SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Cody M. Connolly, 23, Iowa City, speeding.
Lucas E. Paige, 43, Shellsburg, speeding.
Jessica A. Phillips, 35, Genoa, Wis., speeding.
Nicholas J. Wright, 30, Evansdale, speeding.
Christopher J. Palmer, 56, Waverly, speeding.
Nicholas W. Hagen, 25, Middletown, speeding.
Jennifer L. Lechleitner, 49, Conrath, Wis., speeding.
Joel Fantz, 55, Fayette, speeding.
Dawn L. Jurgensen, 51, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Emily C. Navarro, 19, Castalia, two counts of speeding.
Victoria V. Westlund, 42, Farmington, Minn., speeding.
Anthony J. Flores, 30, Postville, speeding.
Samuel J. Braksiek, 20, Fairfax, speeding.
Marlys M. Kerkman, 75, Lakehurst, OC, speeding.
Shae M. Moncada, 18, Elgin, speeding.
Michael A. Cayler, 34, Waterloo, speeding.
Joshua M. Vande Noord, 30, Pella, speeding.
Mason A. Recker, 18, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Ziyuan Li, 31, West Union, speeding.
Matthew T. Oglesby, 30, Milwaukee, Wis., failure to possess valid license while operating motor vehicle.
Kayla M. Aulwes, 31, Edgewood, dark window or windshield.
Donna M. Saling, 71, Vero Beach, Fla., failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ka Lil, 46, Urbandale, angling – unlawful means to take fish.
Simon Kuihon, 39, Des Moines, no fishing and hunting license.
Ruben A. Martinez Herrera, 23, Hawkeye, violation of instruction permit limitation.
David A. Fettkether, 55, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Dwane L. Lightfoot, 60, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
CRIMINAL:
David W. Gyorko, 39, Elgin, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Bryce J. Kugel, 32, Arlington, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Shawn K. Nickerson, 19, Dubuque, accessory after the fact, deferred judgment, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Michael D. Hansen, 56, Postville, driving while barred, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, motion to dismiss.
Kevin R. Imbus, 48, Oelwein, child endangerment, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Adam T. MacInnis, 18, Oelwein, second-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Mikeal D. Lewin, 55, Oelwein, two counts of first-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Jacob W. Jeanes, 34, Westgate, third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, order setting trial.
Kywren A. Phend Vasquez, 18, West Union, four counts of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, third-degree attempted burglary, third-degree attempted burglary – vehicle/vessel, hearing for initial appearance.
Richard E. Watterson Jr., 23, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 53, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Mickie L. Ellis, 37, New Hampton, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Clayton H. Fettkether, 25, Dunkerton, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Brian L. Beesecker, 51, Fairbank, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Henry L. Watts, 44, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Joseph R. Banks, 40, West Union, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Skylar J. Buhr, 34, West Union, second-degree burglary, stalking – violation of protective order, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Frederick A. Degreif, 53, Wadena, controlled substance violation, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, order setting trial.
Christina M. Heins, 47, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Mark P. Nolte, 59, Sumner, second or subsequent offense third-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Chris Allen H. Mundt, 29, Oelwein, third-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Abygail E. Parker, 26, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, motion for continuance.
Bree A. Jore, 23, Minneapolis, Minn., first offense possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in correctional institution, hearing for initial appearance.
Cory A. Billingsley, 41, Oelwein, second-degree burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Harley D. Shuck, 40, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 23, Oelwein, assault, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Camille M. Doty, 23, Hawkeye, assault, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Darryl M. McDuel Larry, 19, Fayette, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Vinton, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to 120 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Tylor A. Richmond, 31, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, motion to dismiss.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, interference with official acts, order forfeiting bail.
Trevor L. Boenig, 43, Cedar Rapids, second offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Kimberly K. Henriksen, 60, Wadena, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Rachelle Y. Kingsley, 61, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Marcos A. Moreno, 30, Aurora, second offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Shannon K. Hunemiller, 50, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Damien D. Anderson, 35, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Carlie M. Rueber v. Daniel Bernard F. Sullivan, custody, order setting trial.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Cory L. Phillip, child support, decree or final support order.
Jerod M. Franzen v. Faith J. Stickfort, custody, order for discovery.
Ashley G. McGraw v. Jeffrey T. Walker, custody, order for mediation.
Ronald W. Miehe et al v. Duane Martin Family, Inc., property, order for continuance.
MercyOne v. Angela J. Nelson, debt collection, original civil notice filed.
OWI:
Michael E. Lien, 37, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Brad D. Franzen, 49, Waucoma, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, second offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Russell W. Rema, 55, West Union, third offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Ryan J. Smith, 29, Coralville, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
FreedomBank v. Jennifer L. Hruska, of Elgin. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing v. Mark R. Hyman et al, of Sumner. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $215.75 plus interest and court costs.
Bradley Brownell v. Stephanie N. Penney, of Hawkeye. Money judgment, order for continuance.
LVNV Funding v. Preston W. Anfinson, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,176.18 plus interest and court costs.
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Jessica A. Bathke, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,719.62 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jaden N. Gould, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $606.28 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Joshua M. Dehart, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,030.11 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank v. Linda L. Averkamp, of Arlington. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,511.11 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Nathan A. Kuennen, of Westgate. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $431.90 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Jason Q. Rohde, of Randalia. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $2,274.88 plus interest and court costs.
MercyOne v. Megan E. Dehaven, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $3,300 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Daniel Childers, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $1,428.29 plus interest and court costs.
Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Zachary R. Bass, of Fort Dodge. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $3,004.27 plus interest and court costs.
Larry F. Woods v. Ted Lauth, of Independence. Original notice filed for plaintiff demanding $1,832.50 plus interest and court costs.