SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Alyshia E. Straw, 35, Independence, speeding.
Imani C. Roby, 26, Hudson, speeding.
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, speeding.
Dennis L. O’Brien, 43, Wheatfield, Ind., speeding.
Wayne A. Sawyer, 51, West Union, speeding.
Richard J. Hovorka, 45, Staten Island, N.Y., speeding.
Darin C. Crowe, 54, Innisfil, OC, speeding.
Devon L. Davis, 27, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Nicole M. Reaves, 31, Fairbank, speeding.
Deanne M. Offen, 46, West Union, speeding.
Todd A. Herrmann, 47, Waterloo, speeding.
Kyle A. Kregel, 37, Wadena, speeding.
Darryl L. Jackson Jr., 31, Virginia Beach, Va., speeding.
Rex A. Sherman, 63, Fayette, speeding.
Vincent N. Wesenberg, 25, West Union, speeding.
Rhonda J. Frankenfeld, 56, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., speeding.
Trent R. Poppe, 53, Clarksville, speeding.
Cassidy M. Peters, 24, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Imani C. Roby, 26, Hudson, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Bridget A. Nicolay, 31, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Brendon M. Estling, 26, Westgate, failure to maintain registration plate.
Karma C. Butters, 22, Geneso, Ill., operate with canceled title/suspended/revoked registration.
Joseph C. Wolfe, 26, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ted C. Kuennen, 40, Decorah, dark window or windshield.
Andrea R. Baily, 56, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Richard J. Gudenkauf, 59, Edgewood, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Nicholas E. Wilhelm, 27, Spokane, Wash., operation of vehicle with expired license.
Chard K. Velasz, 40, Cresco, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, operation without registration card or plate.
Ralph D. Meyer, 56, Oelwein, failure to maintain registration plate.
Patrick E. Curran, 58, Decorah, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
David S. Wiedow, 74, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Steven A. Ward, 51, Elgin, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Noah A. Gross, 19, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Madix J. Meyer, 19, Oelwein, violation of graduated license condition.
CRIMINAL:
Christina L. Jones, 52, Lawler, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Ian N. Morgan, 22, Oelwein, child endangerment, two counts of animal abuse, assault, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,290 plus interest and court costs.
Jessica L. Mikesh, 36, Hawkeye, two counts of child endangerment, order for continuance.
Paul R. Kisner, 61, Oelwein, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, order for arraignment.
Troy E. Richards, 60, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Anthony W. Gile, 30, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Joseph R. Miltier, 29, New Hampton, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Michael R. Becker, 38, Fayette, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 26, Waucoma, violation of probation, sentenced to 15 days in jail.
Mickie L. Ellis, 37, New Hampton, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Charles E. Hancock, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Julie A. Clark, 53, Oelwein, violation of probation, order setting trial.
Connie M. Wilson, 61, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Pamela J. Haun, 65, Oelwein, unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Braxton L. Baker, 22, Volga, third-degree burglary, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Anthony M. Euvino, 42, Mount Pleasant, third-degree theft, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Chris Allen H. Mundt, 29, Oelwein, third-degree theft, order setting hearing.
Jeffrey J. Walker, 64, Maynard, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts, first offense OWI, order setting hearing.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 40, Oelwein, four counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, four counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Rachel A. Latham, 50, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Frank E. Boleyn, 69, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Brian M. Rohrick, 54, Rockwell City, two counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, gathering where controlled substances are used, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Abygail E. Parker, 26, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, child endangerment, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Hector M. Reyna Jr., 33, Cedar Rapids, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, motion for continuance.
Tyler J. Murphy, 28, Randalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Robert A. McLaughlin, 63, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Brent L. Ungerer, 64, Hawkeye, third-degree harassment, order for continuance.
Lee F. Englehart, 60, Mason City, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley N. Torres, 35, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, criminal complaint filed.
Melissa E. Shaw, 38, Clermont, violation of no contact/protective order, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Haley L. Bayness, 22, Fairbank, assault, order for continuance.
Shawn S. Schultz, 40, Luana, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, first offense possession of marijuana, motion for continuance.
Jonya Marie R. Smith, 37, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Cole B. Otto, 20, Fairbank, first offense possession of marijuana, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Isaiah T. Price, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Jennifer S. Benning, 50, Waterloo, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Juan E. Romero, 35, National City, Calif., first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Damien D. Anderson, 36, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Kashell E. Allison, 29, Mitchellville, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Pierce A. Curby, 25, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandie R. Rogers, 41, Charles City, first offense possession of methamphetamine, second offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Richard A. Butterfield v. Mecktisha J. Hagar, paternity, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Cory D. Robertson, paternity, decree or final support order.
HSBC Bank USA v. David C. Devore et al, mortgage, judgment default.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Chantel B. Bischof et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
Cardinal Financial Company v. Christopher L. Etgeton et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Heritage Bank v. Jonathan R. Degraw et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
OWI:
Luis A. Lastor Xia, 23, Cedar Rapids, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jolene M. Cain, 43, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Michael E. Lien, 38, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Caroline M. White, 31, Cedar Falls, first offense OWI, criminal complaint filed.
Adam M. Harkin, 45, Arlington, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Sawyer K. Fink, 27, West Union, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Megan E. McAllister, 34, Oran, third offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Allen D. Gardner, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Bradley Brownell v. Stephanie N. Penney, of Hawkeye. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Erik D. Bettmeng v. John E. Collins, of West Union. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Veridian Credit Union v. Dakota R. Vandermillen, of Dubuque. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,051.55 plus interest and court costs.
CBE Group v. Rebecca M. Rock, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,913.39 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Jason J. Harper, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,156.05 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Robert A. Tyler, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,837.07 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corporation Solutions v. Phyllis J. Woodward, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,217.68 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance v. Judas D. Leandro, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $285 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Nathan A. Kuennen, of Westgate. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $431.90 plus interest and court costs.
EPM Iowa v. Craig Morris, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Pamela A. Schlee v. Kimberly D. Fisher, of Clermont. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Michelle L. Westlake v. Anne P. Moser, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Stanley A. Schultz v. Jeremiah C. Young, of Clermont. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Midland Credit Management v. Adam P. Jans, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $742.73 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jessica L. Mikesh, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $1,888.06 plus interest and court costs.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Brynn S. Vorwald, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $3,505.09 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Dylan A. Lester, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $612.24 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Adryan N. Jensen, of Westgate. Original notice filed demanding $2,503.21 plus interest and court costs.
TD Bank USA v. Michelle L. Boynton, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,387.23 plus interest and court costs.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Zandrea Danielle T. Moore, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Capital One Bank v. Nathan D. Post, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $1,673.67 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin J. Cline et al v. Bryan J. Hubka et al, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 309 E. Main Street.