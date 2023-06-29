SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Adam C. Cole, 40, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Patricia A. Allan, 42, Hawkeye, speeding.
Damon A. Zutz, 26, Preston, Minn., speeding.
Brian T. Howell, 28, Volga, speeding.
Katelyn J. Randall, 33, Elgin, speeding.
Brent S. Trickel, 59, Oshkosh, Wis., speeding.
Cameron D. Kieffer, 33, Wheat Ridge, Colo., speeding.
Lane R. Orr, 19, Elkader, speeding.
Alfredo Flores Venancio, 32, Oelwein, speeding.
Justin M. Little, 48, Waverly, speeding.
Francis D. Kline, 50, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Caitlin D. Kuennen, 30, Fayette, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Lawrence L. Marcue, 58, Hazel Green, Wis., failure to maintain control.
Rex A. Cousins, 63, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Dakota L. Swatek, 20, Ridgeway, no fishing and hunting license.
Douglas A. Ramer Jr., 48, Durant, failure to obey traffic control device.
Sarah B. Lewis, 43, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
Charles H. Smith, 72, Arlington, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
CRIMINAL:
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Kurtis W. Shasteen, 39, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brian A. Heasley, 41, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 20, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, hearing for initial appearance.
Joel D. Dubon, 34, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Michael C. Lopez, 36, Postville, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Henry L. Watts, 44, Waterloo, forgery, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jeffery E. Euans, 63, West Union, ongoing criminal conduct, four counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for continuance.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Keith C. Peebles, 27, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Elizabeth C. Zaruba, 43, Fairbank, failure to affix drug stamp, four counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Amanda L. James, 57, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Joshua L. Alitz, 45, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Brian L. Buhr, 54, Harper’s Ferry, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Steven L. Boleyn, 57, Newton, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, charges dismissed.
Warren A. Harvey, 29, West Union, assault, order setting trial.
Anthony M. Euvino, 42, Mount Pleasant, third-degree theft, order for continuance.
Frederick A. Degreif, 53, Wadena, controlled substance violation, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Connie M. Wilson, 61, Wadena, controlled substance violation, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, order for arraignment.
Ronald C. Dean, 45, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, second offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, four counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for continuance.
Cody G. Klingsmith, 36, Oelwein, five counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order setting trial.
Justin C. Moore, 33, Westgate, two counts of willful injury, going armed with intent, charges dismissed.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, ongoing criminal conduct, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, second offense possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 38, Decorah, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, order for arraignment.
Nicole M. Martin, 50, Oelwein, conspiracy to commit forcible entry, order for arraignment.
Timothy M. Kearns, 57, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 40, West Union, four counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Rachel A. Latham, 50, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Frank E. Boleyn, 69, Hazleton, two counts of controlled substance violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brian M. Rohrick, 54, Rockwell City, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, failure to affix drug stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler N. Mittelsted, 56, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, deferred judgment.
Randy L. Brewer, 68, Arlington, disorderly conduct, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 36, Sumner, false report to public entity, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Lori B. Pattison, 61, Sumner, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Todd W. Briddle, 53, Readlyn, four counts of fifth-degree fraudulent practice, pay fine of $210 plus interest and court costs.
Brandi Hurd, 40, West Union, rabies vaccination violation, order to issue summons.
Jerad L. Stewart, 23, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, order setting hearing.
Jonya Marie R. Smith, 37, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Larry E. Shannon, 57, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Kimberly K. Henriksen, 60, Wadena, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Willie L. Phillips, 72, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Gregory S. Reid, child support, order for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Tony T. Stewart, child support, decree or final support order.
Kerndt Brothers Savings Bank v. Patrick A. Ritter et al, foreclosure, original notice filed.
Schlee Inc. v. Tony A. Schlee, property, original notice filed.
Corning Credit Union v. Roger L. Fisher, debt collection, order for judgment.
Discover Bank v. Suzan C. Corter, debt collection, original notice filed.
OWI:
Rachel L. Inks, 49, Eldora, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Daniel W. Rummel, 63, Maynard, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Theresa A. Sherman, 64, West Union, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Viola Fagel, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Brianne A. Winter et al, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $792.82 plus interest and court costs.
Absolute Resolutions Investments v. Joseph M. Horstman, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,082.32 plus interest and court costs.
CitiBank v. Jeffery A. Hammond, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Bradley Brownell v. Stephanie N. Schulmeister, of Hawkeye. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $649.45 plus interest and court costs.
Charlotte E. Scott et al v. Irvine Plumbing et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, motion to dismiss.
Kodiak Property Management v. Talexis M. Cichy et al, of Fredericksburg. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Kyle T. Moon v. Jennifer S. Benning, of Waterloo. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
LVNV Funding v. Debra L. Spragg, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,043.30 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Jason J. Harper, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,156.05 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services v. Troy H. Johansen, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $1,133.12 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jamie R. Funk, of Elgin. Original notice filed demanding $570.62 plus interest and court costs.