SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Melinda M. Howe, 41, Waukon, speeding.
Lilia Delgado, 40, New Hampton, speeding.
Patience Bonnie J. Cooley, 19, Raymond, speeding.
Victoria J. Rigdon, 61, Fairbank, speeding.
Macey M. Hackman, 27, Waucoma, speeding.
Emily R. Drey, 24, Washington, speeding.
Marvin E. Marroquin Callejas, 20, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Ian E. Bergstrom, 26, Dell Rapids, S.D., speeding.
Jillian M. Fish, 20, Waukon, speeding.
Tucker W. Mittelstadt, 19, West Union, speeding.
Jessica L. Sweeney, 39, Waukon, speeding.
Jason J. Unruh, 32, West Union, speeding.
Christopher M. Lask, 68, Homer Glen, Ill., speeding.
Colleen J. Wicks, 63, Waukon, speeding.
Chad D. Thorson, 51, Charles City, speeding.
Joshua R. Christen, 37, Freeport, Fla., failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Daniel J. Hartney, 28, Oelwein, registration violation, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jennifer R. Schroeder, 32, Fayette, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Zachary H. Landsgard, 37, Elgin, operating non-registered vehicle.
David Duran Escandon, 34, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license.
Erin E. Kuba, 25, Cedar Rapids, operation without certificate of title.
Adam P. Jans, 41, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Fermin Pec Gonzalez, 29, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Monique R. White Finno, 32, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license.
Kane J. Vaughn, 22, West Union, two counts of registration violation, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Krista M. Davis, 36, Manchester, no valid driver’s license.
Cameron M. Hermen, 18, Fayette, first-offense underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
Burton J. Davis, 59, Delaware, open container.
Lucas G. Durkop, 22, Nevada, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
James P. Seefried, 38, Fayette, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
John E. Kaub, 36, Independence, contempt — resist order of process of district court, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Joel A. Young, 35, Center Point, violation of probation, sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, first-offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Agustin O. Porras Chuy, 32, Altoona, driving while barred, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Michael A. Loudermilk, 52, Hazleton, driving while barred, sentenced to 7 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Daniel J. Schwering, 43, Stewartville, Minn., first-offense sex offender registration violation, order for arraignment.
Ian M. Morgan, 21, Oelwein, two counts of animal abuse, child endangerment, assault, order setting trial.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 36, Oelwein, obstructing prosecution or defense, order for arraignment.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana, gathering where marijuana is used, tampering with witness or juror, order for arraignment.
Tyler J. Westcott, 24, West Union, three counts of child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, West Union, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey W. Arthur, 55, Waterloo, first-offense domestic abuse assault with display or use of weapon, order for arraignment.
Kara L. Davis, 38, Manchester, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, hearing for initial appearance.
Kyle T. Moon, 44, Oelwein, 11 counts of second-offense possession of controlled substance, 7 counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Dustin G. Harger, 40, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Joshua M. Dehart, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Charles W. Evans, 48, New Hampton, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Marcus L. Duckworth, 36, Waterloo, two counts of violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jaylani D. Whiteside, 38, Elgin, operate vehicle without consent, sentenced to no more than 2 years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Glen A. Keding, 67, West Union, dominion/control of fireman/offensive weapon by domestic abuse offender, sentenced to no more than 5 years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Robert D. Kruse, 18, Fort Atkinson, attempted murder, domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Josie J. Jacobs, 24, Evansdale, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for continuance.
David J. Hudson, 38, Cedar Rapids, domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, written plea of guilty.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 18, Sioux City, first-offense domestic abuse assault, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Aaron P. James, 43, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Amanda L. James, 56, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Gregg E. Latham, 60, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 52, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, two counts of controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Lilly A. McIntyre, 21, Eldorado, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for arraignment.
Ronald C. Dean, 45, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, motion for discovery.
Michael L. Ruroden, 70, West Union, third-degree sexual abuse, order for arraignment.
Christopher A. Manning, 35, Oelwein, disorderly conduct, pay fine of $200 plus interest and court costs.
Jennifer K. Jones, 49, West Union, first-offense compulsory education violation, order for continuance.
Austin D. Goldsmith, 18, Fayette, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Christopher E. Goldsmith, 57, Fayette, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Michelle M. Paige, 52, West Union, false 911 call, hearing for initial appearance.
Janelle Westcott, 19, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty.
Jennifer L. Brehme, 40, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Robert A. White II, 40, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Michael J. McAllister, 39, Oelwein, assault, order for continuance.
Diana M. Gambrill, 52, Oelwein, first-offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Kimberly D. Fisher, 37, Clermont, first-offense possession of marijuana, charges dismissed.
Scott W. Simmons, 51, Waterloo, fourth-degree theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Brandy L. Schoultz, 37, Cherokee, two counts of first-offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Victoria A. Reed, 44, Maynard, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Emma A. Calhoun, 18, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Chaz F. Euans, 36, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Fredrick A. Smith, 39, Troy, Ala., first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
David A. Lee, 41, Westgate, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Daniell M. Normann, 42, Tripoli, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Tyler D. Gamble, 28, Fayette, first-offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Kyley J. Carpenter, 50, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, Decorah, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Payton G. Cordes, Arlington, five counts of storing a junk vehicle, accumulating rubbish or trash, defendant will move vehicle to driveway, remove rubbish/trash, pay court costs.
Gary R. Wright, 57, Oelwein, failure to remove refuse, motion to dismiss.
Tracy J. Smith, 42, Manchester, failure to remove refuse, motion to dismiss.
John J. Baldwin, 69, West Union, allow dog at large, pay fine of $100 plus court costs.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Skylar J. Buhr, failure to pay child support, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
State of Iowa v. Aidan T. MacInnis, child support, modified support order.
Jerad L. Stewart v. Robby McKeeman et al, personal injury, dismissed with prejudice.
Jake A. Anderson v. Blair W. Everman, personal injury, dismissed with prejudice.
Keith G. Baumler v. Valley Pork, LLC. et al, breach of contract, original civil notice filed.
State of Iowa v. Chad M. Gummert, child support, order setting hearing.
OWI:
Aaron F. Bryant Wright, 41, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
James P. Seefried, 38, Fayette, second-offense OWI, sentenced to 7 days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Rodric A. Miller, 76, West Union, public intoxication, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Tabitha R. Smith, 31, West Union, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Angel T. Chirinos Miralda, 53, Stanley, first-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, second-offense OWI, warrant served.
Jeffrey J. Strottman, 57, first-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management v. Catherine M. Vazquez Nolan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,189.20 plus interest and court costs.
Larry F. Woods v. Izak Hillman, of Stanley. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,386 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Roger L. Fisher, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Matthew R. Toebe v. Jason A. Strawn, of Arlington. Forcible entry and detainer, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Isabella M. Donlon, of Elgin. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,901.14 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Penny L. Vagts et al, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,422.30 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Cory R. Wierck, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,099.11 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Timothy R. Jones, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,381.78 plus interest and court costs.
Bankiowa v. Chassidy M. Blad, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $316.19 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jessica N. Jordan, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $577.65 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Christopher C. Berry, Stanley. Original notice filed demanding $635.21 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa Debrackeleire et al, of Waucoma. Original notice filed demanding $1,476.93 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer K. Williams, of Maynard. Original notice filed demanding $624.23 plus interest and court costs.
Postville Veterinary Clinic v. Liz Johansen, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $191.30 plus interest and court costs.
UHG I, LLC. v. Andrew Knickerbocker, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $2,440.53 plus interest and court costs.
Susan A. Driscoll et al v. Daniel J. Hartney et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 511 S. Frederick.