SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Blake M. Kerns, 39, Oelwein, speeding.
Jayden R. Robe, 24, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Megan N. Tafolla, 29, Oelwein, speeding.
Tyler J. Nielsen, 22, Ventura, speeding.
Thomas A. Haraldson, 59, La Porte City, speeding.
Cody A. Rammelsberg, 18, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Moette Y. Gaeta, 27, Fresno, Calif., speeding.
Lisa A. Clinton, Elkader, speeding.
Tanner G. Allison, 24, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Vernon R. Griffin, 65, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Leigh A. Roberts, 61, Gwinn, Mich., speeding.
Paul D. Wallace, 64, Hawkeye, speeding.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, speeding.
Paula J. Johnson, 58, West Union, speeding.
Chad A. Gelner, 43, Plainview, Minn., speeding.
Liam N. McIntyre, 20, Sumner, speeding.
Gary L. Cummings, 50, Oelwein, speeding.
Gracie M. Bahr, 19, Sumner, speeding.
Kaitlyn E. Engstrom, 30, Oelwein, speeding.
Gail K. Olson, 78, Laurens, speeding.
John P. McDonough, 26, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts, operation without registration card or plate.
Jeremy L. Loucks, 33, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Todd L. Souhrada, 57, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Cassidy M. Peters, 24, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jesse T. Burt, 21, Hawkeye, failure to maintain registration plate.
Larry A. Johansen, 58, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Michael B. Clark, 32, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Troy E. Richards, 60, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Bawi H. Aithang, 43, East Moline, Ill., angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Matthew C. Roling, 28, Clermont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
James L. Henderson Jr., 71, Marion, dark window or windshield.
Susan K. Wallace, 65, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Samuel J. Bartlein, 45, Arlington, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Lucille M. Graham, 45, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Ethan C. Butler, 23, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
John E. Kaub, 36, Independence, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Keith B. Ohlhauser, 25, Arlington, violation of probation, order for continuance.
David R. Watt, 51, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order setting hearing.
Linnie C. Magnuson, 36, West Union, three counts of child endangerment, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Joshua F. Smith, 44, Waterloo, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, motion to dismiss.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandon S. Thibadeau, 29, Anamosa, first-degree theft, order setting hearing.
Jeffrey J. Walker, 64, Maynard, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Sammy T. Anderson, 30, Fredericksburg, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, motion to produce.
Nathan D. Slaughter, 38, Farmersburg, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 38, Decorah, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, order for continuance.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, child endangerment, sentenced to one year at residential facility.
Hector M. Reyna Jr., 33, Cedar Rapids, first-degree burglary and harassment, third-degree kidnapping. stalking – violation of protective order, order for arraignment.
Nathan A. Bantz, 37, Postville, three counts of child endangerment, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Danzel J. Daniels, 33, Strawberry Point, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, hearing for initial appearance.
Braxton L. Baker, 22, Volga, fifth-degree theft, charge dismissed.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, disorderly conduct, order setting trial.
Stephanie M. Loomis, 34, West Union, false report to public entity, sentenced to ten days in jail.
Ayden J. Turner, 18, West Union, fifth-degree theft, charge dismissed.
Jerad L. Stewart, 23, Oelwein, violation of no-contact/protective order, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, violation of no-contact/protective order, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 23, Oelwein, assault, order setting trial.
Amanda J. Steggall, 38, Dubuque, three counts of cats and dogs no injury, three counts of animal neglect, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason M. Baumgartner, 34, Waukon, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Brittany K. Byrnes, 32, Sumner, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 37, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Kimberly M. Schoultz, 54, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Jennifer S. Benning, 50, Waterloo, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Shannon K. Hunemiller, 50, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Damien D. Anderson, 36, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Matthew J. Nolan, 48, Oelwein, assault, order for arraignment.
Joshua L. Alitz, 45, Oelwein, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL
State of Iowa ex rel v. Dillon M. Recker, child support, order setting hearing.
OWI:
Ayden J. Turner, 18, West Union, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Margaret A. McPeak, 59, Spillville, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Matthew R. Swenson, 40, Clermont, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Sergio Valdez, 36, Oelwein, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
LVNV Funding v. Jessica M. Hofschulte, of Fayette. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Donald R. Seeders, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,389.26 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Win Coop v. Nichole Roszell, of Sumner. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. Lenore K. Carrillo, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,334.75 plus interest and court costs.
Larry F. Woods v. Ted Lauth, of Independence. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,832.50 plus interest and court costs.
Leslie Lauer & Sons v. Heather M. Bettmeng, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $137.94 plus interest and court costs.
Susan Driscoll v. L&R Construction, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
MercyOne v. Rebecca S. Tegeler et al, of Maynard. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. Penny L. Vagts, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $589.65 plus interest and court costs.
Crown Asset Management v. Sharon D. Schultz, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $3,952.73 plus interest and court costs.
William F. Blume v. Kenneth P. Lindsey, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 121 7th Street SW.
GreenState Credit Union v. Lucinda M. Hansel, of Arlington. Original notice filed demanding $1,792.35 plus interest and court costs.
Harvey’s Used Vehicles v. Nora A. Farley, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $5,909.72 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Christopher K. Scholbrock, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $4,981.05 plus interest and court costs.
Axiom Acquisition Ventures v. Gregory T. Shimek, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $3,377.48 plus interest and court costs.
Hackley Homes & Communities v. Justin L. Schelle et al, of Fayette. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
UniFund CCR v. Tessa M. Armstrong, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,405.25 plus interest and court costs.
Susan Driscoll v. Luke Roelfsema, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
Cline’s Services v. Jennifer L. Hruska, of Elgin. Original notice filed demanding $925 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Andrina Thornson et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,528.11 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Keynan M. Voshell, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $815.41 plus interest and court costs.