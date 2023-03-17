SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
John D. Winke, 72, Fayette, speeding.
Curtis J. Nelson, 24, New Hampton, speeding.
Kimberly D. Fisher, 37, Clermont, speeding.
Jada L. Bahls Kargalskiy, 39, Decorah, speeding.
Cole Michael T. Schoof, 18, Hazelton, two counts of speeding.
Lucy H. Fox, 49, Randalia, speeding.
Ryan M. Torson, 51, Center Point, speeding.
Jeffrey E. Fandrich, 33, McHenry, Ill., speeding.
Ty J. Trafelet, 32, Sumner, speeding.
Rebecca M. Scroggins, 51, McGregor, speeding.
McKenna R. Schaufenbuel, 20, Tripoli, speeding.
Brian J. Drilling, 58, Waucoma, speeding.
Nancy C. Young, 75, Elgin, speeding.
Melissa R. Elledge, 44, Aurora, speeding.
Gene W. Niewoehner, 68, Sumner, speeding.
Brandon J. Cormeny, 23, Sumner, speeding.
Matthew V. Iudin Nelson, 30, Minneapolis, Minn., operation without registration card or plate.
Christopher J. Wright, 38, Oelwein, registration violation.
Justin T. Steinbronn, 33, Fayette, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Aaron M. Canny, 31, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
Medina H. Guillermo, 51, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Terry M. Bergan, 56, Strawberry Point, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Tay L. Otto, 22, Fairbank, turning at intersection violation.
Travis G. Michels, 38, Hazelton, failure to obey traffic control device.
Kathryn A. McEnery, 20, Crystal Lake, Ill., underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Matthew A. Reierson, 32, Elgin, operation by unqualified driver.
Cathy A. Hanks, 65, Oelwein, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to underage person.
Jeffrey S. Alber, 64, Ossian, registration violation.
Ethan C. Pole, 46, Decorah, registration violation.
Deanna M. Arnold, 56, Charles City, failure to provide proof of financial liability, no valid driver’s license.
Jax N. Bayron Tiu, 20, West Union, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, improper rear lamps.
Marqus D. Kenney, 20, Woodbridge, Va., no valid driver’s license.
Roger P. Halverson, 57, Farmersburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Roberta M. Toburen, 70, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Michael L. Bolton, 61, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate.
Alicia D. Peterman, 43, Oelwein, registration violation.
Codey A. Koch, 36, Westgate, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
CRIMINAL:
Audreana M. Capps, 31, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., violation of probation, probation revocation.
Cole L. McCrea, 32, West Union, violation of probation, proceedings dismissed.
Baylee C. Stammeyer, 30, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Felecia M. Flores, 40, West Union, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Karylann R. Lewin, 20, Maynard, child endangerment, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Brady A. Koester, 20, West Union, assault, judgment deferred, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, first and second offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Michael D. Hansen, 56, Sioux City, driving while barred, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
David L. Staake, 38, Oelwein, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Linnie C. Magnuson, 36, West Union, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer L. Krum, 30, Oelwein, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Dakota L. Lovell, 30, Clermont, violation of probation, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Holten T. Robinson, 19, Parkersburg, third-degree sexual abuse, dismissed without prejudice.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Coralville, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Joseph M. Horstman, 39, Fayette, second-degree theft, charge dismissed.
Shaun M. McBride, 29, Mount Pleasant, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration, sentenced to no more than five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Alexander J. Frazer, 22, West Union, five counts of controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Stephanie M. Loomis, 34, Oelwein, third-degree burglary, sentenced to three years in prison, suspended.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., domestic abuse assault, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to no more than 15 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Joshua F. Smith, 43, Waterloo, third or subsequent possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Joshua R. Christen, 37, Freeport, Fla., two counts of second offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp and controlled substance violation, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, motion for discovery.
Lucas D. Bennett, 31, Oelwein, third or subsequent possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Blake E. Hartzell, 32, West Union, third-degree sexual abuse, order for arraignment.
Joshua M. Woltz, 38, Shell Rock, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Dion L. Moore II, 39, eluding, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Kenneth D. Bostic, 49, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, assault, charges dismissed.
Michael W. MacInnis, 37, West Union, third-degree harassment, sentenced to one day in jail.
Gayle M. Klimesh, 64, Fayette, fifth-degree theft, motion to dismiss.
Adam R. Krieger, 34, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Lucas D. Bennett, 31, Oelwein, five counts of violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler N. Mittelsted, 55, Elgin, first offense domestic abuse assault, order to modify/no contact order.
Brandy L. Schoultz, 37, Cherokee, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 22, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 35, Sumner, false report to public entity, hearing for initial appearance.
Sabrina A. Tenge, 43, West Union, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Lisa J. Moore, 51, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting initial appearance.
Amy M. Murphy, 57, Vinton, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
Katelyn E. Willitts, 30, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Maxwell T. Duax, 21, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Sonda J. Kelchen, 55, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Shawn S. Schultz, 39, Luana, voluntary absence from custody, motion for discovery.
Joseph M. Francisco, 32, West Union, second offense possession of marijuana, motion for continuance.
Jennifer L. Engler, 36, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, judgment deferred, pay fine of $860 plus interest and court costs.
Houston L. Halverson, 29, West Union, eluding, order for continuance.
Troy S. Freiburger, 28, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order to issue warrant.
Charles K. Isaacs, 55, Annville, Ky., first offense possession of marijuana, order setting initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Joshua D. Overly, child support, modified support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Unknown father, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Bryan E. Armstead, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Robert A. White II, child support, petition filed.
Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corp. v. Joseph M. Horstman et al, mortgage, order for judgment.
HSBC Bank USA v. David C. Devore et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Cardinal Financial Company v. Heather M. Barker et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Hauge Associates, Inc. v. Seth A. Vargason, debt collection, order for judgment.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC. v. Adryan N. Jensen, debt collection, order for judgment.
Croell, Inc. v. L&E Construction, LLC., debt collection, original notice filed.
OWI:
Clay Joseph F. Schemmel, 21, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Rachel L. Inks, 49, Eldora, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Gregory A. Keppler, 23, Arlington, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Elmer Gomez, 19, Postville, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Tanya J. Broten, 33, Oelwein, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Mark A. Bahr, 69, West Union, third offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
MM Finance v. Cheyenne Marie Eriica R. Davis, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Erik M. Pauling, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,397 plus interest and court costs.
UHG I, LLC v. Andrew Knickerbocker, of Clermont. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,440.53 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Sharon D. Schultz, of Hawkeye. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $6,129.60 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquistions, LLC. v. Austin L. Reding, of Elgin. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $750.26 plus interest and court costs.
Kevin J. Wilson et al v. Reid Kimball, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,355 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Kaitlyn A. Connelly, of Fayette. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Viafield v. Tieskoetter Collison Center, LLC., of Sumner. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Terri K. Frasher, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,156.35 plus interest and court costs.
Jeffrey A. Muzingo v. Raber Roofing and Construction, LLC., of Waucoma. Money judgment, motion to dimiss.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Alfredia Canady, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Joseph M. Horstman v. Big Rock Country Club, of Fayette. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Farmers Win Coop v. Steinlage Farms, LLC., of Hawkeye. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Covenant Medical Center v. Stephanie M. Dunbar, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Jonathan Malinas v. Regina R. Frazer, of West Union. Forcible entry, order for continuance.
Dumar Properties Fayette, LLC. v. Jude Lawshea et al, of Fayette. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Dizney M. Willenborg, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Northeast Iowa Whitewashing, Inc. v. April A. Estling, of Maynard. Original notice filed demanding $160.31 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Kelsi L. Gall, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $718.41 plus interest and court costs.