speeding.
Michael J. Miculinich, 43, Decorah, speeding.
Troy A. Lewis, 58, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Mikki M. Savage, 48, Gilbertville, speeding.
Talexis M. Cichy, 19, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Alex J. Digman, 22, Earlville, speeding.
Leonel Manzano, 37, Hawkeye, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Anna M. Bickers, 29, Maynard, failure to maintain control.
Janelle L. Westcott, 19, Cedar Falls, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Ashley K. Cronan, 86, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jason S. Reynolds, 52, Clarinda, no valid driver’s license.
Thomas B. Betz, 59, Maynard, registration violation.
Kenneth H. Hanson, 64, Elgin, failure to maintain and use safety belts.
CRIMINAL:
Audreana M. Capps, 31, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., violation of probation, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 30, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, two counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Cole M. Thompson, 28, Independence, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Victoria A. Nieman, 45, Maynard, second offense possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Steven A. Dahlstrom, 59, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, order setting trial.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Brittany K. Byrnes, 32, St. Olaf, first offense possession of methamphetamine, two counts of child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Adam T. MacInnis, 28, Oelwein, third-degree criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
Kane J. Vaughn, 22, West Union, first offense sex offender area/activity violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Misty L. Lillibridge, 22, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Isaiah Cecil H. Duffield, 20, Oelwein, sex offender registration violation – crime against minor, written plea of guilty proposed to judge.
Matthew E. Nordrum, 46, Clermont, two counts of indecent exposure, order setting hearing.
Joshua F. Smith, 43, Waterloo, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, order for continuance.
Cameron J. Wilson, 28, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, third-degree criminal mischief, assault, sentenced to 140 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 40, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., violation of probation, sentenced to one year at residential facility.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, second-degree attempted burglary, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Jason J. Laurie, 43, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, second-offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Dion L. Moore II, 39, Waterloo, eluding, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended.
Braxton L. Baker, 22, West Union, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Rhonda F. Dales, 61, Clermont, first-degree theft, order setting trial.
Justin D. Pattison, 40, Sumner, controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Gary R. Wright, 57, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Brad E. Drewelow, 56, Oelwein, five counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, controlled substance violation, ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Keith C. Peebles, 27, Oelwein, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Esteban R. Carrasco, 42, Oelwein, three counts of third offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, two count of gathering where controlled substances are used, gathering where marijuana is used, order for arraignment.
Roger A. Steadman, 56, Sumner, possession of contraband in correctional institution, hearing for initial appearance.
Mark M. Hannan, 57, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Bryan E. Armstead, 23, Oelwein, violation of no contact/ protective order, pay fine fo $100 plus interest and court costs.
Stephen D. Keal, 38, Oelwein, false report of indictable offense to public entity, malicious prosecution, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Jason A. Kristiansen, 48, Little Falls, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Michael P. Kenyon, 41, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Jessica M. Heidt, 36, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, criminal complaint filed.
Curtis J. Fritcher, 27, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Cole L. McCrea, 32, Clermont, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeremy J. Durnan, 49, Fairbank, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Katelyn E. Willitts, 30, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Chaz F. Euans, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 40 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Gavin L. Slifer, 32, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Darin J. Brehm, 58, Postville, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Daryl M. Jones, 56, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, disorderly conduct, order for continuance.
Juan B. Jimenez Maya, 33, Hawkeye, first offense domestic abuse assault, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Troy C. Miller, 35, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
David W. Gyorko v. Melissa E. Shaw, custody, original notice filed.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Abe A. Kurtz et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union v. Jolene R. Murphy et al, mortgage, default judgment.
Veridian Credit Union v. Corey R. Wierck et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Jennifer L. Yearous v. Ryan J. Smith et al, wrongful death, motion for continuance.
Estate of David L. Hackley et al v. Gundersen Lutheran Health System et al, personal injury — medical/dental malpractice, order setting trial.
Merit Thora A. Olsen v. Lester M. Hope et al, personal injury – motor vehicle, order setting trial.
Goebel pumping Service v. Triple M Dairy, debt collection, dismissed with prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union v. Brandi J. Durnan, debt collection, order for continuance.
Bank of America v. Brenda Brockman, debt collection, dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Randall L. Meike, debt collection, original notice filed.
OWI:
Lonnie V. Davis Jr., 41, Elkader, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Joni Wisehart, 65, Elgin, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Gabriel S. Bierschenk, 24, St. Charles, Mo., first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Curtis J. Fritcher, 27, Oelwein, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Capital One Bank v. Brenda A. Brockman, of West Union. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Melissa M. Meyer et al, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $634.37 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Roger D. Tegeler et al, of Maynard. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Ronald L. Winter v. Brandy L. Schoultz, of Cherokee. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $354 plus interest and court costs.
Bodensteiner Implement Company v. Sarah E. Gabby, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. Raymond W. Weir Jr., of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,577.79 plus interest and court costs.
Purdy Pretty Properties v. Trent J. Fitzpatrick, of Oelwein. Money judgment and forcible entry, dismissed per court.
EPM Iowa v. Ladaisha Washington, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Quad Corporation v. Ashley M. Burkey, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $894 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kane S. Magnuson, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $2,159.40 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Christy Williams, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $2.014.84 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald L. Winter v. Scott A. Sobel, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order setting hearing.
Top Priority Property Management v. Justin T. Davis et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Top Priority Property Management v. Lindsay M. Nus, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.