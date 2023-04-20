SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Gary L. Cummings, 50, Oelwein, speeding.
Chaney J. Yoder, 23, Lamont, speeding.
Nicole A. Schroeder, 42, West Union, speeding.
Paige E. Kramer, 20, Center Point, speeding.
Nicholas M. Yost, 30, Ossian, speeding.
Lisa R. Gerleman, 55, Clermont, speeding.
Adam J. Keller, 46, West Union, speeding.
Madisyn M. Fitzpatrick, 19, Maynard, speeding.
Darlene R. Reynolds, 68, Strawberrry Point, speeding.
Lisa A. Schneider, 63, Elgin, speeding.
Dakota C. Tomisek, 25, Kingston, Ill., speeding.
Anna M. Berns, 26, Calmar, speeding.
Shaun C. Alexander, 18, Watauga, Texas, first offense underage possession/purchase of alcohol, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Anthony J. Cahoy, 23, West Union, operation without registration card or plate, dark window or windshield.
Gary L. Goodell, 59, Fayette, failure to display registration plate, driving or towing unsafe vehicle.
Staci B. Bushaw, 22, West Union, failure to maintain control.
Colin L. Brauer, 19, Decorah, underage person using tobacco/vapor product.
Maxwell T. Duax, 22, Fayette, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Amy C. Evanson, 35, Waterville, use of electronic communication device.
CRIMINAL:
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 30, Waterloo, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, domestic abuse assault, violation of no contact/protective order, order setting hearing.
Kara L. Davis, 38, Manchester, assault, order setting hearing.
James M. Loban, 66, Oelwein, third-degree criminal mischief, deferred judgment, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Daniel L. Westphal, 40, Fairbank, second offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Regina R. Larsen, 50, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, charge dismissed.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, West Union, two counts of prostitution, order setting trial.
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Jayson V. Munoz, 37, Elgin, domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order for arraignment.
Brittany K. Byrnes, 32, Sumner, two counts of child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Linnie C. Magnuson, 36, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Michael R. Becker, 38, Fayette, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Ricky L. Ferring, 48, Lansing, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Tyler J. Schacherer, 35, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Mason L. Schroeder, 18, West Union, four counts of third-degree motor vehicle burglary, three counts of third-degree attempted burglary – vehicle/vessel, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $5,985 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Lilly A. McIntyre, 21, Eldorado, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, second-degree attempted burglary, order for continuance.
Justin T. Steinbronn, 33, Fayette, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, order setting trial.
Kashell E. Allison, 29, Mitchellville, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, second offense OWI, sentenced to 7 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, motion for discovery.
Gavin L. Slifer, 32, Oelwein, escape from custody, order for arraignment.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Orange City, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, order setting hearing.
Sarah A. Tucker, 28, Fayette, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Matthew I. Tucker, 28, Fayette, child endangerment, willful injury, order setting trial.
Adam R. Krieger, 34, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Jesse S. Moore, 47, Oelwein, interference with official acts, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Tyler N. Mittelsted, 30, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Joshua W. O’Neil, 46, Waterloo, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 36, Sumner, false report to public entity, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, fifth-degree criminal mischief, first offense simulated public intoxication, hearing for initial appearance.
Trevor L. Boenig, 43, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Carla Collins, 42, Oelwein, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Trenton D. Boleyn, 42, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Haley L. Bayness, 22, Fairbank, assault, order for continuance.
Devlin R. Corter, 19, Cresco, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
Katelyn E. Willitts, 30, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, Decorah, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Darin J. Brehm, 58, Postville, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Michael D. Westcott, 30, West Union, second-degree harassment, order setting trial.
Christopher E. Mirich, 42, Elgin, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Troy E. Stewart, paternity, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Andrew Francisco, child support, petition filed.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Chantel B. Bischof et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Larry D. Lauer et al v. Viafield, property/finance damage, original notice filed.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Amber L. Love, debt collection, original notice filed.
Abel Quijas Jr. v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order for continuance.
OWI:
Tanya J. Boten, 33, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Joni Wisehart, 65, Elgin, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Carrie L. Lightfoot, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Cassie J. King, of Clermont. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $907.33 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kimberly O. Hollon, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Nicole Reeves, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Bodensteiner Implement Company v. Sarah E. Gabby, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $385.49 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Tina M. Vandenhul, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $829.99 plus interest and court costs.