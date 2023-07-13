SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Mitchell R. Balik, 31, Lawler, speeding.
Jonathan J. Kipp, 51, Fort Atkinson, speeding.
Adam M. Hahn, 41, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Timothy J. Wulfekuhle, 63, Fayette, speeding.
Kathy L. Swett, 40, Taylor Ridge, Ill., speeding.
Brian L. Lantzky, 50, Hawkeye, speeding.
Austin S. Perry, 19, Hazleton, stopping, standing, or parking where prohibited.
Amy M. Popenhagen, 52, Elgin, failure to obey traffic control device.
Justen Martinez, 19, Postville, no fishing or hunting license.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, underage use of tobacco/vapor product.
Marlan D. Fletcher, 19, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Steven R. Jensen, 67, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Gage D. Gruenberg, 21, Lawler, dark window or windshield.
CRIMINAL:
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Kane J. Vaughn, 22, West Union, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation, order setting trial.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 36, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order setting trial.
Mikel A. Normann, 40, Clermont, two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, motion for continuance.
Melissa E. Shaw, 38, Clermont, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jacob W. Jeanes, 34, Westgate, third-degree motor vehicle burglary, motion for continuance.
Dean A. Stone II, 46, Oelwein, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Jesse J. Fischer, 51, Fort Atkinson, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Dalton J. Bunn, 28, Maynard, violation of probation, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 26, Waucoma, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Jennifer L. Krum, 30, Independence, violation of probation, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Mickie L. Ellis, 37, New Hampton, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 19, Sioux City, violation of probation, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Joseph A. McMurrin, 35, Waucoma, gathering where controlled substances are used, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Skylar J. Buhr, 34, West Union, second-degree burglary, order for continuance.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Gavin L. Slifer, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Rhonda F. Dales, 61, Clermont, first-degree theft, order for continuance.
Roger A. Steadman, 56, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order setting trial.
Joshua L. Alitz, 45, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Cassidy R. Towell, 23, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug and gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Warren A. Harvey, 29, West Union, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, order setting trial.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Cassidy J. Greene, 29, Oelwein, second-degree theft, order setting trial.
Timothy M. Kearns, 57, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, charges dismissed without prejudice.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 40, Oelwein, child endangerment, gathering where controlled substances are used, four counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting hearing.
Nathan G. Lutgen, 44, Stanley, third-degree kidnapping, order setting hearing.
Shawn K. Nickerson, 19, Dubuque, accessory after the fact, motion to dismiss.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to one day in jail.
Tylor A. Richmond, 31, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Christopher E. Mirich, 43, Elgin, possession of drug paraphernalia, charge dismissed.
Luke B. Lembke, 35, West Union, first offense defraud drug/alcohol test, hearing for initial appearance.
Michelle L. Johnson, 49, West Union, false report to public entity, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Brent L. Ungerer, 64, Hawkeye, third-degree harassment, order setting trial.
Jerad L. Stewart, 23, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, order setting trial.
Tommie J. Hove, 75, Cresco, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Janelle L. Westcott, 48, Westgate, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Shawn S. Schultz, 39, Luana, voluntary absence from custody, sentenced to one year in jail, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, interference with official acts, motion for continuance.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Willie L. Phillips, 72, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Adam T. MacInnis, 18, Oelwein, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Robert A. McLaughlin, 63, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
John S. Clark, 55, Oelwein, second offense possession of marijuana and controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, order to amend.
Juan E. Romero, 35, National City, Calif., first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandee L. Morris, 34, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Velocity Investments v. Rebecca L. Kime, debt collection, dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank v. Sabrina A. Schmitt, debt collection, original notice filed.
State of Iowa v. Paul D. Franzen, seized property, dismissed without prejudice.
OWI:
Luis A. Lastor Xia, 23, Cedar Rapids, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Curtis J. Fritcher, 27, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Daniel W. Rummel, 63, Maynard, second offense OWI, order setting trial.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Russell W. Rema, 55, West Union, third offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Matthew J. Okones v. M&P Custom et al, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,500 plus interest and court costs.
H&R Accounts v. Paul A. Phillips, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Agvantage FS v. Paul C. Spies Sr., of West Union. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Appliance Plus of Oelwein v. Rikki Somvong, of Webster City. Original notice filed for plaintiff for $248.67 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance v. Judas D. Leandro, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff for $285 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Lenore K. Carrillo, of Oelwein. Original notice filed for plaintiff for $1,334.75 plus interest and court costs.