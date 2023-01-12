SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Bradley J. Bunn, 58, Clermont, speeding.
Jessica A. Loban, 33, Maynard, speeding.
Kimberly S. Massman, 47, Oelwein, speeding.
Tyler J. Pearson, 23, Postville, speeding.
Dale R. Lundquist, 34, Nashua, speeding.
Gabriel J. Waters, 40, West Liberty, speeding.
Ty W. Ingels, 23, Maynard, speeding.
Jacob A. Sander, 24, Carroll, speeding.
James D. Vowels, 53, Waverly, speeding.
Vincent J. Thomas, 29, Clifton, N.J., speeding.
Samuel J. Schmitt, 34, St. Lucas, speeding.
Daniel W. Fritz, 58, Johnston, speeding.
Tristan A. Miller, 25, West Union, speeding.
Kathy L. Harper, 73, Holmen, Wis., speeding.
Christopher R. Lee, 50, Clermont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Cole D. Dingee, 20, Roseville, Minn., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Brendon M. Estling, 25, Westgate, registration violation.
James H. Ruen, 35, Coralville, no valid driver’s license, registration violation.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 37, Arlington, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jeffery E. Euans, 62, West Union, failure to carry registration card.
Christopher C. Zmoos, 54, Waucoma, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Oelwein, spilling loads on highway.
Frank R. Hangartner, 76, Fayette, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Curtis M. Bertch, 38, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Zachary N. Moser, 33, Waverly, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Daniel J. Schwering, 43, Stewartville, Minn., first offense sex offender registration violation, order setting trial.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, tampering with witness or juror, order for continuance.
Tyler J. Westcott, 24, West Union, three counts of first offense transfer of pistol or revolver to person under 21, order for arraignment.
Scott D. Westcott, 54, West Union, child endangerment, three counts of first offense transfer of pistol or revolver to person under 21, order for arraignment.
Cole G. Cannon, 20, Hawkeye, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jaron O. Evans, 37, Maynard, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Karylann R. Lewin, 19, Maynard, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael D. Alderson, 41, West Union, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Adam J. Nielsen, 37, Stanley, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jared Steven C. Miller, 21, Sumner, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year at the West Union Residential Facility.
Kenneth D. Bostic, 47, West Union, continuous sexual abuse of a child, order for continuance.
Cris M. Brehme, 45, Wadena, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Antonio Jaimes, 22, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Michael W. Forbes, 52, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, two counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order setting trial.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of methamphetamine and controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, two counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, order for continuance.
Lilly A. McIntyre, 21, Eldorado, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for discovery.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Oelwein, continuous sexual abuse of a child, order setting trial.
Michael Joseph S. Pepin, 46, Oelwein, fifth-degree criminal mischief, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Emily R. Schulke, 36, West Union, fifth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Ryan M. Paul, 40, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Brian D. Pattison, 62, Sumner, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Joshua J. Lang, 41, Westgate, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Erick F. Mateos, 23, Oelwein, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Ethan G. Guyer Jr., 57, Elgin, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Lonnie V. Davis Jr., 41, Elkader, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Luis A. Pineda, 39, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year at West Union Residential Facility.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, judgment is deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Daniell M. Normann, 42, Tripoli, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Leslie E. Canfield, 58, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Kyley J. Carpenter, 50, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Daniel W. Niedert, 60, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Brooke C. Busta v. Justin Shimek, child support, order for partial satisfaction.
State of Iowa v. Antonio Hardy, child support, modified support order.
William W. Kobelt v. Abby L. Reinking, custody, order setting trial.
Summit Ag Fund III, LLP v. Donald R. Buhr et al, equity, dismissed with prejudice.
Estate of Cody Bushaw et al v. Black Hawk Waste Disposal Co., Inc., personal injury, dismissed with prejudice.
Dean Hendricks et al v. Veteran Advantage Services, breach of contract, petition filed.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Robert A. Bergman, debt collection, petition filed.
Capital One Bank v. James E. Rose, debt collection, confession of judgment.
OWI:
Rachel L. Inks, 49, Eldora, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Corbin B. Kisling, 27, Stockport, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Angel T. Chirinos Miralda, 53, Stanley, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Spencer L. Knipper, 21, Arlington, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Lonnie V. Davis Jr., 41, Elkader, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Megan M. Riniker, of Oelwein. Judgment filed demanding $3,441.78 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Jordan D. Richter, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed demanding $860.59 plus interest and court costs.
Farmers Win Coop v. Elwood D. Wendel, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed demanding $982.12 plus interest and court costs.
Corrine Schares et al v. Tyler M. Robinson, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for continuance.
Ronald L. Winter v. Karrie A. Hansen, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Cameron R. Seeders et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding defendant be removed and plaintiff be put in possession of 427 4th Avenue SE.
Discover Bank v. Jayme Lee C. Gallmeyer, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,664.47 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Brian L. Moser, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,594.23 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Alexander S. Fedeler, of Arlington. Original notice demanding $628.58 plus interest and court costs.