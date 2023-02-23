SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Melissa M. Soltero, 41, New Hampton, speeding.
Justin T. Fretheim, 24, West Union, speeding.
Ellice R. Stammeyer, 53, Hawkeye, speeding.
Patsy J. Lewis, 77, Decorah, speeding.
Eduardo Garcia Hernandez, 45, Manchester, speeding.
Lucas E. White, 33, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Robert H. Rasmussen, 65, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Tayten J. Printz, 23, Marion, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Mark E. Price, 52, Decorah, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Virginia A. Miller, 48, Readlyn, failure to obey traffic control device.
Kerrie A. Kunkle, 41, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
Rebecca A. Koch, 50, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, registration violation.
Braeden M. Baumler, 23, Ossian, failure to obey traffic control device.
James J. Matt, 68, Clermont, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Mark A. Spaulding, 69, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device.
Milan J. Hageman, 56, Ossian, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way,
Kevin J. Gibson, 54, Hazleton, no valid driver’s license.
Eric N. Drilling, 25, Waucoma, two counts of restrictions on taking game, shooting firearm over water, highway, or railroad.
Tyler T. Bailey, 19, Burlington, underage possession/purchase alcohol, underage person using tobacco/vapor product.
Marlan D. Fletcher, 18, Lamont, underage person using tobacco/vapor product.
CRIMINAL:
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 30, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Michael W. Arterburn, 54, Fayette, assault, charge dismissed.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Marne E. Ryan, 46, Oelwein, two counts of third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Michael D. Alderson, 41, West Union, second offense domestic abuse assault, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, order for gun right prohibition.
Dakota R. Curtis, 36, Oelwein, animal abuse, order for arraignment.
Cole M. Thompson, 28, Independence, domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Adam T. Foster, 38, Oelwein, driving while barred, order setting trial.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandi J. Burnett, 44, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Michael C. Lopez, 35, Postville, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, hearing for initial appearance.
Elreich A. Abrahamson, 22, West Union, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 26, Waucoma, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Jacob J. Mohn, 39, Churchville, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order setting trial.
Kim R. Cannon, 58, West Union, attempted murder, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Justin T. Steinbronn, 33, Fayette, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, hearing for initial appearance.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Kashell E. Allison, 29, Mitchellville, third of subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Travis N. McIntyre, 48, Eldorado, interference with official acts, pay fine of $50 plus interest and court costs.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Nicole M. Harris, 35, Tipton, public intoxication, hearing for initial appearance.
Tylor A. Richmond, 31, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley N. Torres, 34, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, criminal complaint filed.
Jesse S. Moore, 47, Oelwein, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Houston L. Halverson, 28, West Union, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Gary L. Cummings, 49, Oelwein, fourth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Derek D. Smith, 42, Randalia, livestock neglect, sentenced to 180 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Shelby R. Henry, 31, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, written plea of guilty filed.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, Decorah, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Shawn S. Schultz, 39, Luana, voluntary absence from custody, order for arraignment.
Zacharias J. Stowe, 35, Hazleton, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Kinte L. Smith, 42, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Dawn R. Bloem, 52, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Bridget Massman v. Devin T. Smith, custody, order setting trial.
Whitney C. Deering v. Jeremy L. Meyer, custody, order for trial scheduling conference.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Damien J. Ladeburg, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Zachary M. Polete, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Daniel J. Hartney, child support, decree or final support order.
Veridian Credit Union v. Jolene R. Murphy, mortgage, original notice filed.
OWI:
Clay Joseph F. Schemmel, 21, Cresco, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Patricia L. Handke, 62, West Union, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Jeffrey J. Strottman, 58, Sumner, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Spencer L. Knipper, 21, Arlington, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Lonnie V. Davis Jr., 41, Elkader, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Maeghan L. Hart, 38, Elkader, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Carl E. Kuss Jr., 64, Anderson, Ind., first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jacob J. Riniker, 21, Protivin, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Jonathan T. Spencer, 61, New Hampton, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Trina Lane, of Arlington. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Bureau Services v. Lisa M. Debrackeleire, of Waucoma. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,648.33 plus interest and court costs.
Parkview Motel v. Mark A. Shaw, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,074 plus interest and court costs.
Windridge Implements, LLC v. Eric N. Anderson, of Elgin. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $290 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin J. Wilson et al v. Reid Kimball, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Tiffany L. Watts, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Joseph M. Horstman v. Big Rock Country Club, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $1,190 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Lisa M. Bunston, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,584.78 plus interest and court costs.
Debra K. Ameling v. Christina R. Edmonds et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $6,250 plus interest and court costs.