SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Gerjuan D. Taplin, 19, Baton Rouge, La., speeding.
Tanya M. Christie, 41, La Porte City, speeding.
Norbert J. Holly, 86, Harpers Ferry, speeding.
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, speeding.
Jody J. Westendorf, 48, Oelwein, speeding.
Christopher W. Muhl, 58, Woodbury, Minn., speeding.
Todd J. Spiker, 37, Elgin, speeding.
Roger S. Hauser, 62, Canton, Mich., speeding.
Dennis L. Petersen, 64, Centralia, Ill., speeding.
Christion B. Thompson, 32, Oelwein, fail to obey yield sign.
Teresa L. Sauerbry, 46, Strawberry Point, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Tobijah Lukus L. Wright, 27, Oelwein, failure to maintain registration plate.
Alan W. Orr, 20, Maynard, failure to respond to steady red light.
Sharon K. Klink, 67, Maynard, failure to maintain control.
Norbert J. Holly, 86, Harpers Ferry, operating non-registered vehicle, improper light on other vehicle.
Kyle R. West, 54, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
Troy E. Richards, 60, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
Brian R. Bakken, 56, Lime Springs, failure to obey traffic control device.
Skyler J. Jaster, 19, Lamont, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Leisl M. Schutte, 37, Castalia, failure to obey traffic control device.
Rusty L. Ray, 37, Albany, N.Y., no valid driver’s license.
Todd A. Moon, 68, Waukon, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Regina R. Larsen, 50, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Brian A. Heasley, 41, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, three counts of violation of no contact/protective order, order setting hearing.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Vinton, driving while barred, written plea of guilty filed.
Jeannie M. Murphy, 48, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for two days served.
David R. Watt, 50, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Philip D. Trevino, 31, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to one day in jail, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Brittany K. Byrnes, 32, Sumner, first offense possession of methamphetamine, two counts of child endangerment, order setting trial.
Adam T. Macinnis, 18, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of marijuana, charges dismissed without prejudice.
Vanessa R. Young, 36, Waterloo, first offense possession of methamphetamine, two counts of child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeremiah C. Young, 43, first offense possession of methamphetamine, two counts of child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Mikel A. Normann, 39, Clermont, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Melissa E. Shaw, 38, Clermont, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, child endangerment, hearing for initial appearance.
Roger A. Steadman, 56, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Anthony A. Copley, 37, West Union, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Julie A. Clark, 52, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Brian L. Beesecker, 51, Fairbank, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Elexander Charles W. Wolf, 27, Reinbeck, violation of probation, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Isaiah Cecil H. Duffield, 20, Oelwein, sex offender registration violation, order to modify protective/no contact order.
Frederick A. Degreif, 53, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Robert D. Kruse, 18, Fort Atkinson, false imprisonment, first-degree harassment, domestic abuse assault, order to modify protective/no contact order.
Terry W. Jackson, 65, Oelwein, third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, charge dismissed.
Darryl Lonnelle P. Brown, 40, Oelwein, second offense OWI, eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, order for continuance.
Jerad L. Stewart, 23, Oelwein, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, first offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, pay fine of $1,715 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald C. Dean, 45, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to two years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Daniel W. Niedert, 61, West Union, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, second-degree arson, order setting hearing.
Braxton L. Baker, 22, West Union, third-degree burglary, order setting trial.
Gary R. Wright, 57, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Aaron P. James, 44, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Cassidy R. Towell, 23, Oelwein, three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Adam R. Krieger, 34, Sumner, first offense domestic abuse assault, charge dismissed.
Tyler N. Mittelsted, 30, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Sabrina A. Tenge, 43, West Union, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Jessica M. Heidt, 36, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, hearing for initial appearance.
Lynette J. Knickerbocker, 25, West Union, assault, charge dismissed with prejudice.
Crystal L. Harkrader, 39, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, order to issue summons.
Nikki Jones, 35, Oelwein, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation, order to issue summons.
Stephanie M. Loomis, 34, Oelwein, false report to public entity, hearing for initial appearance.
Michelle L. Johnson, 48, Cedar Rapids, false report to public entity, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin M. Fauser, 31, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jordan Markus W. Young, 19, Waterloo, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Lindsay M. Nus, 34, Oelwein, fourth-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Sonda J. Kelchen, 55, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Jacob R. Eitel, 41, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
Tyler J. Murphy, 28, Randalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting trial.
Stephen D. Keal, 38, Oelwein, false report of indictable offense to public entity, malicious prosecution, order for arraignment.
Trevor L. Boenig, 43, Cedar Rapids, second offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Willie L. Phillips, 71, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, order for continuance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Gregory S. Reid, child support, order for continuance.
Carlie M. Rueber v. Daniel Bernard F. Sullivan, custody, order setting trial.
Laura L. Peyton v. Reggie J. Rema, custody, decree or final support order.
Richard A. Butterfield v. Mecktisha J. Hagar, paternity, order setting trial.
Dustin J. Moser v. Morgan J. Krumenauer, custody, original notice filed.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, certified notice of appeal.
Estate of Carol Strawn v. Patches Toebe et al, property, original notice filed.
US Bank National Association v. Michael E. Mittelsted, debt collection, original notice filed.
State of Iowa v. Abel Quijas Jr., post-conviction relief, order setting trial.
OWI:
Jolene M. Cain, 42, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Joni Wisehart, 65, Elgin, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Melissa E. Shaw, of Clermont. Money judgment, order for continuance.
New Age Electric v. Catherine Vasquez Nolan, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Madalen M. Ishman, of Eldorado. Money judgment, order for judgment.
Schuldt Repair v. Quinton D. Reinking, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Judy Lynn et al v. Philip S. James, of Stanley. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,500 plus interest and court costs.
Tri-State Adjustments v. Mark Schott, of Clermont. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,137.72 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Tina M. Vandenhul, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Michael Pelletier, of Westagte. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,155.92 plus interest and court costs.
Property Management Services v. Nicole Moser et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Jennifer Juchem et al, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, dismissed without prejudice.
Viafield v. Derek W. Roney et al, of Clermont. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Lynn Wright v. Emanuel C. Receveur III, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Amber L. Brown, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,074.62 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Amber L. Goedken et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,063.31 plus interest and court costs.
MC Funding v. Linnie C. Magnuson, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $866.32 plus interest and court costs.