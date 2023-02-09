SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Bradley J. Bunn, 58, Maynard, speeding.
Tomorrow Schreiber, 50, Winona, Minn., speeding.
Devin B. Decker, 29, Westgate, speeding.
Nicole M. Reaves, 31, Hazleton, speeding.
Alianna M. Holliday, 24, Hazleton, speeding.
Jeffrey M. Bromley, 25, Volga, speeding.
Teagan D. Merta, 19, Fairfax, speeding.
Douglas C. Bryan, 40, Westgate, speeding.
John F. Growden, 48, Oelwein, speeding.
Nicholas A. Entwisle, 39, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Serie A. Welcher, 24, Mount Pleasant, speeding.
Sandra A. Bishop, 65, West Union, speeding.
Angela D. Suhr, 41, Westgate, speeding.
Terrence J. Whitney, 67, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Marvin D. Perez Toj, 37, Logansport, Ind., speeding.
Whitney L. Albrecht, 36, Bondurant, speeding.
Walter A. Rowcliffe, 66, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Nathaniel J. Adams, 40, Waucoma, speeding.
Jessika J. Hobart, 35, Alburnett, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jeremy R. Shannon, 46, Fayette, improper use of lanes.
Shawn Aaron L. Rocha, 41, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Zachary M. Polete, 29, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Richard A. Longley, 74, Nazareth, Pa., failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Kane J. Vaughn, 22, West Union, failure to provide proof of financial liability, registration violation.
Brian M. Rohrick, 54, Rockwell City, res/non-resident registration or user permit, failure to provide proof of financial liability, snowmobile – operation on highway.
Robert J. Harn Jr., 66, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Caleb J. Gildard, 30, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Michael T. Polaski, 35, Strawberry Point, operating non-registered vehicle.
Chelsey K. Rupprecht, 36, West Union, failure to obey traffic control device.
Josefina N. Escamilla, 42, West Union, no valid driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device.
Isaac J. Buzynski, 22, Fairbank, driving in improper lane/wrong direction.
Roger Cerceres, 48, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Desmond A. Bell, 45, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Kane J Vaughn, 22, West Union, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Keith J. Hauber, 44, Decorah, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Chris E. Westendorf, 56, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Isaiah Cecil H. Duffield, 20, Oelwein, first offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Brian A. Heasley, 41, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Felecia M. Flores, 40, West Union, driving while barred, order setting trial.
Travis P. Kirby, 43, Independence, eluding, motion to dismiss.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Independence, driving while barred, order setting trial.
Jeffrey W. Arthur, 55, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Tyler M. Robinson, 28, Oelwein, driving while barred, order setting trial.
Jaron O. Evans, 38, Oelwein, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Karylann R. Lewin, 19, Maynard, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Philip D. Trevino, 31, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Zacharias J. Stowe, 35, Hazleton, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Donald B. Johll, 56, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Roger A. Steadman, 55, Sumner, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kyle L. Wurzer, 35, West Union, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Cris M. Brehme, 45, Wadena, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail.
Holten T. Robinson, 19, Parkersburg, third-degree sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Matthew E. Nordrum, 46, Clermont, two counts of indecent exposure, order for continuance.
Jason P. Annis, 48, Cedar Rapids, forgery, second offense possession of controlled substance, written plea of guilty filed.
Antonio Jaimes, 22, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $860 plus interest and court costs.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substances, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, failure to affix drug stamp, order for continuance.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 39, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order setting trial.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Jeannie M. Murphy, 48, Oelwein, assault, order for continuance.
Bradley J. Bost, 19, Mora, Mich., second-degree criminal mischief and theft, two counts of third-degree burglary, trespass, order for arraignment.
Dustin M. Tobin, 39, Elgin, controlled substance violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kim R. Cannon, 59, Hawkeye, attempted murder, order for arraignment.
Pamela Haun, 65, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Jason J. Laurie, 43, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Jordan Markus W. Young, 19, Waterloo, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Emily R. Schulke, 36, West Union, fifth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Austin D. Goldsmith, 18, Fayette, possession of drug paraphernalia, order setting hearing.
Ryan M. Paul, 41, Atlantic, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Dominick J. Watson, 25, New Hampton, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of not guilty filed.
Beverly J. Scott, 68, Oelwein, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Matthew T. Seeman, 34, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, criminal complaint filed.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, order setting trial.
Jonathan T. Spencer, 61, Calmar, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jodie M. Wakeford, 46, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Matthew A. Ahlers, 26, Greeley, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Dakota R. Curtis, 36, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Kyle R. Hundorf, 28, Fort Dodge, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Audie T. Caldwell, 52, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kirk L Dahl, 66, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Shelby R. Henry, 29, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, sentenced to one year in prison, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to four days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Emma A. Calhoun, 18, Sumner, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Travis N. McIntyre, 48, Eldorado, eluding, charge dismissed.
Chaz F. Euans, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting hearing.
David A. Lee, 41, Westgate, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Maxwell T. Duax, 21, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Jamie Garmon, 27, Burlington, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Tyler D. Gamble, 28, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, Decorah, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Daniel W. Niedert, 60, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Michael W. Arterburn, 54, Fayette, assault, order for arraignment.
Nichole Peterson, 38, Monticello, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Gary L. Cummings, 49, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Perry W. Cummings, post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Pat W. Hook, child support, decree or final support order.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. v. Kari A. Hackley et al, mortgage, foreclosure decree.
Marine Credit Union v. Kyle A. Kregel et al, mortgage, dismissed with prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, order for judgment.
Mark S. Vagts et al v. Northern Natural Gas et al, property/finance damage, order for judgment.
Merit Thora A. Olsen v. Lester M. Hope et al, personal injury – motor vehicle, motion for continuance.
James Daniels v. Francis A. Livingood, personal injury – motor vehicle, order setting trial.
Leroy D. Kula Jr. v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
OWI:
Joseph J. Nolan II, 34, Oelwein, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Elizabeth M. Kruse, 33, Sumner, first offense OWI, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Talon D. Haskins, 34, West Union, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey J. Strottman, 58, Sumner, first offense OWI, written arraignment & plea of not guilty.
Maeghan L. Hart, 38, Elkader, first offense OWI, written arraignment & plea of not guilty.
Jacob J. Riniker, 21, Protivin, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jonathan T. Spencer, 61, Calmar, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Ronald L. Winter V. Natalie N. Young, of Hiawatha. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,050 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Roger L. Fisher, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Viafield v. Alexander S. Fedeler, of Arlington. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Peggy Sherrets, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $959.74 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Kaitlyn A. Connelly, of Fayette. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $3,676.56 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Shelley L. Ergen, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $3,720.30 plus interest and court costs.
Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Tiffany L. Watts, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $10,011.84 plus interest and court costs.
Susan A. Driscoll v. Daniel J. Hartney et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, writ of possession.
Top Priority Property Management v. Alonzo J. Harmon, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, order for continuance.
Viafield v. Coleton T. Palmer, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $501.94 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Tieskoetter Collsion Center, LLC., of Sumner. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $5,716.23 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Christopher A. Vanlaningham, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $4,711.06 plus interest and court costs.