SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jordin T. Hauber, 20, Waverly, speeding.
Justin P. Osterberg, 42, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Daniel S. Koehn, 30, West Union, speeding.
Travis C. Chase, 38, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jeffery R. Shonka, 64, West Union, speeding.
Shelby L. Holland, 30, Oelwein, speeding.
Ellery A. Wolfe, 39, Chicago Heights, Ill., speeding.
Benjiman S. Putz, 30, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Patrick A. Priest, 41, West End, N.C., speeding.
Eric L. Duetmeyer, 26, Edgewood, speeding.
James L. Lefever, 54, Washington, speeding.
Tennis L. Heuton, 72, Wadena, speeding.
Michael J. Duffield, 45, Ridgeway, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Justin N. Schoultz, 42, Oelwein, motorcycle/moped license violations, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Alexander M. Toothman, 32, Center Point, operation without registration card.
Robert A. Johnson, 65, West Union, striking fixtures upon a highway.
Christopher Shepard, 55, Hazleton, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Hillary K. Rochford, 31, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Drew Chensvold, 18, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Jacque A. Stahr, 66, Hawkeye, failure to obey traffic control device.
Anastasia R. Scholze, 23, West Branch, use of electronic communication device.
CRIMINAL:
Zacharias J. Stowe, 36, Hazleton, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kywren A. Phend Vasquez, 18, Dubuque, three counts of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree attempted burglary – vehicle/vessel, ongoing criminal conduct – influence enterprise, order setting trial.
Drake Alexander J. Duffield, 23, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation, order for arraignment.
Kaben A. Schmelzer, 37, West Union, second offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, order for arraignment.
William F. Blume, 59, Hazleton, third-degree attempted burglary, order setting trial.
Linnie C. Magnuson, 36, West Union, three counts of child endangerment, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Kristofer D. Gratz, 32, Sumner, third-degree theft, criminal complaint filed.
Alexis Jordan L. Heidt, 24, Oelwein, unlawful assembly, hearing for initial appearance.
Daniel E. Godbold Jr., 23, Oelwein, unlawful assembly, hearing for initial appearance.
Rory S. May, 19, Oelwein, unlawful assembly, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, third-degree criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeremiah Junior W. Larson, 46, Oelwein, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Skylar J. Buhr, 34, West Union, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, charge dismissed.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 22, West Union, violation of probation, order of discharge.
Mickie L. Ellis, 37, New Hampton, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Shannon Moneymaker, 43, Moline, Ill., violation of probation, probation revocation.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 38, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kalab M. Barker, 29, Fort Dodge, violation of probation, sentenced to 5 days in jail.
Jared M. Richardson, 29, Waterloo, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason P. Annis, 48, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Marcus A. Herrmann, 39, Fredericksburg, second or subsequent offense sex offender — provide false information, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Kenneth A. Thornton, 54, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $2,395 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brian L. Beesecker, 51, Fairbank, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jeffery E. Euans, 63, West Union, ongoing criminal conduct, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting hearing.
Larry E. Shannon, 57, Independence, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order setting trial.
Nathan D. Slaughter, 38, Farmersburg, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Misty June M. Cook, 45, West Union, two count of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jodie M. Wakeford, 47, West Union, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Rachel A. Latham, 50, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Ashley M. Murphy, 30, Randalia, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Warren A. Harvey, 29, West Union, second offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Roger P. Nichols, 53, Clarinda, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Collin Matthew L. Sorg, 28, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Angela L. Becker, 40, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Joshua R. Christen, 38, Clermont, child endangerment – death, hearing for initial appearance.
Melissa S. Newman, 38, Oelwein, second offense stalking, hearing for initial appearance.
Chelsea L. Rasmussen, 29, Oelwein, fifth-degree criminal mischief, order for continuance.
Jason L. Burkey, 35, Oelwein, interference with official acts, order setting trial.
Timothy J. Pleggenkuhle, 47, Fredericksburg, third-degree harassment, hearing for initial appearance.
Trenton D. Boleyn, 42, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Lindsay M. Nus, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Anthony M. South, 29, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to six days in jail.
Michael P. Kenyon, 41, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, motion to dismiss.
Nicole M. Martin, 50, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Damien D. Anderson, 36, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Bryon E. Smith, 62, Elgin, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Krystle L. Fox, 35, Sumner, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Matthew J. Nolan, 48, Oelwein, assault, order setting trial.
Michael W. Bushaw, 32, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
William D. Mack, 36, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. John L. Kottman, child support, modified support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Chester L. Mosby Jr., child support, modified support order.
Bryce Allwood v. Olivia J. Armstrong, custody, order for continuance.
Regions Bank v. Matthew J. Nolan et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
FreedomBank v. Travis Donlon et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
US Bank Trust v. Fawn M. Farr et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Veridian Credit Union v. Brandi J. Durnan, debt collection, order for judgment.
Ricky L. Putman v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, motion to dismiss.
OWI:
Michael A. Clark, 54, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Ryan J. Smith, 29, Coralville, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Caroline M. White, 31, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Ethen H. Doty, 20, Fayette, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Michael Pelletier et al, of Westgate. Money judgment, order setting hearing.
Charlotte E. Scott et al v. Irvine Plumbing et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Midland Credit Management v. Seth A. Wynthein, of Arlington. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $4,831.49 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Nicholas J. Eickhoff, of Aurora. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $515.51 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. John L. Klink, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,650.43 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Brynn S. Vorwald, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,505.09 plus interest and court costs.
TD Bank USA v. Michelle L. Boynton, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Hackley Homes & Communities v. Justin L. Schelle et al, of Fayette. Forcible entry, order setting hearing.
Tiger Knight LLC v. Sarah L. King, of Elgin. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 306 Almira Street.
Roberts & Eddy PC v. Stacy J. Neuhaus, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
Accounts Management v. Josephine Besabe, of St. Lucas. Original notice filed demanding $238.50 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jason L. Boutin, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $527.45 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Aaron J. Zimmerman, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $4,945.24 plus interest and court costs.
Northeast Iowa Rentals v. Paige L. Johanningmeier, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $425 plus interest and court costs.
Unifund CCR v. Adryan N. Jensen, of Westgate. Original notice filed demanding $3,557.55 plus interest and court costs.