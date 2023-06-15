SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Samantha J. Weigert, 22, Cresco, speeding.
Ayden J. Turner, 18, West Union, speeding.
Spencer M. Hanson, 19, Dubuque, speeding.
Gerardo Romo, 19, Houston, Texas, speeding.
Jedediah D. Morris, 42, West Union, speeding.
Derek J. Brammer, 62, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Shahib Rashid, 31, Dubuque, speeding.
Joseph W. Hulsizer III, 18, Marion, speeding.
Alison Y. Gomez Toj, 23, Postville, speeding.
Julie R. Schick, 58, Sumner, speeding.
Mindy Manzano, 43, Hawkeye, speeding.
Molly E. Wenthold, 23, West Union, speeding.
Jacqueline M. Nelson, 72, Oelwein, speeding.
Lavern D. Schrader, 74, Peosta, speeding.
Eric R. Timm, 44, Independence, first offense trespass.
Andrew D. Richardson, 30, Shawnee, Kan., failure to obey traffic control device.
Jordan H. Diers, 45, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate.
Levi B. Hershberger, 29, Stewartville, Minn., failure to maintain control.
Gerald E. Vagts, 86, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Lindsey R. Lyon, 35, West Union, operation without registration card or plate.
David D. Joe Weber, 31, Kenyon, Minn., use of electronic communication device.
Carter T. Janssen, 21, Cedar Falls, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
Kyle R. Kostohryz, 29, Black River Falls, Wis., failure to possess valid license while operating.
Anthony G. Brown, 34, Lamont, operation without registration card or plate.
Alison Y. Gomez Toj, 23, Postville, no valid driver’s license.
Brad D. Franzen, 49, Waucoma, registration violation.
Jessica L. Billmeyer, 33, Clermont, operation without registration card or plate.
Christopher L. Sims, 40, West Union, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Kadin T. Corkery, 19, West Union, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
CRIMINAL:
Keith J. Hauber, 44, West Union, violation of probation, order setting hearing.
Brian A. Heasley, 41, Waterloo, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Zacharias J. Stowe, 35, Hazleton, third or subsequent offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Kane J. Vaughn, 22, West Union, second or subsequent offense sex offender registration violation, order for continuance.
William W. Gaede Sr., 52, West Union, first offense sex offender registration violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Sharnel A. Voshell, 40, West Union, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
David L. Staake, 38, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Misty L. Lillibridge, 22, Oelwein, violation of probation, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $430 plsu interest and court costs.
Shane A. Howard Jr., 39, Wadena, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Ronald C. Dean, 45, Oelwein, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Alexander J. Frazer, 22, West Union, three counts of controlled substance violation, order setting hearing.
Marckus A. Nelson Timm, 24, Cedar Rapids, controlled substance violation, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Christopher L. Becker, 40, Fort Dodge, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Chris E. Westendorf, 57, Oelwein, second-degree arson, order setting hearing.
Tyler M. Robinson, 29, Oelwein, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, charges dismissed.
Joshua R. Christen, 37, Clermont, first offense possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances are used, order setting trial.
Braxton L. Baker, 22, West Union, third-degree burglary, order for continuance.
Anthony J. McNeese, 39, Independence, eluding, motion for continuance.
Keith C. Peebles, 27, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Roger A. Steadman, 56, Wadena, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for continuance.
Elizabeth C. Zaruba, 43, Fairbank, four counts of first offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug, failure to affix drug stamp, written arraignment and plea of not guilty.
Amanda L. James, 57, Oelwein, first offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, written arraignment or plea of not guilty.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, two counts of third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Cassidy J. Greene, 29, Oelwein, second-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Chris Allen H. Mundt, 29, Oelwein, third-degree theft against older individual, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin C. Moore, 33, Westgate, two counts of willful injury, going armed with intent, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffrey J. Walker, 64, Maynard, interference with official acts, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Sammy T. Anderson, 30, Fredericksburg, third or subsequent offense possession of controlled substance, first offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeannie M. Murphy, 48, Oelwein, fifth-degree criminal mischief, motion to dismiss.
Bejay S. Borger, 38, West Des Moines, possession of drug paraphernalia, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Ashley N. Torres, 35, Oelwein, first offense compulsory education violation, pay fine of $500 plus interest and court costs.
Jason W. Gruenberg, 36, Sumner, false report to public entity, hearing for initial appearance.
Adam T. MacInnis, 18, Oelwein, fifth-degree theft, hearing for initial appearance.
Jordan T. Kline, 23, West Union, first offense defraud drug/alcohol test, charge dismissed.
Jordan Markus W. Young, 19, Waterloo, violation of probation, sentenced to two days in jail.
Jessica L. Mikesh, 36, Hawkeye, fourth-degree theft, deferred judgment, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Nichole Peterson, 39, Strawberry Point, first offense domestic abuse assault, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Daryl M. Jones, 56, Hawkeye, driving while license denied or revoked, order for arraignment.
Rose A. Rodriguez, 36, Oelwein, driving while license denied or revoked, motion for continuance.
CIVIL:
Bryce Allwood v. Olivia J. Armstrong, custody, motion for continuance.
State of Iowa ex rel v. Vicki R. Borucki, child support, original notice filed.
Ronald W. Miehe et al v. Duane Martin Family Inc., property, order for continuance.
Veridian Credit Union v. Thomas B. Betz et al, mortgage, motion for continuance.
City of Oelwein v. Gary R. Wright et al, property, order for judgment.
Kerndt Brothers Savings Banks v. Tapt Out Stein N Dine, mortgage, order for judgment.
OWI:
Hunter R. Kent Thomas, 20, Fayette, first offense OWI, deferred judgment, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Gabriel S. Bierschenk, 24, St. Charles, Mo., first offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Curtis J. Fritcher, 27, Oelwein, first offense OWI, order for continuance.
Stryker A. Long, 21, West Union, first offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Silveredge Cooperative v. Jessie B. Kramer, of Arlington. Money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding v. Raymond W. Weir Jr., of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $1,577.79 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Connie M. Wilson, of Wadena. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,167.75 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Joseph Crouch, of Fairbank. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $652.65 plus interest and court costs.
BCG Equities v. Regina R. Larsen, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,082.49 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Joshua D. Ritter, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $754.15 plus interest and court costs.
Schuldt Repair v. Stacey L. Meyer, of Fayette. Money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Bradley Brownell v. Kollin G. Brownell, of Maynard. Money judgment, order setting trial.
Kodiak Property Management v. Talexis Cichy et al, of Fredericksburg. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
EPM Iowa v. Zietus M. Hill, of Oelwein. Forcible entry, order for judgment.
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Jessica A. Bathke, of Oelwein. Original notice filed demanding $6,500 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Makayla A. Dahlstrom, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $757.92 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding v. Jessica M. Hofschulte, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $814.84 plus interest and court costs.
Erik D. Bettmeng v. John E. Collins, of West Union. Original notice filed demanding $5,600.14 plus interest and court costs.
Kyle T. Moon v. Jennifer S. Benning, of Waterloo. Original notice filed demanding possession of property of 326 8th Avenue SW.
Veridian Credit Union v. Dakota R. Vandermillen, of Dubuque. Original notice filed demanding $1,051.55 plus interest and court costs.