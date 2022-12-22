SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Joel D. Hernandez Pluguez, 36, Lajas, Puerto Rico, speeding.
Autumn M. Wellons, 21, Madison, Wis., speeding.
Bryan K. Lynch, 57, Westgate, speeding.
Michelle K. Holtz, 56, Waukee, speeding.
Deborah C. Kunkle, 72, Oelwein, speeding.
Tyson T. Decker, 24, Independence, speeding.
Tasha R. Brink, 31, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Charles J. Serra Jr., 55, Crystal Lake, Ill., speeding.
Jolene K. Pitzenberger Timp, 57, Dyersville, speeding.
Charles C. Gluek, 60, Perry, Mo., speeding.
Emily N. Nelson, 46, Fayette, failure to maintain control.
Michelle A. Lujan, 55, West Union, operation without registration card or plate.
Shon M. Grimm, 49, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Denver A. Hiemes, 22, Arlington, use of electronic communication device.
Leslie E. Canfield, 58, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
Patricia L. Handke, 62, West Union, violation of conditions of restricted license.
Domingo C. Chavez, 31, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license.
Richard A. Roberts, 58, Oelwein, unsafe backing on highway.
Devlin R. Corter, 19, Cresco, failure to maintain control.
Roger D. Tegeler, 58, Maynard, registration violation.
Marlan D. Fletcher, 18, Lamont, underage use of tobacco.
Ventura N. Lopez, 55, West Union, fraudulent use of registration.
CRIMINAL:
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, second-offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Daniel D. Forker, 61, Cedar Falls, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Daniel J. Bunn, 24, Maynard, two counts of violation of probation, order for continuance.
Dakota L. Fratzke, 24, West Union, four counts of violation of probation, order for continuance.
Joshua M. Dehart, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Darrick S. Eubanks Jr., 28, Waterloo, two counts of violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jared Steven C. Miller, 21, Sumner, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Kyle L. Wurzer, 35, West Union, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, five counts of third-degree sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Cris M. Brehme, 45, Wadena, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Matthew E. Nordrum, 45, Clermont, second-degree sexual abuse, motion to dismiss.
Jeffrey J. Becker, 43, West Union, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, judgment deferred, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Connie M. Wilson, 60, Wadena, two counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended, pay fine of $3,420 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 18, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, first-offense domestic abuse assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Matthew R. Florek, 41, Oelwein, three counts of distributing drug near a school, three counts of child endangerment, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Justin D. Pattison, 39, Sumner, four counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of child endangerment, unlawful possession of prescription drug, failure to affix drug stamp, order setting trial.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, second-offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, order setting trial.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, second-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, second-degree burglary and theft, order setting trial.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, second-degree criminal mischief, order for discovery.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Oelwein, sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 39, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order setting hearing.
Tyler C. Vogt, 20, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Carrie M. Smith, 47, West Union, two counts of third-degree burglary, second-offense possession of controlled substance, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in correctional institution, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael L. Francisco, 37, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts, motion to dismiss.
David J. Hudson, 38, Cedar Rapids, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Heather M. Bettmeng, 37, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Dominick J. Watson, 25, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Brent J. Thompson, 38, Sumner, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Ryan M. Paul, 40, Sumner, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Robert A. White II, 40, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Nathan J. Hageman, 47, Clermont, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Derek D. Smith, 42, Randalia, livestock neglect, order for continuance.
Justin B. Smith, 41, Yuma, Colo., first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Jordan J. Gallmeyer, 31, Oelwein, second-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Stephen W. Dahlstrom, 30, West Union, first-offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Mark M. Hannan, 57, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Jaime Garmon, 27, Burlington, first-offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
CIVIL:
Matthew L. Huck v. Becky K. Huck, application for temporary injunction, order for continuance.
Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation v. Joseph Horstman et al, foreclosure, original civil notice filed.
OWI:
Rodric A. Miller, 76, West Union, public intoxication, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Talon D. Haskins, 34, West Union, second-offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Allen D. Gardner, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Mary J. Fitzgerald, of Oelwein. Default
judgment filed for plaintiff for $881.97 plus interest and court costs.
John R. Puff Sr. v. Stacy J. Neuhaus, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,500 plus interest and court costs.
Second Round Sub, LLC. v. Maggie J. Zummak, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,043.53 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Jamie J. Logan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,056.99 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Joshua J. Lang, of Westgate. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $988.70 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew R. Toebe v. Jason A. Strawn, of Arlington. Lease termination, motion to dismiss.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Jessica L. Sullivan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,077.75 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Allen D. Gardner, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,567.47 plus interest and court costs.
MVNV Funding, LLC. v. Kyle O’Connor, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $846.33 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Trina Lane, of Arlington. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $557.96 plus interest and court costs.
City of Elgin v. Tom Hanson, of Elgin. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $724.10 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS, Inc. v. Brandon J. Muttart and Chantel B. Muttart, both of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $416.26 plus interest and court costs.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Zandrea Danielle T. Moore, of Oelwein. Property repossession, dismissed without prejudice.
MC Funding v. Laura K. Nelson, of Clermont. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $540.10 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Erik M. Pauling, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,397 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Benjamin J. Meyer and Melissa M. Meyer, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $623.95 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Daniel W. Niedert, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $2,417.27 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services, Inc. v. Tiffany Ungerer, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $1,488.42 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance, LLC. v. April A. Butters, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $365 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Dawn Banidomi, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $4,053 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance, LLC. v. Karrie A. Hansen, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $215 plus interest and court costs.