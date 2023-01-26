SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jason M. Hoskins, 39, New Hampton, speeding.
Brooklyn R. Wilcox, 22, Waterloo, speeding.
Brandon M. Fish, 28, Dunkerton, speeding.
Krista K. Long, 40, Winthrop, speeding.
Katherine L. Adams, 52, Postville, speeding.
Jaguar S. Espe, 25, Aurora, speeding.
Dakota J. Heinze, 18, Fairbank, speeding.
Rebekah J. Pryor, 42, Oelwein, speeding.
Thomas W. Moorhouse, 64, Manchester, speeding.
Damian J. Dugan, 22, West Union, speeding.
Justin D. Heins, 40, West Union, speeding.
Dana P. Burden, 71, West Des Moines, speeding.
Tyler J. Buzynski, 21, Arlington, speeding.
Timothy J. Welch, 57, Waukon, speeding.
Sawyer K. Fink, 27, West Union, speeding.
Edgar J. Chavez, 29, Calmer, passing contrary to highway sign or marking.
Jose F. Diaz Rodriguez, 29, Saint Louis, Mo., no valid driver’s license.
Justin T. Steinbronn, 33, Fayette, hunters – orange apparel violation, no hunting/fishing license.
Eddie D. Gingerich, 21, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield, failure to report harvest of deer or turkey.
Jeffrey L. Folkmann, 61, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Dennis C. Kamp Jr., 27, West Union, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Jaguar S. Espe, 25, Aurora, registration violation.
Belmain Gonzalez Torrijos, 32, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license, dark window or windshield.
Allen A. Krum, 41, Stanley, failure to provide proof of financial liability, driving in improper lane/wrong direction.
Luke J. Farmer, 21, Manchester, operation without registration card or plate.
CRIMINAL:
Mark A. Olson, 55, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Agustin O. Porras Chuy, 32, Altoona, driving while barred, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Johnathan E. Greene, 29, Estherville, driving while barred, identity theft, conspiracy to commit serious misdemeanor, false information for citation, order for continuance.
Keith A. Bradley, 38, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, deferred judgment, two years of probation, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Scott D. Westcott, 54, West Union, child endangerment, three counts of first offense transfer of pistol or revolver to person under 21, sentenced to one year in jail, pay fine of $855, suspended, pay fine of $1,290 plus interest and court costs, imposed.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Independence, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Jaron O. Evans, 37, Maynard, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Karylann R. Lewin, 19, Maynard, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Brady A. Koester, 20, West Union, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, hearing for initial appearance.
Dakota R. Curtis, 36, Oelwein, animal abuse, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeremiah Junior W. Larson, 45, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year at residential facility.
Donald B. Johll, 56, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Blaine M. Recker, 27, Arlington, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Matthew E. Nordrum, 46, Clermont, third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of indecent exposure, order for continuance.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for continuance.
Terry W. Jackson, 65, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, nine counts of forgery, fourth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Darryl Lonnelle P. Brown, 40, Oelwein, eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, order for continuance.
Alexander J. Frazer, 22, Oelwein, five counts of controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Jason P. Annis, 48, Cedar Rapids, forgery, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, first offense domestic abuse assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to no more than 12 years in prison, suspended, sentenced to twos in jail, pay fine of $2,225, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Christopher L. Becker, 40, Fort Dodge, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $2,050 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 52, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, two counts of controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, order for continuance.
Carrie M. Smith, 47, West Union, two counts of third-degree burglary, first offense possession of marijuana, second-offense possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for arraignment.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Bradley J. Bost, 19, Mora, Mich., two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and criminal mischief, trespass, hearing for initial appearance.
Zoe T. Thibadeau, 26, Cedar Rapids, four counts of forgery, order for arraignment.
Brandy N. Phend, 37, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to 14 days in jail.
Brent J. Thompson, 38, Sumner, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to six days in jail.
Jennifer L. Brehme, 40, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Sarah J. Moore, 33, Oelwein, assault, motion for continuance.
David A. Hayes, 21, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Cameron M. Hermen, 18, Fayette, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Dominick J. Watson, 25, New Hampton, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Ethan G. Guyer Jr., 57, Elgin, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Lynn M. Nelson, 59, West Union, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Matthew A. Ahlers, 26, Greeley, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Amy M. Murphy, 57, Vinton, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Derek D. Smith, 42, Randalia, livestock neglect, order for continuance.
Michael J. McAllister, 39, Oelwein, assault, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, operate a tattoo parlor without permit, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Shelby R. Henry, 31, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order for continuance.
Kathryn F. Jefferson, 42, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, pay fine of $100 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin K. Schneider, 49, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order for continuance.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Kyley J. Carpenter, 50, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Samantha M. Christopher, 33, Hiawatha, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Bridget Massman v. Devin T. Smith, custody, order scheduling trial conference.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Jordan M, McQueen, child support, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Tyler M. Robinson, child support, decree or final support order.
OWI:
Joseph J. Nolan II, 34, Oelwein, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Wesley W. Moore, 43, Postville, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Spencer L. Knipper, 21, Arlington, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Carl E. Kuss Jr., 64, Anderson, Ind., first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Allen D. Gardner, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
MM Finance, LLC. v. April A. Butters, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $365 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Dawn Banidomi, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
MM Finance, LLC. v. Karrie A. Hansen, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $215 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Jennifer K. Williams, of Maynard. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $624.23 plus interest and court costs.
Corrine Eva M. Schares et al v. Tyler M. Robinson, of Oelwein. Order for judgment filed demanding the possession of property at 5062 Main Street.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Cameron R. Seeders et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property 427 4th Avenue SE.
Discover Bank v. Sharon D. Schultz, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $6,129.60 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS Inc. v. John A. Folsom, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $5,577.55 plus interest and court costs.