SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Kandice E. Pope, 30, Manchester, speeding.
Jordan D. Coleman, 25, Festus, Mo., speeding.
Dawn A. Kelchen, 54, Edgewood, speeding.
Mohamed A. Aweis, 24, San Diego, Calif., speeding.
Carol L. Graves, 73, Iowa City, speeding.
Nicholas J. Buffington, 19, West Union, speeding.
Katie R. Pagel, 35, Sumner, speeding.
Brendan W. Wander, 18, Clermont, speeding.
Patrick J. Derdzinski, 67, Greene, speeding.
Chad A. Hoth, 36, Farmersburg, speeding.
Lauren N. Weingardt, 31, Oxford, speeding.
Joseph G. Lamphere, 21, Fayette, speeding.
Heather R. Levine, 31, West Union, speeding.
Brenda S. Howard, 60, Elgin, speeding.
Barbara J. Mangskau, 62, Calmar, speeding.
Shawn M. Ster, 56, Oelwein, speeding.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Kobe J. Detra, 19, Postville, underage person using tobacco/vapor product.
Gabriel R. Ricketts, 19, Denver, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Austin Curtis, 23, St. Charles, Ill., careless driving.
Regina R. Larsen, 50, West Union, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Hong C. Chan, 65, Eau Claire, Wis., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Deann K. Fox, 41, Stanley, operation without registration card or plate.
Chance N. Conner, 19, Oelwein, registration violation.
NON-SCHEDULED-TRAFFIC:
Regina R. Larsen, 50, West Union, driving while license under suspension.
CRIMINAL:
Aaron F. Bryant Wright, 41, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Lucas D. Bennett, 31, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Jordan T. Kline, 22, Elkader, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Cherie J. Obieglo, 42, Cresco, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order for continuance.
Karylann R. Lewin, 20, Maynard, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail.
Travis P. Kirby, 44, Independence, eluding, order for continuance.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Brady A. Koester, 20, West Union, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, deferred judgment, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Philip D. Trevino, 31, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Zacharias J. Stowe, 35, Hazleton, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Joseph L. Coleman, 23, Niles, Mich., stalking, order setting trial.
Victoria A. Nieman, 45, Maynard, assault, second offense possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Cole G. Cannon, 20, Hawkeye, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Daniel L. Westphal, 40, Oelwein, second offense domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Ralph E. Stephens, 61, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Regina R. Larsen, 50, West Union, second offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley K. Cronan, 36, Waterloo, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Sharnel A. Voshell, 40, West Union, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, violation of probation, charge dismissed.
Misty L. Lillibridge, 22, Fayette, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Trent J. Fitzpatrick, 52, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jennifer L. Krum, 30, Independence, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Blaine M. Recker, 27, Arlington, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Dakota L. Lovell, 30, Clermont, violation of probation, sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Shane A. Howard Jr., 39, Wadena, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to up to one year in residential facility.
Kyle L. Wurzer, 35, West Union, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Isaiah Cecil H. Duffield, 20, Oelwein, third-degree sexual abuse, criminal verdict of guilty.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Mason L. Schroeder, 18, West Union, four counts of third-degree burglary – motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of attempted third-degree burglary, second-degree and fourth-degree theft, order for continuance.
Roger A. Steadman, 55, Sumner, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, second offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $1,710 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Davonta J. Bradley, 29, Onalaska, Wis., domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Bradley J. Bost, 19, Mora, Mich., second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, trespass, sentenced to 60 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Kian L. Halverson, 26, Hawkeye, second-degree sexual abuse, first offense child sex abuse, order setting trial.
Janelle L. Westcott, 19, Cedar Falls, possession/control of offensive weapon in a controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Joshua F. Smith, 43, Waterloo, assault, order for continuance.
Aaron D. Elledge, 46, Arlington, second offense possession of controlled substance, order setting hearing.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, second-degree arson, order for continuance.
Tyler M. Robinson, 29, Oelwein, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, order setting trial.
Gustavo Macias Torres, 24, Hawkeye, third-degree sexual abuse, dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors, order for arraignment.
Blake E. Hartzell, 32, West Union, third-degree sexual abuse, motion for discovery.
Joshua M. Woltz, 38, Shell Rock, controlled substance violation, order setting hearing.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order setting hearing.
Christopher E. Goldsmith, 57, Fayette, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Scott A. Kleppe, 44, Waucoma, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
William J. Emerson, 67, Hawkeye, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Kayla C. Kesterson, 31, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal complaint filed.
Trenton D. Boleyn, 42, Cedar Rapids, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Kevin K. Schneider, 49, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order setting hearing.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Brandy L. Schoultz, 37, Cherokee, first offense possession of methamphetamine, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Deanna N. Ruiz, 50, Oelwein, assault, written plea of guilty filed.
Pamela J. Haun, 65, Oelwein, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Meghan R. Conrad, 23, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Kirsten K. Richardson, 30, West Union, driving while license denied or revoked, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $1,000 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jennifer L. Engler, 36, West Union, first offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, deferred judgment, pay fine of $860 plus interest and court costs.
Kinte L. Smith, 42, West Union, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order setting trial.
Jacob R. Eitel, 41, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order setting trial.
Gregory Bryan, 70, Oelwein, stalking, criminal complaint filed.
CIVIL:
Rocky Friedlein v. Joshua J. Gyorko et al, property, motion to dismiss.
Abel Quijas Jr. v. State of Iowa, post-conviction relief, motion for continuance.
OWI:
Kevin D. Hoehne, 59, Sumner, third offense OWI, order setting trial.
Hunter R. Kent Thomas, 20, Fayette, first offense OWI, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Trina Lane, of Arlington. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $954.41 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jessica N. Jordan, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $822.60 plus interest and court costs.
EPM Iowa, LLC. v. Amy S. Rahe, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Carrie L. Lightfoot, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $692.86 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Cassie J. King, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $907.33 plus interest and court costs.
New Age Electric, LLC. v. Catherine Vasquez Nolan, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,521.53 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Jessica M. Steffen, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,282.48 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Sabrina Havenstrite, of Elgin. Original notice filed demanding $971.03 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS, Inc. v. Alexander Adam R. Klennert et al, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $329.57 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Christopher E. Goldsmith, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $954.47 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. v. Madalen M. Ishman, of Eldorado. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Farmers Win Coop v. James A. Steinlage, of Hawkeye. Original notice filed demanding $4,644.76 plus interest and court costs.
Bard Materials v. Jamie A. Weatherbee, of Aurora. Original notice filed demanding $168.72 plus interest and court costs.