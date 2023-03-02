SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Cindy S. Miller, 47, Maynard, speeding.
Eli A. Elledge, 19, Aurora, speeding.
Zaida E. Moore, 19, Postville, speeding.
Douglas J. Fischer, 60, Elgin, speeding.
Gavin R. Howk Erwin, 18, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jordan L. Steinlage, 29, West Union, speeding.
Bekka J. Reams, 23, Osage, speeding.
Jill M. Berger, 28, Lamont, speeding.
Sean A. Dunn, 37, Central City, speeding.
Heather L. Stroh, 44, Buckingham, speeding.
Austin E. Upton, 20, West Union, speeding.
Lorin Hickman, 37, Poplar Grove, Ill., speeding.
Tony T. Stewart, 40, Mount Pleasant, speeding.
Menachen M. Bensimon, 19, Postville, speeding.
Jaylee M. Heller, 22, West Union, speeding.
Carlos V. McClain, 41, Waterloo, speeding.
Scott A. Baumler, 37, Calmar, speeding.
Tabitha L. Worth, 35, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, driving or towing unsafe vehicle.
Corwyn R. Barnes, 22, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Steven L. Boleyn, 56, Newton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Angela L. Smith, 50, Arlington, operating non-registered vehicle.
Kari A. Hackley, 42, West Union, insufficient number of headlights.
Nicole M. Martin, 49, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
Damarion D. York, 21, Mason City, no valid driver’s license.
Taylor M. Knockel, 30, Monona, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ryley L. Scott, 24, Arlington, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Michael A. Rueber, 36, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
William H. Klassen, 69, Ionia, operation without registration card or plate.
Alex J. Stepan, 35, West Union, operating non-registered vehicle.
Janessa K. Zweibahmer, 18, Calmar, failure to obey traffic control device.
Daniel Hernandez, 21, West Union, no valid driver’s license.
Jax N. Bayron Tiu, 20, West Union, no valid driver’s license.
CRIMINAL:
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail
Felty E. Yoder, 22, Waterville, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 30, Waterloo, violation of probation, written plea of guilty filed.
Keith J. Hauber, 44, Decorah, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Holley M. Robbins, 37, Arlington, child endangerment, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,285 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Michael D. Alderson, 41, West Union, second offense domestic abuse assault, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $860 plus interest and court costs.
Brady A. Koester, 20, West Union, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, order for arraignment.
Dakota R. Curtis, 36, Oelwein, animal abuse, order for arraignment.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Joseph L. Coleman, 23, West Union, stalking, surety bond posted.
Victoria A. Nieman, 45, Maynard, assault on persons in certain occupations, second offense possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, order for arraignment.
Michael D. Hansen, 56, Sioux City, driving while barred, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Christopher B. Simmons, 31, Waukon, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail.
Alexander J. Frazer, 22, West Union, five counts of controlled substance violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Elreich A. Abrahamson, 22, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, gathering where marijuana is used, controlled substance violation, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Michael W. Forbes, 52, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, failure to affix drug stamp, order for continuance.
Aaron P. James, 43, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for continuance.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 26, Waucoma, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Christa J. Larsen, 33, Postville, assault on persons in certain occupations, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Daryl J. Shea, 39, West Union, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Tyler M. Robinson, 29, Oelwein, first-degree criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
Jordan J. Harrington, 29, Chester, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, disorderly conduct, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Jesse S. Moore, 47, Oelwein, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Houston L. Halverson, 28, West Union, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Hailey M. Burke, 31, Fayette, accessory after the fact, hearing for initial appearance.
Eric R. Timm, 44, Independence, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Gary L. Cummings, 49, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Diana M. Gambrill, 52, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Tylor A. Richmond, 31, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Tyler D. Gamble, 28, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for discovery.
Sonda J. Kelchen, 55, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Jennifer L. Engler, 36, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Kinte L. Smith, 42, West Union, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Dawn R. Bloem, 52, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Jacob R. Eitel, 41, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Perry W. Cummings, other actions, order for trial scheduling conference.
State of Iowa v. Matthew W. Stacey, child support, dismissed without prejudice.
William W. Kobelt v. Abby L. Reinking, custody, decree or final support order.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, default judgment filed.
Hugh J. Lynch v. Lynch Livestock, Inc. et al, employment claim, order for continuance.
Jennifer L. Yearous v. Ryan J. Smith et al, wrongful death, original notice filed.
Great Western Casualty Company, Inc v. Tione Reese et al, property/finance damage, order for continuance.
OWI:
Austin S. Perry, 18, Hazleton, first offense OWI, written plea of guilty filed.
Patricia L. Handke, 62, West Union, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Gregory A. Keppler, 25, Arlington, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Michael A. Clark, 54, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Jacob J. Riniker, 21, Protivin, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Hunter R. Kent Thomas, 20, Fayette, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Lisa E. Carey et al, of West Union. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Parkview Motel v. Amanda M. Brokus, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,849.19 plus interest and court costs.
DNF Associates, LLC. v. Shawn M. Westpfahl, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,855.32 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Scott A. Garrison, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,548.09 plus interest and court costs.
Top Priority Property Management v. Alonzo J. Harmon, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Viafield v. Coleton T. Palmer, of Oelwein. Money judgement, dismissed without prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jessica N. Jordan, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $822.60 plus interest and court costs.
Mississippi Welders Supply Co., Inc. v. Tapt Out Stein et al, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $425.30 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Justin L. Duffy, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $717.55 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Roger Koecke et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,010.74 plus interest and court costs.