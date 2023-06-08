SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Allen W. Miller, 42, Mount Vernon, speeding.
Rebecca K. Peterson, 57, West Union, speeding.
Christine A. Young, 33, Waverly, speeding.
Julie M. Kelley, 62, Fairbank, speeding.
Jordan R. Roths, 29, New Hampton, speeding.
Jordan A. Marvets, 26, Waterloo, speeding.
Danielle M. Whittle, 18, Volga, speeding.
Stephanie L. James, 51, Waukon, speeding.
Melissa K. Gollnik, 44, West Salem, Wis., speeding.
Larry F. Tibbott, 56, Delaware, speeding.
Max E. Kirk, 75, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Thomas M. McGinty, 65, Seminole, Fla., speeding.
Heather R. Levine, 31, West Union, speeding.
Linzie L. Sebastian, 26, Clermont, speeding.
Roger A. Howard, 83, Elgin, speeding.
Willie L. Phillips, 71, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Brittney A. Kane, 30, Allison, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Loyce L. Bunn, 77, Westgate, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Kevin J. Moudry, 65, Decorah, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
CRIMINAL:
Katie A. Willis, 46, Monona, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, Vinton, driving while barred, motion for continuance.
Justin M. Brewer, 36, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine, charge dismissed.
Adam T. MacInnis, 18, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, unlawful possession of prescription drug, first offense possession of marijuana, charges dismissed.
Adam J. Nielsen, 38, Stanley, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Richard E. Watterson Jr., 24, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Sharnel A. Voshell, 40, West Union, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Elexander Charles W. Wolf, 27, violation of probation, sentenced to five years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Connie M. Wilson, 60, Wadena, violation of probation, hearing for initial appearance.
Dustin M. Tobin, 40, Elgin, controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, controlled substance violation, sentenced to five years in jail, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Anthony J. McNeese, 39, Oelwein, eluding, order setting trial.
Lakesha Hicks, 40, Oelwein, first-degree arson, order for psychiatric examination.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault, charges dismissed.
Mark P. Nolte, 59, Sumner, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, order for discovery.
Robert A. Williams, 38, Postville, two counts of domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, order setting hearing.
Bennie L. Dillard, 56, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Pamela J. Haun, 65, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Michael P. Kenyon, 41, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Jordan T. Kline, 23, West Union, first offense fraudulent drug/alcohol test, motion to dismiss.
Lori B. Pattison, 61, Sumner, interference with official acts, order to issue summons.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 36, Sumner, false report to public entity, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin M. Fauser, 31, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Boyd R. Trueman, 47, Fredericksburg, two counts of third of subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $2,050 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jeremy J. Durnan, 49, Fairbank, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Kevin K. Schneider, 49, Waukon, voluntary absence from custody, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Maxwell T. Duax, 22, Dubuque, first offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Shawn S. Schultz, 39, Luana, voluntary absence from custody, order for continuance.
Joseph M. Francisco, 33, West Union, second offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, disorderly conduct, order setting trial.
Brittany K. Byrnes, 32, Sumner, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Stephen D. Keal, 38, Oelwein, false report of indictable offense to public entity, malicious prosecution, order setting trial.
Trevor L. Boenig, 43, Cedar Rapids, second offense possession of marijuana, order for discovery.
Lakoda L. Christensen, 26, Oelwein, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Aaron J. Zimmerman, 32, West Union, first offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
State of Iowa ex rel v. Patrick T. Aswegan, child support, decree or final support order.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Tiffany R. Tusler, child support, decree or final support order.
PennyMac Loan Services v. Tonya J. Fields, mortgage, motion to dismiss.
Veridian Credit Union v. Jolene R. Murphy et al, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
City of Oelwein v. Gary R. Wright et al, property, order for judgment.
Bennet D. Pattison v. Viafield, employment discrimination, dismissed with prejudice.
OWI:
Spencer L. Knipper, 20, Arlington, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Gabriel S. Bierschenk, 24, St. Charles, Mo., first offense OWI, charge dismissed.
David J. Melsaether, 62, Ossian, first offense OWI, charge dismissed.
SMALL CLAIMS:
LVNV Funding v. Michael R. Becker, of Fayette. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $825.88 plus interest and court costs.
Lynn Wright v. Emanuel C. Receveur III, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Amber L. Goedken et al, of Oelwein. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Bradley Brownell v. Kollin G. Brownell, of Maynard. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Charlotte E. Scott et al v. Irvine Plumbing et al, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
Kodiak Property Management v. Talexis M. Cichy et al, of Fredericksburg. Forcible entry, order for continuance.
EPM Iowa v. Zietus M. Hill, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
LVNV Funding v. Preston W. Anfinson, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,176.18 plus interest and court costs.