SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Matthew C. McVicker, 39, Mountain View, Mo., speeding.
Dale Jaymes F. Schwamman, 18, Fort Atkinson, speeding.
Richard P. Breuer, 61, Waterloo, speeding.
Joseph C. Wolfe, 25, Oelwein, speeding.
Jordan M. Burrack, 36, Arlington, speeding.
Kyle A. Wamstad, 19, Fayett, Minn., speeding.
Barbara A. Thein, 56, Hawkeye, speeding.
David P. Dobbs, 59, Tripoli, speeding.
Bryce W. Adams, 20, West Union, speeding.
Ronald D. Crawford, 75, Randalia, speeding.
Christopher E. Mirich, 42, Waukon, speeding.
Dominque D. Beckstead, 24, Hawkeye, speeding.
Lynn M. Rechkemmer, 62, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Beverly L. Lehs, 66, Randalia, speeding.
Gerald H. Blue, 82, West Union, speeding.
Donna M. Allen, 70, Oelwein, speeding.
Aaron A. Farrell, 19, Argyle, speeding.
Tommy J. Brown, 53, Fayette, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Christine M. Barnhart, 33, Wadena, failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to carry registration card, use of electronic communication device.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate.
Bernardo Nmn. Gaona Viveros, 30, Hawkeye, no valid driver’s license, failure to obey traffic control device.
Jaxon J. Weber, 18, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
CRIMINAL:
David F. Shannon, 45, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drug, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, stalking – violation of protection order, third-offense possession of marijuana, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Kyle L. Browne, 47, Oelwein, first-offense sex offender registration violation, probation violation, order for continuance.
Lowell D. Voshell, 59, Fayette, third-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Karylann R. Lewin, 19, Maynard, child endangerment, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Thomas W. Morgan Jr., 58, Elgin, driving while barred, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs.
Brandy N. Phend, 37, West Union, tampering with witness or juror, child endangerment, order for arraignment.
Anthony A. Copley, 36, West Union, operating vehicle without owner’s consent, order for arraignment.
Luis A. Pineda, 39, Oelwein, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, order setting trial.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 45, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Tyler J. Westcott, 24, West Union, three counts of child endangerment, cash bond posted.
Darcy A. Miner, 30, Cedar Rapids, probation violation, order for continuance.
Jericho A. Coonfare, 39, Volga, probation violation, probation revoked, ordered to serve original sentence.
Ashley L. Rochford, 38, West Union, probation violation, probation revoked.
Dalton J. Bunn, 24, Maynard, probation violation, probation revoked.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 25, West Union, probation violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Gregg E. Latham, 60, West Union, probation violation, probation revoked, ordered to serve original sentence.
Brent E. Bast, 51, West Union, probation violation, hearing for initial appearance.
Stephen W. Dahlstrom, 30, West Union, probation violation, probation revoked, ordered to serve original sentence.
Druey C. Hood, 20, West Union, probation violation, probation revoked, ordered to serve original sentence.
Ronald C. Dean, 45, Oelwein, probation violation, probation revoked.
Anthony A. Marrah, 36, West Union, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days in the Fayette County Jail.
Whitney M. McGrane, 29, Waterloo, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, order for continuance.
Samuel B. Lane, 26, West Union, domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 5 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs.
Tanner A. Steggall, 20, Oelwein, going armed with intent, child endangerment, order for PSI.
Alexander J. Frazer, 22, Oelwein, five counts of controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Marckus A. Nelson Timm, 23, Cedar Rapids, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Cory A. Hursey, 36, West Union, third-degree, second-offense sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Mason Schroeder, 18, West Union, two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree motor vehicle burglary, two counts of attempted third-degree vehicle burglary, second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, order for arraignment.
Rae Anna M. Gebhardt, 42, Oelwein, three counts of drug distribution to minor violation, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, three counts of child endangerment, second-offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, order setting trial.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, second-degree burglary and theft, order for arraignment.
Michael J. Kirschbaum, 36, West Union, second-degree criminal mischief, order for arraignment.
Samantha K. Darling, 47, Randalia, third-offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Nicole L. Goldsmith, 40, Fayette, accessory after the fact, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffrey J. Becker, 43, West Union, violation of protective order, order setting trial.
Wade A. Heineman, 51, Fairbank, disorderly conduct, order setting trial.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 18, Sioux City, violation of protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer L. Brehme, 39, West Union, violation of protective order, order setting initial appearance.
Sarah J. Moore, 33, Oelwein, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Trenton D. Boleyn, 42, Cedar Rapids, domestic abuse assault, violation of probation, order for continuance.
Madison Elizabeth D. Walker, 20, four counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order for continuance.
Cheyenne R. Martin, 25, Oelwein, assault, order for continuance.
Jennifer A. Moritz, 42, Le Grand, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Scott W. Simmons, 51, Waterloo, fourth-degree theft, order setting trial.
Kristianna L. Roth, 38, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order for continuance.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Travis N. McIntyre, 48, Eldorado, eluding, order for continuance.
Maxwell T. Duax, 21, Fayette, first-offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Darryl M. McDuel Larry, 19, Fayette, first-offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Daniell M. Normann, 41, Tripoli, first-offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Bennet D. Pattison v. Viafield et al, order setting trial.
Covenant Medical Center v. Erik M. Pauling, 23, petition filed.
Christopher M. Fels, 43, of West Union, v. Krystle M. Jorgensen, 36, of Dunkerton, order for mediation.
OWI:
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, second-offense OWI, order for continuance.
David A. Lee, 41, Westgate, second-offense OWI, sentenced to 7 days in the Fayette County Jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Tommy J. Brown, 53, Fayette, first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, pay fine of $1,250.
Jared W. Billings, 48, Edgewood, third-offense OWI, driving while license denied or barred, order setting trial.
Rachel L. Inks, 49, Eldora, first-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
Corbin B. Kisling, 27, Stockport, first-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Greenstate Credit Union v. Joshua J. Lang, 40, of Westgate. Default judgment filed Nov. 22 for plaintiff for $1,287 plus interest and court costs.
MM Finance, LLC. v. Amy S. Rahe, 46, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Nov. 21 for plaintiff for $350 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS, Inc. v. Brent J. Thompson, 38, of Sumner. Default judgment filed Nov. 22 for plaintiff for $793.32 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew R. Toebe, 44, of Shell Rock, v. Jason A. Strawn, 43, of Arlington. Order for continuance.
Mercyone Medical Center v. Jordan D. Richter, 33, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $860.59 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Peter W. Thompson, 41, of West Union. Original notice filed, demanding $1,958.76 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Cory R. Wierck, 35, of Oelwien. Original notice filed, demanding $1,099.11 plus interest and court costs.
UHG I, LLC. v. Keith M. Shannon, 82, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $1,486.26 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Timothy R. Jones, 48, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $1,381.78 plus interest and court costs.
Marlys Carey v. Justin Johnson and Tasha M. Johnson, of Oelwein. Order for continuance.
Farmers Union Cooperative v. Melissa E. Shaw, 38, of Clermont. Original notice filed, demanding $418.16 plus interest and court costs.
Agvantage FS, Inc. v. Brandon J. Muttart and Chantel B. Muttart, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $416.26 plus interest and court costs.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Darin E. Halstead, 58, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $509.78 plus interest and court costs.
Bankiowa v. Chassidy M. Blad, 28, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $316.19 plus interest and court costs.
Modern Shed Builders et al v. Pelletier Construction et al. Original notice filed, demanding $5,682.65 plus interest and court costs.