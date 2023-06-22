SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Spencer M. Hanson, 19, Dubuque, speeding.
Jedediah D. Morris, 43, West Union, speeding.
Mindy Manzano, 43, Hawkeye, speeding.
Molly E. Wenthold, 23, West Union, speeding.
Nathan D. Bolte, 39, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Savanna S. McNally, 19, Waterloo, speeding.
Joyce K. Fay, 66, Waverly, speeding.
Tyler J. Gephart, 29, Oelwein, speeding.
Zane M. Wemark, 18, Cresco, speeding.
David J. Triem, 67, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Chad M. Romoser, 53, Coralville, speeding.
Cheyenne J. Kracht, 20, New London, speeding.
Megan O. Neifer, 19, Waterloo, speeding.
Stephanie I. Salow, 28, Rochester, Minn., speeding.
Kevin J. Passick, 63, Aurora, speeding.
Leon M. Koos, 61, La Motte, speeding.
Besmir Rushiti, 29, Fairbank, speeding.
John H. Nauholz, 55, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jeanette M. Wilker, 92, Clermont, failure to obey traffic control device.
Jordan H. Diers, 43, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate.
Levi B. Hershberger, 29, Stewartville, Minn., failure to maintain control.
Gerald E. Vagts, 86, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Shyann L. Zahnd, 21, Dunkerton, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kyle R. Kostohryz, 29, Black River Fall, Wis., failure to possess valid license while operating.
Brad D. Franzen, 49, Waucoma, registration violation.
Jeffery Coonrad, 32, Lamont, use of electronic communication device.
Chester A. Kauffman, 23, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield.
Dayne F. Gustafson, 24, Williamsburg, dark window or windshield.
Abner Lopez, 26, West Union, no valid driver’s license.
Richard L. Higgins, 51, Arlington, operating non-registered vehicle.
Juan Solis Mejia, 29, West Union, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Kaitlin R. Richards, 21, Oelwein, failure to maintain registration plate.
Jesse J. Kalb, 41, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Richard E. Woods, 51, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
Richard L. Higgins, 51, Hazleton, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Cherie J. Obieglo, 42, Cresco, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for continuance.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Steven A. Dahlstrom, 59, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Adam T. MacInnis, 18, Oelwein, second-degree criminal mischief, order for arraignment.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 26, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for continuance.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffroe D. Washington, 31, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appearance.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Orange City, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jennifer L. Krum, 30, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Steven M. Jones, 52, Cresco, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Joel D. Dubon, 34, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Keith J. Hauber, 44, West Union, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Connie M. Wilson, 61, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Regina M. Price, 44, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, first offense possession of marijuana, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to 75 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Darryl Lonnelle P. Brown, 41, Oelwein, second offense OWI, eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, order for continuance.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 40, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandon S. Thibadeau, 29, Anamosa, first-degree theft, second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglars tools, order for arraignment.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 59, Arlington, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Gary R. Wright, 58, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, motion for continuance.
Keith C. Peebles, 27, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Esteban R. Carrasco Sr., 42, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, failure to affix drug stamp, controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Elizabeth C. Zaruba, 43, Fairbank, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, four counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, failure to affix drug stamp, order setting trial.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Cody G. Klingsmith, 36, Oelwein, five counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Kenyonte N. Shinault, 34, Maynard, willful injury, hearing for initial appearance.
Sammy T. Anderson, 30, Fredericksburg, first offense possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Nathan D. Slaughter, 38, Postville, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting hearing.
Lawrence E. Robbins, 38, Decorah, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, hearing for initial appearance.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Ashley N. Torres, 35, Oelwein, first offense compulsory education violation, pay fine of $500 plus interest and court costs.
Crystal L. Harkrader, 39, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, hearing for initial appearance.
Marcos A. Moreno, 30, Aurora, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Michael J. Rohrick, 37, Oelwein, first offense defraud drug/alcohol test, criminal complaint filed.
Trenton D. Boleyn, 42, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Melissa S. Newman, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $315 plus interest and court costs.
Jedediah D. Morris, 43, West Union, disorderly conduct, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Edward J. Schmitt, 43, West Union, third-degree harassment, order setting trial.
Dawn R. Bloem, 52, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, motion for continuance.
Brandy L. Schoultz, 37, Cherokee, first offense possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to
two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Lakoda L. Christensen, 26, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Dustin J. Moser, child support, decree or final support order.
Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp v. Kellie Kopplin et al, mortgage, default judgment.
PennyMac Loan Services v. Tonya J. Fields, mortgage, default judgment.
Cardinal Financial Company v. Alexander E. Klennert, property, original notice filed.
Jennifer L. Yearous v. Ryan J. Smith et al, wrongful death, order setting trial.
Skip A Way v. Steven D. Baker et al, property/finance damage, dismissed with prejudice.
Dean A. Hendricks et al v. Veteran Advantage Services, contract/commercial, order setting trial.
OWI:
Leonel Manzano, 37, Hawkeye, third offense OWI, motion for continuance.
Corbin B. Kisling, 28, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Gregory A. Keppler, 24, Arlington, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Michael A. Clark, 54, Oelwein, first offense OWI, motion for continuance.
Gabriel S. Bierschenk, 24, St. Charles, Mo., first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Ayden J. Turner, 18, West Union, first offense OWI, criminal complaint filed.
Randy P. Burgart, 70, New Hampton, second offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Troy A. Oltrogge, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,398.94 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Jeffery A. Hammond, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Farmers Win Coop v. Donald L. Butikofer, of Hawkeye. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Charlotte E. Scott et al v. Irvine plumbing et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed partial.
Spring Oaks Capital SPV v. Jessica L. Mikesh, Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $2,168.31 plus interest and court costs.
Dupaco Community Credit Union v. Jeffrey T. Walker, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,327.90 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Jaden N. Leliefeld, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $606.28 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Joshua M. Dehart, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,030.11 plus interest and court costs.
CBE Group v. Rebecca M. Rock, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,913.39 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank v. Linda L. Averkamp, of Arlington. Original notice filed demanding $2,511.11 plus interest and court costs.