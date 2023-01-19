SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Matt W. Cook, 27, Arlington, speeding.
Sara J. Roemig, 46, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Karina A. Berinobis, 32, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Lisa M. Elledge, 34, Center Point, speeding.
Richard A. Mahlstedt, 71, Waterloo, speeding.
Donald J. Sadler, 60, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Wesley E. Wood, 62, Sumner, speeding.
Jerry M. Steinlage, 44, Hawkeye, speeding.
Ryan C. Franklin, 34, West Union, speeding.
Trevin C. Jensen, 20, Elgin, careless driving.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, West Union, no valid driver’s license.
Laurie A. Severson Curiel, 60, Waukon, failure to maintain control.
Grant R. Pals, 49, Alexander, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Justin T. Steinbronn, 33, Fayette, prohibited hunting near building or feedlot.
Kanyia U. Garmon, 27, Burlington, operating non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Eric M. Lang, 27, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license.
Rylan J. Sawyer, 20, Coggon, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to maintain control.
Adella W. Ritter, 24, Arlington, use of electronic communication device.
Gary M. Aller II, 39, Oelwein, failure to obey yield sign.
Richard H. Walker Jr., 36, Cedar Falls, first offense trespass.
Favian R. Salgado Maldonado, 20, Postville, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kelly A. Danaher, 40, Iowa City, failure to maintain control.
Kent A. Taylor, 60, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license.
Brenda L. Werning, 60, Fayette, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Braidyn R. Buhrow, 22, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield.
Ventura N. Lopez, 55, West Union, no valid driver’s license.
Wesley M. Clark, 30, Elk City, Okla., operating non-registered vehicle.
CRIMINAL:
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 36, Oelwein, obstructing prosecution or defense, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Kara L. Davis, 38, Manchester, assault, order for continuance.
Felecia M. Flores, 40, West Union, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
James M. Loban, 66, Oelwein, third-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Jeannie M. Murphy, 48, Oelwein, attempted murder, first offense domestic abuse assault, assault on persons in certain occupations, hearing for initial appearance.
Jesse J. Fischer, 50, Fort Atkinson, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jeffery R. Woods, 58, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Charles W. Evans, 48, New Hampton, violation of probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Shaun M. McBride, 29, Mount Pleasant, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation, order for continuance.
Regina M. Price, 44, Decorah, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, second offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for continuance.
Stephanie M. Loomis, 33, Oelwein, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Christopher L. Becker, 40, Fort Dodge, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for continuance.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, , two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of controlled substance violation, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Michael L. Ruroden, 70, West Union, third-degree sexual abuse, order setting trial.
Daniel W. Niedert, 60, second-degree attempted burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Bradley J. Bost, 19, Mora, Mich., two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and criminal mischief, trespass, hearing for initial appearance.
Albert A. Jones, 21, Fayette, assault, charge dismissed.
Terry W. Jackson, 65, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Heather M. Delagardelle, 43, Westgate, violation of no contact/protective order, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Ryan M. Paul, 40, Atlantic, first offense domestic abuse assault, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Bryan J. Hubka, 39, West Union, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffrey J. Becker, 43, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Derek D. Smith, 42, Randalia, livestock neglect, order for continuance.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Maxwell T. Duax, 21, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Deanna N. Ruiz, 50, Oelwein, assault, order for arraignment.
Michael W. Arterburn, 54, Fayette, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Sonda J. Kelchen, 55, Fayette, second offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Nichole Peterson, 38, Monticello, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Carlos V. McClain, 41, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Will J. Schott v. Nikole A. Smith, domestic relations, order for continuance.
Dean A. Hettinger v. Alicyn S. Kane, visitation, order for discovery.
Community Savings Bank v. Todd A. Corley et al, mortgage foreclosure, default judgment filed.
Velocity Investments v. Ron H. Heller et al, money judgment, pay $8,394.03 plus interest and court costs.
American Family Mutual v. Christina M. Heins et al, money judgment, pay $9,994.59 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Tara J. Dawson, money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
WTAS, LLC et al v. West Tennessee Air Service, LLC et al, contract/commercial, petition filed.
Wayne L. Duart v. Destiny A. Limon et al, property damages, civil original notice filed.
OWI:
Rachel L. Inks, 49, Eldora, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Maeghan L. Hart, 38, Elkader, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Gregory A. Keppler, 23, Arlington, first offense OWI, order for discovery.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Darin E. Halstead, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $509.78 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation, Inc. v. Troy H. Johansen, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $685 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Joseph R. Vanhook, of Hawkeye. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $574.14 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Zach G. Lauer, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $557.11 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. David F. Taylor, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,269.46 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Tina M. Boyer, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,294.06 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Melissa M. Meyer et al, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $623.95 plus interest and court costs.
Parkview Motel v. Amanda M. Brokus, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Peggy Sherrets, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $959.74 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Rodney L. Tafolla, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $587.72 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Cody J. Opperman, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,435.20 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Nicholas J. Sichra, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,167.26 plus interest and court costs.
Kleck’s Barrell Drive In, Inc. v. David J. Shreve et al, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $768 plus interest and court costs.
GR Properties, LLC. v. Mischeli L. Nelson, of Fayette. Forcible entry, order for continuance.
MM Finance, LLC. v. Bailey J. Bantz, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $165 plus interest and court costs.