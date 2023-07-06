SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Brandee L. Morris, 34, West Union, speeding.
Lashala R. Gordon, 39, Waterloo, speeding.
Angela L. Becker, 39, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Elijah T. Miller, 25, Newhall, speeding.
Jason W. Halstead, 33, West Union, speeding.
Sara K. Ziegler, 43, Sumner, speeding.
Carma K. Hoskyn, 61, Oelwein, speeding.
Justin M. McRobie, 33, Waverly, speeding.
Ronda L. Robinson, 69, Hawkeye, speeding.
Levi L. Hansmeier, 25, Postville, speeding.
Erin L. Light, 43, Marion, speeding.
Becci R. Neil, 56, Fairbank, speeding.
Kimberley C. Kallis, 31, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding.
James P. Scherman, 74, Fairfield, speeding.
Brittany K. Byrnes, 32, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle.
Christine M. Barnhart, 34, Wadena, windshield and window requirements.
Anna M. Bickers, 29, Maynard, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Riley J. Mann, 21, West Union, parks and public lands – parking violation.
Veronica R. Rogers, 28, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability, no valid driver’s license, failure to maintain control.
Kristina M. Greathead, 36, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Misti M. Mast, 32, Dawson, failure to obey flashing red signal.
Regina R. Rojas, 22, Laporte, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Aaron M. Miller, 18, Hawkeye, use of electronic communication device.
Jessica L. Bratten, 43, Oelwein, failure to yield upon left turn.
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, windshield and window requirements.
Eric L. Breitbach, 54, Marion, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Gabriel Hamlett, 27, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Bridget D. Toberman, 29, Maynard, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Steven D. Sanders, 75, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
Greg M. Gilson, 52, Aurora, dark window or windshield.
Mark M. Dinan, 57, Elgin, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
CRIMINAL:
Timothy M. Kearns, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kurtis W. Shasteen, 39, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Skylar J. Buhr, 34, West Union, two counts of violation of no contact/protective order, domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Michael D. Hansen, 56, Postville, driving while barred, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, order setting hearing.
Adam T. MacInnis, 18, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Vanessa R. Young, 37, Waterloo, first offense possession of methamphetamine, two counts of child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Jeremiah C. Young, 44, Clermont, second offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, driving while barred, order for arraignment.
Jeffroe D. Washington, 31, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Orange City, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Paul R. Kisner, 61, Oelwein, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, hearing for initial appearance.
Dalton J. Bunn, 24, Maynard, violation of probation, sentenced to no more than one year in residential facility.
Raymond D. Parrish, 30, Saint Paul, Minn., violation of probation, probation revocation.
Connie M. Wilson, 61, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Robert D. Kruse, 19, Fort Atkinson, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Lilly A. McIntyre, 21, Eldorado, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 40, Oelwein, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Jacob J. Mohn, 39, Churchville, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for continuance.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, second-degree arson, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,370 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Cris M. Brehme, 45, West Union, two counts of second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation, order setting hearing.
Kenneth A. Thornton, 54, Oelwein, three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of controlled substance violation, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Julie A. Clark, 52, Oelwein, three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, two counts of controlled substance violation, second offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Brian L. Beesecker, 51, Fairbank, domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Melissa E. Shaw, 38, Clermont, third-degree burglary, order for continuance.
Christina M. Heins, 47, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Cody G. Klingsmith, 36, Oelwein, four counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order setting trial.
Kenyonte N. Shinault, 34, Maynard, willful injury, order for arraignment.
Misty June M. Cook, 45, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Jeffery E. Euans, 63, West Union, ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting hearing.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, ongoing criminal conduct – unlawful activity, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, second offense possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 38, Decorah, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, order for arraignment.
Nicole M. Martin, 50, Oelwein, conspiracy to commit forcible felony, order for arraignment.
Monty C. Numedahl, 63, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Abygail E. Parker, 26, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Oralia N. Medina, 68, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances are used, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Nathan G. Lutgen, 44, Stanley, third-degree kidnapping, order for arraignment.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, assault, order setting trial.
Chelsea L. Rasmussen, 29, Oelwein, fifth0degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Michael W. Arterburn, 54, Fayette, two counts of assault, charges dismissed.
Amy L. Jensen, 47, Decorah, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to six days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Jenae A. Muller, 38, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Daryl M. Jones, 56, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Willie L. Phillips, 72, Oelwein, driving while license denier or revoked, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Lakoda L. Christensen, 27, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Marcos A. Moreno, 30, Aurora, second offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Cole B. Otto, 20, Fairbank, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Isaiah T. Price, 19, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer S. Benning, 50, Waterloo, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Jeremy E. Gage, child support, modified support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Jolene R. Westcott, child support, modified support order.
Marine Credit Union v. Norma J. McIntyre et al, mortgage, order for judgment.
Wayne L. Duart v. Destiny A. Limon et al, property/finance damage, order setting trial.
Jeffrey A. Muzingo v. Raber Roofing and Construction, contract/commercial, order setting trial.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Amber L. Love, debt collection, motion for default judgment.
OWI:
Leonel Manzano, 37, Hawkeye, third offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Rachel L. Inks, 49, Eldora, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
David J. Melsaether, 62, Ossian, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey J. Saas, 35, Prescott, Wis., first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Allen D. Gardner, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for continuance.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Christopher E. Goldsmith, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $954.47 plus interest and court costs.
Johnson Plumbing Heating and Cooling v. James J. Morse et al, of Maynard. Money judgment, order for continuance.
LVNV Funding v. Makayla A. Dahlstrom, of West Union. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Erik D. Bettmeng v. John E. Collins, of West Union. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Cavalry SPV I v. Anthony J. Cahoy, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $1,196.33 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Christopher M. Beimer, of Oran. Original notice filed demanding $5,171.51 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Justin Michael L. Johnson, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,606.76 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Blake E. Estep Hummel, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $5,340.66 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Paul C. Spies Sr., of West Union. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Albert L. Cline et al v. Michael P. Kenyon, of West Union. Forcible entry, order for continuance.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Robert A. Tyler, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $2,387.07 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Donald R. Seeders, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,389.26 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corp Solutions c. Phyllis J. Woodward, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,217.68 plus interest and court costs.