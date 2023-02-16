SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, speeding.
Jeffrey M. Bromley, 25, Volga, speeding.
Chad M. Holthaus, 46, Decorah, speeding.
Timothy W. Wayne, 63, Hanlontown, speeding.
Max T. Baer, 23, Barrington, Ill., speeding.
Mohamed I. Hussein, 29, Postville, speeding.
Sharyl L. Demeulenaere, 55, Victor, speeding.
Paul J. Franzen, 25, Elgin, speeding.
Andrew J. Young, 27, Independence, speeding.
Jonathan H. Wieland, 36, Independence, speeding.
Glen A. Keding, 67, West Union, speeding.
Chang Vang, 33, Holmen, Wis., speeding.
William V. Fitzgerald, 69, Adel, speeding.
Ricky E. Thurn, 60, Edgewood, speeding.
Dylan G. Rausch, 20, Arlington, speeding.
Austin L. Reding, 31, Elgin, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Eldon A. Knipper, 92, Arlington, driving in improper lane/wrong direction, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ronald E. Miller, 75, West Union, failure to maintain control.
Mason D. Sanderson, 24, Hazleton, dark window or windshield.
Sebastian A. Gilpin, 19, Elkader, following too close, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Juan P. Cajero Camacho, 34, Independence, registration violation.
Joshua Hedeman, 29, West Union, depositing or throwing litter on highway.
Sheree L. Riley Mesch, 59, Hazleton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Madison N. Tollefson, 18, Decorah, operation of motor vehicle with expired license.
Melodie L. White, 41, Volga, speeding.
Blake E. Chadwick, 25, De Forest, Wis., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Robert R. Danes, 46, New Holsten, Wis., failure to obey traffic control device.
Laury D. Zummak, 60, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Trevor D. Lind, 20, Lisbon, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Collin V. Jones, 21, Oshkosh, Wis., first offense trespass.
Tyler T. Bailey, 19, Burlington, first offense trespass.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Darryel E. Schwarz, 32, Postville, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Brandon L. Keehner, 30, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 30, Waterloo, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Keith J. Hauber, 44, Decorah, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Reggie J. Rema, 30, Clermont, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Destiny M. Quario, 24, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jaron O. Evans, 38, Oelwein, first offense possession marijuana, pay fine of $250 plus interest and court costs.
Travis P. Kirby, 43, Independence, eluding, motion to dismiss.
Kyle T. Moon, 44, Oelwein, 11 counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Adam T. Foster, 38, Oelwein, driving while barred, order setting trial.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Roger A. Steadman, 55, Sumner, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Dakota L. Fratzke, 23, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Jeffrey R. Woods, 58, West Union, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Kody A. Letts, 31, Winthrop, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Cris M. Brehme, 45, Wadena, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail.
Charles W. Olliney, 66, Waucoma, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to one year of informal probation.
Marckus A. Nelson Timm, 24, Cedar Rapids, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Antonio Jaimes, 22, West Union, controlled substance violation, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,290 plus interest and court costs.
Joseph A. McMurrin, 35, Waucoma, three counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, failure to affix drug stamp, gathering where marijuana is used, order for continuance.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for continuance.
Aaron P. James, 43, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for discovery.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 26, Waucoma, controlled substance violation, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Jacob J. Mohn, 39, Farmersburg, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order setting trial.
Christa J. Larsen, 33, Postville, assault on persons in certain occupations, first offense OWI, fourth degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Jason J. Laurie, 43, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Daryl J. Shea, 39, West Union, third-degree burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 35, Sumner, false report to public entity, pay fine of $200 plus interest and court costs.
Tyler T. Bailey, 19, Burlington, interference with official acts, sentenced to one day in jail, pay fine of $260 plus interest and court costs.
Adam R. Krieger, 34, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Danielle A. Salladay, 30, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer L. Engler, 36, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Kinte L. Smith, 42, Postville, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Murphy, 28, Fayette, violation of probation, sentenced to 14 days in jail.
Luke B. Lembke, 34, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Robert J. Rinella Jr., 31, West Union, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to 15 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Derek D. Smith, 42, Randalia, livestock neglect, sentenced to 180 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Audie T. Caldwell, 52, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Juwan N. Murphy, 25, Fresno, Calif., first offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Austin D. Goldsmith, 18, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, Decorah, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Shawn S. Schultz, 39, Luana, voluntary absence from custody, order for arraignment.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer L. Engler, 36, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Hilltop Farm et al v. Fayette County Treasury Department et al, eviction, notice of appeal.
Kevin L. Kaufman v. John Puff, replevin and declaratory relief, original notice filed.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Travis L. Brink, income withholding, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Justin D. Eschweiler, income withholding, partial satisfaction of support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Justin D. Eschweiler, paternity, conversion order.
Ronald W. Miehe et al v. Duane Martin Family, Inc., property, order for continuance.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, order for judgment.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC. v. Tonya J. Fields, mortgage, original notice filed.
Veridian Credit Union v. James E. Johnston et al, debt collection, order for judgment.
Donald J. Woods Trust v. Oelwein Community Healthcare Foundation et al, contract-fraud misrepresentation, order for continuance.
Keith E. Hugo Main et al v. Paul R. Bodensteiner et al, personal injury – motor vehicle, dismissed with prejudice.
OWI:
Carl E. Kuss Jr., 65, Anderson, Ind., first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Michael A. Clark, 54, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kevin D. Hoehne, 59, Sumner, third offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Hunter R. Kent Thomas, 20, Fayette, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Bryan Auction Company v. Jason Armstrong, of Omaha, Neb. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Veridian Credit Union v. Ashley M. Burkey, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Christopher C. Berry, of Stanley. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $587.21 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Jayme Lee C. Gallmeyer, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,664.47 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Brian L. Moser, of Waterloo. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,594.23 plus interest and court costs.
Windridge Implements, LLC. v. Michael Pelletier, of Westgate. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1, 657.28 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Rodney L. Tafolla, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $587.72 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Cody J. Opperman, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,435.20 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Nicholas J. Sichra, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,167.26 plus interest and court costs.
Kelck’s Barrel Drive In, Inc. v. David J. Shreve et al, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $768 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS, Inc. v. John A. Folsom, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
EPM Iowa, LLC. v. Cassidy M. Peters, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Susan A. Driscoll v. Daniel J. Hartney et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Terri K. Frasher, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,156.35 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Douglas D. Fagle, of Randalia. Original notice filed demanding $1,112.20 plus interest and court costs.
Iowa Wall Sawing, Inc. v. Kent M. Schupbach, of Elgin. Original notice filed demanding $1,865.27 plus interest and court costs.
Jeffrey A. Muzingo v. Raber Roofing and Construction, LLC., of Waucoma. Original notice filed demanding $4,721 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Alfredia Canady, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $641.14 plus interest and court costs.