SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Callahan B. Seehase, 27, Hawkeye, speeding.
Leonel Manzano, 37, Hawkeye, speeding.
Alexis R. Lumbus, 22, Oelwein, speeding.
Randy G. Johnson, 62, La Crosse, Wis., speeding.
Novpanti Weital, 33, Salem, Ore., speeding.
Garry L. Bahe, 69, Hazleton, speeding.
Eli J. Naylor, 20, Iowa City, speeding.
Nicholas J. Goetsch, 44, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Herbert E. Briggs, 69, Charleston, S.C., no valid driver’s license.
Marcus A. Holman, 19, University City, Mo., underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Joni Wisehart, 65, Elgin, failure to maintain control.
Levi T. Miles, 23, Elgin, dark window or windshield.
Logan J. Cockerham, 19, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Mason J. Murphy, 20, Huxley, underage possession/ purchase of alcohol.
Matthew J. Fedeler, 42, Hawkeye, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Christopher R. Miller, 46, Clermont, restriction on game – out of season, shooting firearm over water, highway, or railroad.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Anthony A. Copley, 37, West Union, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Christina L. Jones, 51, Fredericksburg, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Mikel A. Normann, 39, Clermont, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Cherie J. Obieglo, 42, Cresco, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, order setting hearing.
Anthony A. Copley, 37, West Union, operate vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to no more than two years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Adam T. Foster, 38, Oelwein, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Kevin R. Imbus, 47, Oelwein, child endangerment, first offense OWI, order setting trial.
Misty L. Lillibridge, 22, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Brian L. Beesecker, 51, Fairbank, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Marckus A. Nelson Timm, 24, Cedar Rapids, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, gathering where marijuana is used, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald C. Dean, 45, Oelwein, second offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Alisha M. Colsch, 27, Ossian, eluding, order for continuance.
Roger P. Nichols, 53, Clarinda, second-degree theft, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Brandon S. Thibadeau, 29, Anamosa, two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief, hearing for initial appearance.
Daniel E. Allsup, 58, Wadena, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order setting trial.
Brad E. Drewelow, 56, Oelwein, six counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, five counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Esteban R. Carrasco, 42, three counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of gathering where controlled substances are used, gathering where marijuana is used, failure to affix drug stamp, controlled substance violation, order to amend.
Aaron P. James, 44, West Union, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order setting trial.
Christina M. Heins, 47, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, first offense possession of methamphetamine, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order setting hearing.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, four counts of unlawful possession of prescription drug, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Cody G. Klingsmith, 36, Oelwein, five counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, two counts of used or expired drug tax stamp, child endangerment, controlled substance violation, first offense trafficking in stolen weapons, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Cameron J. Wilson, 28, Oelwein, interference with official acts, charge dismissed.
Houston L. Halverson, 29, West Union, interference with official acts, charge dismissed.
Lucas D. Bennett, 32, Oelwein, five counts of violation of no contact/protective order, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Tyler N. Mittelsted, 30, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Dizney M. Willenborg, 23, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, sentenced to one day in jail.
Lisa J. Moore, 51, Waterloo, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Sara M. Flores, 41, Fayette, first offense violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, criminal complaint filed.
John S. Clark, 54, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Sharnel A. Voshell, 40, West Union, first offense simulated public intoxication, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Melissa S. Newman, 37, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Jedediah D. Morris, 43, West Union, disorderly conduct, written plea of guilty filed with clerk.
Haley L. Bayness, 22, Fairbank, assault, motion for continuance.
Pamela J. Haun, 65, Oelwein, unlawful possession of prescription drug, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Tylor A. Richmond, 31, West Union, first offense possession of marijuana, order setting hearing.
Dawn R. Bloem, 52, Fayette, first offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Kayla C. Kesterson, 31, Waterloo, second offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Jenae A. Muller, 38, West Union, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Lakesha Hicks, 40, Oelwein, assault, order for arraignment.
Tony L. Hertrampf, 53, West Union, fourth degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa v. Lucas H. Rosonke, other actions, order for continuance.
Stuart Sliter v. Steven Sliter et al, real estate, original notice filed.
Elgin State Bank v. Scott A. Kleppe et al, mortgage, original notice filed.
Sherrie L. Routt et al v. Darin A. Christensen, fraud misrepresentation, order setting trial.
Amy J. Baker v. Candice C. Carroll et al, debt collection, writ of possession.
OWI:
Leonel Manzano, 37, Hawkeye, third offense OWI, order setting hearing.
Spencer L. Knipper, 21, Arlington, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Hunter R. Kent Thomas, 20, Fayette, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Michael E. Lien, 37, Oelwein, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Brad D. Franzen, 49, Waucoma, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Northeast Iowa Whitewashing v. April A. Estling, of Maynard. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $160.31plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Jordan D. Boling, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $5,647.16 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Janelle L. Westcott, of Cedar Falls. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $567.27 plus interest and court costs.
Discover Bank v. Kameron J. Bennett, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $3,313.96 plus interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center v. Brianne A. Winter et al, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $992.19 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management v. Jessica M. Hofschulte, of Fayette. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Chester L. Mosby Jr., of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,240.64 plus interest and court costs.
Quad Corporation v. Ashley M. Burkey, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $894 plus interest and court costs.
Portfolio Recovery Associates v. Kane S. Magnuson, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,159.40 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Christy Williams, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,014.84 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew J. Okones v. M & P Custom et al, of West Union. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Johnson Plumbing v. Donald Anderson, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $159.20 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Funding v. Elissa M. Hageman, of Westgate. Original notice filed demanding $1,804.08 plus interest and court costs.
H & R Accounts v. Paul A. Phillips, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $3,556.36 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Reid M. Kimball, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $1,365.05 plus interest and court costs.