SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Brian J. White Jr., 22, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Charles E. Hodges Sr., 69, Marion, speeding.
William D. Mack, 36, West Union, speeding.
Jacob A. Baker, 29, Westgate, speeding.
Harley R. Hoppe, 18, Clermont, speeding.
Rylee Barbara M. Kruse, 19, Fredericksburg, speeding.
Elizabeth V. Steinbron, 38, Oelwein, speeding.
Dolly E. Gray, 38, Oelwein, speeding.
Bryan R. Snyder, 34, Waucoma, speeding.
Zaida E. Moore, 19, Postville, speeding.
Scott P. Zell, 60, Hawkeye, speeding.
Cameron C. Long, 21, Onalaska, Wis., speeding.
Colin L. Brauer, 19, Decorah, speeding.
Cole G. Cannon, 21, Hawkeye, failure to obey traffic control device.
Philip M. Armstrong, 46, West Union, no valid driver’s license.
Misti M. Mast, 31, Dawson, operating non-registered vehicle.
Bethany A. Worth, 25, Oelwein, improper rear lamps.
Efren E. Vargas Bolanos, 39, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Mark T. Smith, 68, West Union, registration violation.
Brandon J. Kieffert, 39, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
Daniel M. Cullen Jr., 27, West Union, operation without registration card or plate.
Elizabeth V. Steinbron, 38, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Gracelyn M. Neumann Birchard, 18, Westgate, failure to maintain control.
Darrel J. Pint, 55, Sumner, driving on wrong side of two-way highway.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Cole G. Cannon, 21, Hawkeye, driving while license under suspension.
Joshua D. Pattison, 41, Oelwein, reckless driving, leave scene of accident – failure to provide aid.
CRIMINAL:
Cameron J. Wilson, 28, Oelwein, two counts of violation of probation, sentenced to 142 days in jail.
Robie E. Shindelar, 35, Calmar, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Jordan T. Kline, 23, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Cole G. Cannon, 21, Hawkeye, driving while barred, deferred judgment, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Daniel L. Westphal, 40, Fairbank, second offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Regina R. Larsen, 50, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, West Union, two counts of prostitution, order setting trial.
Michael L. Ruroden, 70, West Union, assault on persons in certain occupations, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Linda J. Cornwell, 36, Arlington, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Steven A. Dahlstrom, 59, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, order for arraignment.
Blaine M. Recker, 27, Arlington, violation of probation, sentenced to 14 days in jail.
Kyle L. Wurzer, 35, West Union, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, order setting hearing.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to no more than 2 years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Nancy S. Latham, 43, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
Jacob J. Mohn, 39, Churchville, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for continuance.
Janelle L. Westcott, 19, Cedar Falls, second offense of marijuana, motion to amend.
Kashell E. Allison, 29, Mitchellville, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, second offense OWI, sentenced to two years in prison, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Marcus A. Herrmann, 38, Fredericksburg, second or subsequent offense sex offender – provide false info, order for discovery.
Felecia M. Flores, 40, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, three counts of child endangerment, sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Lonnie J. Beck, 39, Lamont, two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, order setting trial.
Blake E. Hartzell, 32, West Union, third-degree sexual abuse, order setting trial.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, second-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
James A. Cornwell, 40, Arlington, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Rodney D. Cornwell, 59, Arlington, third of subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used, order for arraignment.
Daniel E. Allsup, 58, Wadena, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Brittany A. Piper, 32, Orange City, two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Jeffroe D. Washington, 31, Independence, two counts of controlled substance violation, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Kelsey K. Puffett, 49, Arlington, third-degree sexual abuse, order to modify protective/no contact order.
Sarah A. Tucker, 28, Fayette, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Matthew I. Tucker, 28, Fayette, child endangerment, willful injury, order for arraignment.
Tyler M. Robinson, 29, Oelwein, provide false identification information, sentenced to seven days in jail, credited with time previously served.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 23, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Pamela J. Haun, 65, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Artella Coonfare, 67, Volga, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Christopher E. Mirich, 42, Elgin, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Nancy M. Lindsey, 30, Oelwein, second offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Edgar J. Chavez, 29, Calmar, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs.
Austin D. Goldsmith, 19, Fayette, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Independence, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, unlawful possession of prescription drug, charge dismissed.
William J. Emerson, 68, Hawkeye, first offense possession of methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Michael D. Westcott, 30, West Union, second-degree harassment, order for arraignment.
Daryl M. Jones, 56, West Union, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Cameron J. Wilson, child support, modified support order.
Richard A. Butterfield v. Mecktisha J. Hagar, paternity, order for maintenance of exhibit.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Tiffany Tusler, child support, decree or final support order.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, order for judgment.
Mark S. Vagts et al v. Northern Natural Gas Company et al, property/finance judgment, combined certificate.
OWI:
William S. Lee III, 52, Waterloo, first offense OWI, order for discovery.
Maeghan L. Hart, 38, Elkader, first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Mark A. Bahr, 70, West Union, third offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $3,125 plus interest and court costs.
Joni Wisehart, 65, Elgin, first offense OWI, order for arraignment.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Discover Bank v. Sharon D. Schultz, of Hawkeye. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Midland Credit Management v. Trina Lane, of Arlington. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
MercyOne v. Justin L. Duffy, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Jonathan Malinas v. Regina R. Frazer, of West Union. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Credit Bureau Services v. Jesse L. Melka et al, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $442.05 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kelsi L. Gall, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Agvantage FS v. Alexander R. Klennert et al, of Clermont. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Judy Lynn et al v. Philip S. James, of Stanley. Original notice filed demanding $2,500 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald L. Winter v. Brandy L. Schoultz, of Cherokee. Original notice filed demanding possession of property at 220 1st Ave., $354 plus interest and court costs.
Tri-State Adjustments v. Mark Schott, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $3,137.72 plus interest and court costs.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Nicole Reeves, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Johnson Plumbing Heating and Cooling v. James J. Morse et al, of Maynard. Original notice filed demanding $247.81 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Keith C. Peebles, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,899.40 plus interest and court costs.