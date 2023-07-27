SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Josie M. Wheeler, 29, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Devon J. Pint, 20, Oelwein, speeding.
Larissa L. Raber, 32, Maynard, speeding.
Ryan J. Gunningham, 36, Oelwein, speeding.
Juana Pina Estrada, 34, Belvidere, Ill., speeding.
Dale C. Tenney, 21, Fayette, speeding.
James M. Baumler, 18, West Union, speeding.
Denise D. Springmeier, 71, Bettendorf, speeding.
Rebecca S. Lane, 74, Creston, speeding.
Noah A. Gross, 19, Oelwein, speeding.
Tony E. Goodrich, 38, Saint Olaf, speeding.
Kenneth J. Becker Jr., 46, Fayette, speeding.
Ronald E. Loftsgard, 86, Elgin, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Lance M. Riley, 47, Randalia, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jerry V. Robbins, 64, Elgin, failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kevin R. Brockway, 65, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Michael A. Mohlis, 33, Hazleton, operating non-registered vehicle.
Joyce E. Guyer, 67, Waucoma, operating non-registered vehicle.
Jacob R. Schluetter, 30, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jeffrey J. Blue, 51, West Union, failure to maintain control.
Bonnie L. Schulz, 71, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Merry C. Wiedow, 57, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Joshua R. Christen, 37, Clermont, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Hannah E. Detwiler, 27, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Paige L. Johanningmeier, 27, West Union, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for arraignment.
Vanessa R. Young, 37, Waterloo, two counts of child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, order setting trial.
Jacob W. Jeanes, 34, Westgate, possession of drug paraphernalia, order setting trial.
Dean A. Stone II, 46, Oelwein, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Drake Alexander J. Duffield, 23, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Kaben A. Schmelzer, 37, West Union, second offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Joshua F. Smith, 44, Waterloo, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, order for continuance.
Harley D. Shuck, 40, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael W. Forbes, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, failure to affix drug stamp, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of third offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 36, Oelwein, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where marijuana and controlled substances are used, order for continuance.
Elizabeth A. Billmeyer, 62, Postville, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, deferred judgment, pay fine of $2,050 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Skylar J. Buhr, 34, West Union, first-degree burglary, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, stalking – violation of protective order, order for discovery.
Robert A. Williams, 39, Postville, two counts of domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order setting hearing.
Justin C. Moore, 33, Westgate, two counts of willful injury, going armed with intent, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey J. Walker, 64, Maynard, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Nicole M. Martin, 50, Oelwein, conspiracy to commit forcible felony, order setting trial.
Ryan J. Smith, 29, Coralville, two counts of controlled substance violation, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Nathan D. Slaughter, 38, Farmersburg, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffrey J. Blue, 51, West Union, four counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, three counts of controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Jodie M. Wakeford, 47, West Union, gathering where controlled substances are used, second offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Rachel A. Latham, 50, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, first offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley M. Murphy, 30, Randalia, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
Warren A. Harvey, 29, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeremiah Junior W. Larson, 46, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Nikki R. Jones, 35, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandi Hurd, 40, West Union, rabies vaccination violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 23, Oelwein, assault, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Camille M. Doty, 23, Hawkeye, assault, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Bryon E. Smith, 62, Elgin, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Haley L. Bayness, 22, Fairbank, assault, order for continuance.
Tyler J. Murphy, 28, Randalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug, motion for continuance.
Daryl M. Jones, 56, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, motion to dismiss.
Audreanna M. Capps, 31, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., voluntary absence with custody, sentenced to one year in prison, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, fourth-degree theft, order setting trial.
Aaron J. Zimmerman, 32, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Brandee L. Morris, 34, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Carlie M. Rueber v. Daniel Bernard F. Sullivan, custody, order setting trial.
Dillon M. Recker v. Jennifer N. Doudney, custody, order for discovery.
NationStar Mortgage v. Tammy S. Hansen et al, mortgage, default judgment.
Veridian Credit Union v. Kane S. Magnuson et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Hugh J. Lynch v. Lynch Livestock et al, employment claim, order setting trial.
Veridian Credit Union v. Brandi J. Durnan, debt collection, order setting hearing.
Joel A. Grimes v. Adam B Kruger et al, personal injury – medical/dental malpractice, original notice filed.
Ryan Smith v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, motion to dismiss.
OWI:
Stryker A. Long, 21, West Union, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Debra K. Ameling v. Christina R. Edmonds et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kimberly O. Hollon, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Albert L. Cline et al v. Michael P. Kenyon, of West Union. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Viafield v. Mark Schott, of Clermont. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Leslie Lauer and Sons v. Heather M. Bettmeng, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $137.94 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Anna M. Sickles, of Maynard. Original notice filed demanding $631.86 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Phillip M. Mertens, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $1,483.27 plus interest and court costs.
EPM Iowa v. Craig Morris, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 707 N. Frederick Avenue.
Pamela A. Schlee v. Kimberly D. Fisher, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 909 Oak Street.
Midland Credit Management v. Seth A. Wynthein, of Arlington. Original notice filed demanding $4,831.49 plus interest and court costs.
Michelle L. Westlake v. Anne P. Moser, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 621 1st Street SW.
DNF Associates v. Anthony J. Ferraro, of Lindstrom, Minn. Original notice filed demanding $3,222.23 plus interest and court costs.
Matt Properties v. Meghan R. Conrad, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed per court.