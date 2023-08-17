SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jason J. Kraus, 42, Elgin, speeding.
Timothy W. Smalley, 66, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Iftekhar A. Awan, 56, Lombard, Ill., speeding.
Tina M. Opitz, 47, Arlington, speeding.
Yosadaq Esparza Moreno, 22, Arkansas City, Kan., speeding.
Renee A. Happel, 64, Montello, Wis., speeding.
Julianne S. Johnson, 53, Iowa City, speeding.
Jacob A. Ladeburg, 19, West Union, speeding.
Chad A. Connelly, 56, Guttenberg, speeding.
Kyleigh M. Batterson, 18, Decorah, speeding.
Stacy L. Bushman, 54, Fort Atkinson, speeding.
Creighton R. Houge, 18, Aurora, speeding.
Lloyd C. Taylor, 31, Selma, Ala., no valid driver’s license.
William W. Kobelt, 39, Hawkeye, no valid driver’s license.
Rachel O. Davis, 47, Paris, Tenn., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Ashley M. Bolton, 36, Oelwein, failure to use seat belt – minor.
Byron R. Schultz, 37, Postville, maximum group axle weight violation.
Kyron E. Cocking, 58, Winthrop, maximum gross weight violation.
Waylon W. Bolibaugh, 19, Oskaloosa, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Avery G. Walker, 23, Oelwein, failure to maintain and use safety belts.
Andrew S. Liana, 46, Des Moines, angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Robin M. Bostrom, 59, West Union, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
CRIMINAL:
Keith J. Hauber, 44, Decorah, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order setting trial.
Jessica L. Mikesh, 36, Hawkeye, two counts of child endangerment, order for continuance.
Madison R. Williams, 23, Cedar Rapids, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Jared M. Richardson, 29, Waterloo, third-degree criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
William F. Blume, 59, Hazleton, third-degree attempted burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael R. Becker, 38, Fayette, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Charles E. Hancock, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Kenneth D. Bostic, 49, West Union, indecent contact with a child, order for continuance.
Steven L. Boleyn, 57, Newton, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 37, Oelwein, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Pamela J. Haun, 65, Oelwein, unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Alisha M. Colsch, 27, Ossian, eluding, order for continuance.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Kenyonte N. Shinault, 34, Maynard, willful injury, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 38, Decorah, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, motion for continuance.
Larry E. Shannon, 57, Independence, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for arraignment.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, order for arraignment.
Hector M. Reyna Jr., 33, Cedar Rapids, first-degree harassment and burglary, second offense stalking, third-degree kidnapping, order for arraignment.
Robert A. McLaughlin, 63, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Lori B. Pattison, 61, Sumner, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Harley D. Shuck, 40, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 23, Oelwein, assault, order setting trial.
Melissa E. Shaw, 38, Clermont, violation of no contact/protective order, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Dana S. Franzen, 60, Hawkeye, harassment of public official or employee, criminal complaint filed.
Jayven J. Yerington, 24, Muscatine, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for continuance.
Jason M. Baumgartner, 34, Ossian, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Dawn R. Bloem, 52, Fayette, disorderly conduct, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Isaiah T. Price, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Brandee L. Morris, 34, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, motion to dismiss.
Tommie J. Hove, 75, Cresco, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Roger D. Tegeler v. Joshua F. Franzen et al, other actions, order setting trial.
Ronald W. Miehe et al v. Duane Martin Family Inc., property, order for continuance.
Marine Credit Union v. Norma J. McIntyre et al, mortgage, order for judgment.
Deutsche Bank National Trust v. Grace Meyer et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association v. Bryon P. Manske et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
PennyMac Loan Services v. Jacob J. Kramer et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Croell Redi-Mix v. L&E Construction et al, debt collection, default judgment.
OWI:
Stryker A. Long, 21, West Union, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Jeffrey J. Saas, 36, Prescott, Wis., first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Russell W. Rema, 55, West Union, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Margaret A. McPeak, 59, Spillville, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Caroline M. White, 31, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Matthew R. Swenson, 40, Clermont, third offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Michael Pelletier et al, of Westgate. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Jeffrey T. Walker, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,327.90 plus interest and court costs.
Cavalry SPV I v. Anthony J. Cahoy, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,196.33 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Jason Q. Rohde, of Randalia. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,274.88 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital v. Meagan E. Dehaven, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,300 plus interest and court costs.
EPM Iowa v. Zietus M. Hill, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Zandrea Danielle T. Moore, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Kevin J. Cline et al v. Bryan J. Hubka et al, of West Union. Forcible entry, dismissed per court.
Loomis Plumbing & Heating v. Benjamin S. Ferderer et al, of Westgate. Original notice filed demanding $747.30 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Brodie W. Bushman, of Castalia. Original notice filed demanding $2,092.69 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Rebecca S. Tegeler et al, of Maynard. Original notice filed demanding $873.32 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Deborah Knight, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $737.33 plus interest and court costs.