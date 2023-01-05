SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Tiffanie S. Koch, 24, Hawkeye, speeding.
Jeremy G. Postel, 42, Independence, speeding.
Christopher U. Burco, 50, Arlington, speeding.
Jenn M. Kloke, 19, Waukon, speeding.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Devlin R. Corter, 19, Cresco, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Luis A. Pineda, 39, Oelwein, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Linnea D. Martinez, 44, Cedar Falls, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, order setting trial.
Kara L. Davis, 38, Manchester, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, order for arraignment.
Cole G. Cannon, 20, Hawkeye, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Darcy A. Miner, 30, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, probation revoked, sentenced to 180 days in prison.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, violation of probation, probation revoked.
Dakota L. Fratzke, 24, West Union, four counts of violation of probation, order for continuance.
Joshua M. Dehart, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jared Steven C. Miller, 21, Sumner, violation of probation, written plea of guilty.
Kenneth D. Bostic, 48, West Union, sexual abuse – continuous sexual abuse of a child, order for continuance.
Henry L. Watts, 44, Waterloo, forgery, order for continuance.
David J. Hudson, 38, Cedar Rapids, domestic abuse assault, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended.
Matthew R. Florek, 41, Oelwein, three counts of child endangerment, three counts of distributing drug near a school, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Gregg E. Latham, 60, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin B. Smith, 41, Yuma, Colo., possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Daniel L. Westphal, 40, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Kyle T. Moon, 44, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Samantha M. Christopher, 33, Hiawatha, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Jeremy J. Durnan, 49, Fairbank, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, motion for continuance.
Cheyenne R. Martin, 25, Oelwein, assault, sentenced to 90 days in prison, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, fourth-degree theft, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Daniel E. Godbold Jr., 22, Oelwein, assault, first offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Kathleen J. Boies, 70, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs,
Darryl M. McDuel Larry, 19, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Jacob N. McGuire v. Devin R. Clark, child support, order for continuance.
State of Iowa v. Emilio A. Torres, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa v. Taylor J. Bucheit, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa v. Madison R. Williams, child support, decree or final support order.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, motion for continuance.
State of Iowa v. Judas D. Leandro, child support, order setting hearing.
OWI:
Chad W. Samec, 48, Protivin, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, two year probation, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
SMALL CLAIMS:
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Megan Riniker, of Oelwein. Judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,441.78 plus interest and court costs.
UHG I, LLC. v. Keith M. Shannon, of Oelwien. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,486.26 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Ashley M. Burkey, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Collection Professionals, Inc. v. Elaine Schulmeister, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $571 plus interest and court costs.
Corrine E. Schares et al v. Tyler M. Robinson, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 5063 Main Street.
Parkview Motel v. Mark A. Shaw, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,074 plus court costs.
Parkview Motel v. Amanda M. Brokus, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,849.19 plus court costs.
Ronald L. Winter v. Karrie A. Hansen, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,500 plus court costs, possession of property at 210 2nd Avenue SE.