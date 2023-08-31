SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Paul K. Mach, 37, St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
Brian J. Miller, 52, Postville, speeding.
Teresa M. Lee, 37, Clear Lake, speeding.
Missy M. Patchen, 32, Spooner, Wis., speeding.
Michael L. Bratten, 46, Oelwein, speeding.
Alyn J. Carlo, 32, Waukon, speeding.
Jordan R. Roths, 30, New Hampton, speeding.
Ty J. Trafelet, 33, Sumner, speeding.
Wilayat S. Shabir Afridi, 30, Pakistan, OT, speeding.
Bradley A. Jones, 52, Ely, speeding.
Roger J. Roete, 60, Maynard, speeding.
Alex C. Tibbott, 34, Louisville, Ky., speeding.
Roberta L. Schlitter, 66, Fayette, speeding.
Brian E. Critchfield, 19, Fayetteville, Ark., speeding.
Kirk A. Drew, 24, Fairbank, speeding.
Kristine R. McMurrin, 60, Winthrop, speeding.
Wilayat S. Shabir Afridi, 30, Pakistan, OT, failure to use seat belt – minor.
Van Bian, 38, East Moline, Ill., restriction on game – out of season, two counts of no fishing and hunting license, angling – unlawful means to take fish, no valid non-resident deer license, no non-resident hunting license, restrictions on taking game – deer and turkey.
Bawi H. Aithang, 43, East Moline, Ill., no fishing and hunting license.
Phun Ceu, 40, East Moline, Ill., angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Avery R. Dixon, 19, Milwaukee, Wis., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Rhonda P. Navarro, 48, Fayette, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Byron R. Schultz, 37, Postville, maximum gross weight violation.
Ernest Smith, 61, Oelwein, operation of motor vehicle with expired license, operating non-registered vehicle.
Julie A. Andera, 66, Cresco, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Jacob Q. Saiyan, 31, Anna, Texas, failure to comply with safety regulations.
Martin H. Rawson, 20, Lamont, underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
Chris A. Gefaller, 48, Hawkeye, failure to obey traffic control device.
Nicholas James D. Smith, 27, North Freedom, Wis., no valid driver’s license.
Terry A. Lauer, 63, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
CRIMINAL:
Keith B. Ohlhauser, 25, Arlington, violation of probation, order for continuance.
David W. Gyorko, 39, Elgin, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Katie A. Willis, 46, Monona, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Keith J. Hauber, 44, Decorah, violation of probation, sentenced to two years in prison.
Skylar J. Buhr, 74, West Union, four counts of violation of no contact/protective order, domestic abuse assault, charges dismissed.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Zacharias J. Stowe, 36, Hazleton, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jessica L. Mikesh, 36, Hawkeye, two counts of child endangerment, charges dismissed.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jacob W. Jeanes, 34, Westgate, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for continuance.
Dean A. Stone II, 46, Oelwein, driving while barred, order setting trial.
Kywren A. Phend Vasquez, 18, Hawkeye, three counts of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary – vehicle/vessel, ongoing criminal conduct, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Madison R. Williams, 23, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Leslie L. Pritchard, 90, Fayette, third-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
William F. Blume, 59, Hazleton, third-degree attempted burglary, order setting trial.
Jeffrey T. Schuler, 50, Oelwein, animal abuse, hearing for initial appearance.
Robert T.C. Gould, 43, Waterloo, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Joseph R. Miltier, 29, New Hampton, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Shane A. Howard Jr., 39, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Dakota L. Fratzke, 25, West Union, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Robert D. Kruse, 19, Fort Atkinson, violation of probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Joshua F. Smith, 44, Waterloo, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, motion to dismiss.
Jason P. Annis, 48, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Brad E. Drewelow, 57, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended.
Warren A. Harvey, 29, West Union, assault, order for continuance.
Timothy M. Kearns, 57, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, child endangerment, sentenced to one year in residential facility, pay fine of $1,880 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Rachel A. Latham, 50, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Frank E. Boleyn, 69, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Brian M. Rohrick, 55, Rockwell City, two counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, gathering where controlled substances are used, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Larry E. Shannon, 57, Independence, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Paul R. Kisner, 61, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Oralia N. Medina, 68, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, child endangerment, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Bree A. Jore, 23, Minneapolis, Minn., first offense possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for arraignment.
Cory A. Billingsley, 41, Oelwein, second-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Ryan J. Smith, 29, Coralville, two counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, and third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Michael W. Arterburn, 54, Fayette, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Lori B. Pattison, 61, Sumner, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Jayven J. Yerington, 24, Muscatine, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for continuance.
Anthony Martenia, 34, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for continuance.
Shawn S. Schultz, 40, Luana, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jacob R. Eitel, 42, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Kayla C. Kesterson, 32, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Kimberly M. Schoultz, 54, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Aaron J. Zimmerman, 33, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Isaiah T. Price, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Juan E. Romero, 35, National City, Calif., first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Tommie J. Hove, 75, Cresco, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Shannon K. Hunemiller, 50, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Bryon E. Smith, 62, Elgin, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Matthew J. Nolan, 48, Oelwein, assault, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Joshua L. Alitz, 45, Oelwein, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Steven L. McCarty, 50, Calmar, first offense possession of marijuana, criminal complaint filed.
Mark J. Persons, 62, Cedar Rapids, first offense possession of marijuana, criminal complaint filed.
William D. Mack, 36, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Gregory S. Reid, child support, order for continuance.
Whitney C. Deering v. Jeremy L. Meyer, custody, order for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Justin C. Moore Sr., child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Robert A. White II, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Jerad L. Stewart, child support, decree or final support order.
City of Hawkeye v. K&K Gardens, property, order for continuance.
Veridian Credit Union v. Brandi J. Durnan, debt collection, order setting trial.
OWI:
Elmer Gomez, 19, Postville, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Daniel W. Rummel, 63, Maynard, second offense OWI, order for continuance.
Ayden J. Turner, 18, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Randy P. Burgart, 70, New Hampton, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Ryan J. Smith, 29, Coralville, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Matthew R. Swenson, 40, Clermont, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Tejanna R. Hatt, 20, Monona, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Robert A. McLaughlin, 63, West Union, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Bradley Brownell v. Kollin G. Brownell, of Maynard. Money judgment, order for judgment.
LVNV Funding v. Anna M. Sickles, of Maynard. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $631.86 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Seth A. Wynthein, of Arlington. Original notice filed demanding $3,321.33 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance v. Charles L. Chapman, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $515 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Elizabeth J. Meyer, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $6,289.32 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Jesse L. Melka et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $382.57 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Jessica E. Trimble, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,843.20 plus interest and court costs.
TD Bank v. Susanna A. Fowler, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $2,528.79 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Keri Herriage, of Sumner. Original notice filed demanding $2,907.72 plus interest and court costs.
B&M Trucking v. Nathan D. Johansen et al, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $702.79 plus interest and court costs.
Tracie A. Cox v. Cherie J. Obieglo, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $5,712 plus interest and court costs.
Fortress Joy Investments v. Mariah Medrano et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 121 1st Avenue NW.