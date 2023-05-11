SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Veronica L. Jones, 32, Sumner, speeding.
Roger W. Champagne, 62, Greenwood, Minn., speeding.
Troy T. Vetsch, 53, Fort Ripley, Minn., speeding.
Jayson Vazquez Munoz, 36, Elgin, speeding.
Keith A. Douglas, 61, Byron, Minn., speeding.
Kevin J. Caster, 62, Iowa City, speeding.
Andrew D. Ziegler, 44, Sumner, speeding.
Pam E. Walvatne, 50, West Union, speeding.
Gordon U. Smith, 68, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Juan H. Kennedy, 29, Waterloo, speeding.
Anthony N. Hershey, 68, Ackely, speeding.
Brionna Lillian M. Ramirez, 19, Beloit, Wis., speeding.
Lydia M. Hayes, 50, Brighton, Colo., speeding.
Tammy S. Einck, 62, Fort Atkinson, speeding.
David J. Jarecki, 56, New Berlin, Wis., speeding.
John R. Knudsen, 59, Peterson, Minn., speeding.
Paul V. Letendre, 40, La Crosse, Wis., speeding.
Hailey A. Rovang, 22, West Union, speeding.
Craig J. Anderson, 66, Decorah, speeding.
John H. Yoder, 38, Lamont, speeding.
Edduin O. Rayo Rojas, 42, La Crosse, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Amy M. Schott, 45, Garnavillo, use of electronic communication device.
Todd R. Scheidel, 62, Clermont, failure to properly stop at railroad crossing.
Taylor M. Bowling, 28, Leesburg, Fla., no valid driver’s license.
Tara A. Scott, 29, Waterloo, failure to yield to passing vehicle.
Juan H. Kennedy, 29, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Cesar A. Abraham Contreras, 23, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Brian J. Shannon, 64, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Jonas T. Menne, 19, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Gerald E. Vagts, 86, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Mark A. Schmidt, 50, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Nicole M. Reaves, 31, Fairbank, failure to stop in assured clear distance.
CRIMINAL:
Reggie J. Rema, 31, Clermont, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to two days in jail, suspended, pay interest and court costs.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to 40 days in jail.
Anthony A. Copley, 37, West Union, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, hearing for initial appearance.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, two counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Cole M. Thompson, 28, Independence, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin R. Imbus, 47, Oelwein, child endangerment, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 36, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Linnie C. Magnuson, 36, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Roger A. Steadman, 56, Wadena, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Rick A. Butterfield, 51, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Clayton H. Fettkether, 25, Dunkerton, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Isaiah Cecil H. Duffield, 20, Oelwein, third-degree sexual abuse, sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison, pay fine of $1,370 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Robert D. Kruse, 18, Fort Atkinson, false imprisonment, first-degree harassment, domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Cameron J. Wilson, 28, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, third-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations, sentenced to 140 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Joseph R. Banks, 40, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, second-degree criminal mischief, order for continuance.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Oelwein, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,370 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jeannie M. Murphy, 48, Oelwein, assault on persons in certain occupations, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Joshua F. Smith, 44, Waterloo, willful injury, order setting trial.
Gavin L. Slifer, 32, Oelwein, trespassing, order for continuance.
Dion L. Moore, 39, Waterloo, eluding, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 59, Arlington, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Primghar, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Sarah A. Tucker, 28, Randalia, child endangerment, order setting trial.
Justin D. Pattison, 40, Sumner, controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Misty L. Lillibridge, 22, Fayette, child endangerment, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Esteban R. Carrasco, 42, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Elizabeth C. Zaruba, 43, Fairbank, five counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, failure to affix drug stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting initial appearance.
Aaron P. James, 44, West Union, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Amanda L. James, 56, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua L. Alitz, 44, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Brian L. Buhr, 53, Harper’s Ferry, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Cassidy R. Towell, 23, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Jesse L. Melka, 41, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, charge dismissed.
Janelle L. Westcott, 19, Cedar Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 36, Sumner, false report to public entity, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Trevor L. Boenig, 43, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Joseph M. Francisco, 33, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, order setting trial.
Lindsay M. Nus, 34, Oelwein, fourth-degree criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
Chaz F. Euans, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 40 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Tyler D. Gamble, 28, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, Decorah, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting hearing.
Edward J. Schmitt, 43, West Union, third-degree harassment, order for continuance.
William J. Emerson, 68, Hawkeye, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, interference with official acts, order for arraignment.
Juan B. Jimenez Maya, 33, Hawkeye, first offense domestic abuse assault, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Jason A. Kristiansen, 48, Little Falls, Minn., first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Troy C. Miller, 35, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Kimberly M. Schoultz, 54, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua M. Miller, 30, Oelwein, failure to clean property, order setting trial.
CIVIL:
City of Hawkeye v. K&K Gardens, property, order for continuance.
PennyMac Loan Services v. Amanda Fratzke, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
GreenState Credit Union v. Tyler B. Horton, debt collection, order for judgment.
Covenant Medical Center v. Erik M. Pauling, debt collection, order for judgment.
Farmers Win Cooperative v. Triple M Dairy, debt collection, dismissed without prejudice.
OWI:
William S. Lee II, 52, Waterloo, first offense OWI, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Corbin B. Kisling, 28, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Kevin D. Hoehne, 59, Sumner, third offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jolene M. Cain, 42, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Elizabeth R. Nichols, 33, Hazleton, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management v. Lisa M. Bunston, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Debra K. Ameling v. Christina R. Edmonds et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Mercy Hospital v. Ashley M. Burkey, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Kyle J. Lansing, of Elgin. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Quad Corporation v. Chad M. Dahl, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,404.65 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing Heating and Cooling v. James J. Morse et al, of Maynard. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $247.81 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin J. Cline et al v. Becky Hubka et al, of West Union. Forcible entry, order to stay.
Property Management Services v. Nicole Moser et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Top Priority Property Management v. Archie D. Thomas, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Top Priority Property Management v. Justin T. Davis et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Top Priority Management v. Lindsay M. Nus, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Joseph M. Horstman, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $3,120.32 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Connie M. Wilson, of Wadena. Original notice filed demanding $1,167.75 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Michael R. Becker, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $825.88 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Joseph Crouch, of Fairbank. Original notice filed demanding $652.65 plus interest and court costs.
BCG Equities v. Regina R. Larsen, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,082.46 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing Heating and Cooling v. Mark R. Hyman et al, of Sumner. Original notice filed demanding $215.75 plus interest and court costs.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Jennifer Juchem et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Matthew J. Okones v. M&P Custom et al, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $2,500 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing v. Donald Anderson, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $159.20 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Derek W. Roney et al, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $716.20 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Joshua D. Ritter, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $754.15 plus interest and court costs.