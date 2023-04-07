SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Ilse D. Reyna, 21, Postville, speeding.
Duane A. Teschler, 71, Harmony, Minn., speeding.
Brandon Toussaint, 28, Sumner, speeding.
Garrison J. Houge, 19, Aurora, speeding.
Elaine A. Vandevorde, 65, Hazleton, speeding.
Christopher J. Swanke, 60, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Sandra J. Koester, 66, Eldorado, speeding.
Cindi S. Zelle, 61, Waverly, speeding.
Daniel J. Schulte, 55, Harper’s Ferry, speeding.
Evan C. Recker, 18, Arlington, speeding.
Ryker M. Patton, 18, Solon, underage possession or purchase of alcohol.
Jessika J. Hobart, 35, Alburnett, permitting unauthorized person to drive.
Zietus M. Hill, 37, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
Peter T. Luckey, 36, Omaha, Neb., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Levi T. Miles, 23, Elgin, dark window or windshield.
Parker L. Klemp, 33, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Ross J. Stammeyer, 39, Waukon, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Marlan D. Fletcher, 18, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Titus J. Unruh, 30, Fayette, reckless driving.
CRIMINAL:
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Felty E. Yoder, 22, Waterville, violation of probation, sentenced to 180 days in facility.
Kane J. Vaughn, 22, West Union, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Audreanna M. Capps, 31, Prairie Du Chien, Wis., violation of probation, order for continuance.
Bryce J. Kugel, 31, Arlington, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Samantha Andrea E. Ledesma, 29, Waverly, violation of probation, order probation revocation hearing.
Nihad Masic, 33, Waterloo, third-degree harassment, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Cherie J. Obieglo, 42, Cresco, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for continuance.
Kara L. Davis, 38, Manchester, assault, order for continuance.
Joseph L. Coleman, 23, West Union, stalking, order setting trial.
Victoria A. Nieman, 45, Maynard, assault on persons in certain occupations, second offense possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, order setting trial.
Daniel L. Westphal, 40, Fairbank, second offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Michael L. Ruroden, 70, West Union, assault on persons in certain occupations, written plea of guilty.
Steven A. Dahlstrom, 59, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, order for arraignment.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Kevin R. Imbus, 47, Oelwein, child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Jayson V. Munoz, 37, Elgin, domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, hearing for initial appearance.
Sharnel A. Voshell, 40, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Tonya M. Moritz, 32, Hazleton, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Rick A. Butterfield, 51, West Union, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Diontay M. Cobbs, 28, Manchester, eluding, sentenced to five years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Kenneth D. Bostic, 49, West Union, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, motion for continuance.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jared M. Richardson, 28, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Christopher L. Becker, 40, Fort Dodge, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Dustin M. Tobin, 40, Elgin, controlled substance violation, order for discovery.
Christa J. Larsen, 33, Postville, assault on persons in certain occupations, first offense OWI, fourth-degree criminal mischief, deferred judgment, pay fine of $2,705 plus interest and court costs.
Daryl J. Shea, 39, Waverly, third-degree burglary, order setting trial.
Justin T. Steinbronn, 33, Fayette, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, order setting trial.
Kashell E. Allison, 29, Mitchellville, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, second offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, second-degree arson, motion for discovery.
Tyler M. Robinson, 29, Oelwein, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, order setting trial.
Joshua R. Christen, 37, Postville, gathering where controlled substances are used, first offense possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and controlled substance, order for continuance.
Alisha M. Colsch, 27, Ossian, eluding, order for arraignment.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Joshua M. Woltz, 38, Shell Rock, controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Rhonda F. Dales, 61, Clermont, first-degree theft, order to issue summons.
Elizabeth A. Billbeyer, 62, Postville, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Orange City, two counts of second-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Daryl M. Jones, 56, West Union, animal neglect, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer K. Jones, 25, West Union, first offense compulsory education violation, pay fine of $50 plus interest and court costs.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, accessory after the fact, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Beverly J. Scott, 68, Oelwein, assault, deferred judgment.
Hailey M. Burke, 31, Fayette, accessory after the fact, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 36, Sumner, false report to public entity, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Lisa J. Moore, 51, Jesup, first offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
William J. Emerson, 68, Hawkeye, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jayden M. Heidt, 21, Waterloo, assault, disorderly conduct, hearing for initial appearance.
Artella Coonfare, 67, Volga, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffroe D. Washington, 31, Independence, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Darin J. Brehm, 58, Postville, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Luke B. Lembke, 35, West Union, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Ashley J. Kirby, 34, Fredericksburg, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Victoria A. Reed, 45, Maynard, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Daniell M. Normann, 42, Tripoli, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Dawn R. Bloem, 52, Fayette, domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Katelyn E. Willitts, 30, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order for continuance.
Jenae A. Muller, 38, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Michael D. Westcott, 30, West Union, second-degree harassment, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Chad M. Gummert, paternity, modified support order.
Whitney C. Deering v. Jeremy L. Meyer, custody, order setting trial.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Brett S. Leach, child support, decree or final support order.
Ronald W. Miehe et al v. Duane Martin Family, Inc., property, order for continuance.
Regions Bank v. Daniel L. Wegner et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
City of Oelwein v. Gary R. Wright et al, property, order for continuance.
Estate of David Hackley et al v. Gundersen Lutheran et al, personal injury – dental malpractice, order for trial scheduling conference.
OWI:
Jacquelyn M. Fedeler, 59, Arlington, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, second offense OWI, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Jeffrey J. Strottman, 58, Sumner, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Elmer Gomez, 19, Postville, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Tanya J. Broten, 33, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
Mark A. Bahr, 69, West Union, third offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Jolene M. Cain, 42, Oelwein, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Elizabeth Nichols, 33, Oelwein, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
MercyOne v. Roger Koecke et al, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,010.74 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS v. Adryan N. Jensen, of Westgate. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,035.63 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Seth A. Wynthein, of Arlington. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $4,715.34 plus interest and court costs.
Bard Materials v. Jamie A. Weatherbee, of Aurora. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Schuldt Repair v. Quinton D. Reinking, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,091.48 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Kyle J. Lansing, of Elgin. Original notice filed demanding $1,282.80 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Jordan D. Boling, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $5,647.16 plus interest and court costs.
Capital One Bank v. Brenda A. Brockman, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $2,951.52 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Zakary B. Willoughby, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $1,884.28 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Janelle L. Westcott, of Westgate. Original notice filed demanding $567.27 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Troy A. Oltrogge, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,398.94 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Melissa M. Meyer et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $634.37 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Chad M. Dahl, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $2,404.65 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Roger D. Tegeler et al, of Maynard. Original notice filed demanding $5,052 plus interest and court costs.