SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jeremiah J. Kruckenberg, 42, Alburnett, speeding.
Sarah L. Davis, 38, Oelwein, speeding.
Cory E. Cannon, 46, West Union, speeding.
Joseph R. Sevcik, 63, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Meir T. Eisenbach, 27, Postville, speeding.
Thomas H. Foster, 21, Decorah, speeding.
Andrew F. Falco, 54, Marion, speeding.
Brandon Wieskamp, 34, West Union, speeding.
Lucille M. Graham, 45, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Timothy E. Blackburn, 65, Roanoke, no valid driver’s license.
Ayden J. Turner, 18, West Union, underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
Lucas J. Ash, 25, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle.
Sua Pe, 41, Des Moines, angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Tun Aung, 47, Urbandale, angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Ra K. Lian, 41, Des Moines, angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Blanche E. Kraus, 69, Arlington, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Aaron R. Becker, 45, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Philip I. Perry, 60, Oelwein, failure to yield upon left turn.
Justin L. Downs, 39, Fayette, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Brayden M. Hanley, 18, Elgin, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Brad A. Schmith, 52, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
Lowell A. McKeeman, 55, Oelwein, failure to maintain registration plate.
Steven C. Ralston, 21, Oelwein, dark window or windshield.
Jessica R. Kanagy, 18, Westgate, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
CRIMINAL:
David W. Gyorko, 39, Elgin, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Robie E. Shindelar, 35, Calmar, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Samantha Andrea E. Ledesma, 29, Waverly, violation of probation, sentenced to 20 days in jail.
Ian N. Morgan, 22, Oelwein, child endangerment, assault, two counts of animal abuse, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, driving while barred, order setting trial.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, order setting trial.
Jeffroe D. Washington, 32, Oelwein, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting hearing.
Leslie L. Pritchard, 90, Fayette, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal complaint filed.
Adam R. Guenther, 39, Maynard, assault on persons in certain occupations, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Troy E. Richards, 60, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Sharnel A. Voshell, 40, West Union, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Roger A. Steadman, 56, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 85 days in jail.
Joseph R. Miltier, 29, New Hampton, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kaben A. Schmelzer, 37, West Union, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Clayton H. Fettkether, 25, Dunkerton, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Joshua M. Dehart, 36, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jared M. Richardson, 29, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail.
Harley D. Shuck, 40, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Cris M. Brehme, 45, West Union, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation and provide false info, order setting trial.
Julie A. Clark, 52, Oelwein, three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of controlled substance violation, second offense possession of controlled substance, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $3,930 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Kenyonte N. Shinault, 34, Maynard, willful injury, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Sammy T. Anderson, 30, Fredericksburg, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Nathan D. Slaughter, 38, Farmersburg, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Misty June M. Cook, 45, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Jeffery E. Euans, 63, West Union, ongoing criminal conduct, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, ongoing criminal conduct, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, second offense possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 38, Decorah, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, order for continuance.
Timothy M. Kearns, 57, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Larry E. Shannon, 57, Independence, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Paul R. Kisner, 61, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Monty C. Numedahl, 63, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, charge dismissed.
Abygail E. Parker, 26, Oelwein, first offense possession of controlled substance and methamphetamine, child endangerment, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Oralia N. Medina, 68, Oelwein, first offense possession of controlled substance and methamphetamine, child endangerment, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Roger P. Nichols, 53, Clarinda, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Collin Matthew L. Sorg, 28, Fayette, controlled substance violation, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Angela L. Becker, 39, Strawberry Point, controlled substance violation, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
William J. Emerson, 68, Hawkeye, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Tyler J. Murphy, 28, Randalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Krystle L. Fox, 35, Sumner, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Margaret T. Carroll, 56, West Union, public intoxication, hearing for initial appearance.
Travis C. Chase, 38, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Sarah L. King, 43, Elgin, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Shawn S. Schultz, 39, Luana, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Willie L. Phillips, 72, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or cancelled, pay fine of $250 plus interest and court costs.
Rachelle Y. Kingsley, 61, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
John S. Clark, 55, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Marcos A. Moreno, 30, Aurora, second offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Nicole M. Martin, 50, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Adam J. Green v. Samantha R. Polan, child support, modified support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Lowell A. Fenton, child support, modified support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Talon D. Haskins, child support, decree or final support order.
Bryce Allwood v. Olivia J. Armstrong, custody, temporary support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Christian W. Davis, child support, decree or final support order.
Cardinal Financial Company v. Heather M. Barker et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
Lakeview Loan Servicing v. Chandra L. Ritter et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Jason R. Barksley v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
Ricky L. Putman v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, petition filed.
Jason A. Kristiansen v. State of Iowa, seized property, application denied.
OWI:
Tanya J. Broten, 33, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Michael E. Lien, 38, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Ayden J. Turner, 18, West Union, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Randy P. Burgart, 70, New Hampton, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Theresa A. Sherman, 64, West Union, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Margaret A. McPeak, 59, Spillville, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Erik D. Bettmeng, 40, West Union, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
MC Funding v. Linnie C. Magnuson, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $866.32 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Troy H. Johansen, of Fayette. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Christopher M. Beimer, of Oran. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,171.51 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Justin Michael L. Johnson, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,606.76 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Blake E. Estep Hummel, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,340.66 plus interest and court costs.
Appliance Plus v. Rikki Somvong, of Webster City. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Viafield v. Trace J. Alshouse, of Arlington. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Matt Properties v. Meghan R. Conrad, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed per court.
Susan Driscoll v. L & R Construction, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,000 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Nicholas J. Eickhoff, of Aurora. Original notice filed demanding $515.51 plus interest and court costs.
Stanley A. Schultz v. Jeremiah C. Young, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding possession of property of 69 Mill Street.
EPM Iowa v. Zietus M. Hill, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 36 4th Avenue SE.
Veridian Credit Union v. John L. Klink, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $5,640.43 plus interest and court costs.