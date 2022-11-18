SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Mariah L. Pugh, 18, Oakdale, La., speeding.
Cory D. Robertson, 33, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Scott J. McDaniel, 50, Worden, Ill., speeding.
Robert T. Peterson, 67, Jewell, speeding.
Tyler J. Drips, 25, Strawberry Point, speeding.
Wade A. Halverson, 43, Elgin, speeding.
Jamie L. Christenson, 39, Grand Meadow, Minn., speeding.
Elizabeth A. Mirguet, 66, Cocoa, Fla., speeding.
Craig E. Menzel, 47, Iowa City, speeding.
Caden R. White, 21, Shelley, Idaho, speeding.
Koal D. Claus, 27, Cedar Rapids, registration violation and failure to obey traffic control device.
Gabriel J. Bombardier, 19, Farmington, Minn., failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Mariah L. Pugh, 18, Oakdale, La., no valid driver’s license.
William W. Kobelt, 38, Hawkeye, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Jenna B. McLaury, 30, West Union, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jennica J. Bunn, 26, Oelwein, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Duane P. Janssen, 82, Fairbank, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Mario Rivera Ramirez, 38, Belmond, failure to obey traffic control device.
Stephen D. Detemmerman, 75, Oelwein, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Matayo J. Tafolla, 24, Oelwein, failure to obey traffic control device.
CRIMINAL:
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, domestic abuse, violation of protective order, possession of contraband in correctional institution, second-offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appeal.
Kasey A. Burns, 33, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, notice of appeal.
Lucas D. Bennett, 31, Oelwein, third-degree theft, sentenced to no more than 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest.
Richard L. Murphy, 35, West Union, second-offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to no more than 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest.
Thomas D. Wilds, 28, Oelwein, second-offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to no more than 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest.
Flora M. Epley, 42, Oelwein, third-degree theft, third-degree motor vehicle burglary, order for discovery.
Daryl J. Shea, 39, West Union, driving while barred, sentenced to no more than 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest.
Keith A. Bradley, 38, Oelwein, domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Travis P. Kirby, 43, Independence, eluding, order to amend.
Tanner W. Sigler, 24, Waterloo, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 45, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, order for continuance.
Ian N. Morgan, 21, Oelwein, child endangerment, assault, two counts of animal abuse, order for continuance.
Tristan M. Westpfahl, 36, Oelwein, obstructing prosecution or defense, hearing for initial appeal.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, tampering with witness or juror, order for continuance.
Jericho A. Coonfare, 39, Volga, third-offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appeal.
Benjamin M. Wilkerson, 26, West Union, four counts of forgery, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Gregg E. Latham, 60, West Union, third-offense possession of marijuana, violation of probation, probation revocation.
Dustin G. Harger, 40, Cedar Rapids, first-degree burglary, violation of protective order, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Druey C. Hood, 20, West Union, second-offense eluding, order setting hearing.
Michelle L. Johnson, 48, Cedar Rapids, third-offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Coralville, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Michael C. Lopez, 35, Postville, second-offense possession of controlled substance, eluding, probation revocation.
Charles W. Evans, 48, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, probation revocation.
David L. Porter, 49, Waterloo, second-offense sex offender registration violation, order of discharge.
Shaun M. McBride, 56, Mount Pleasant, second-offense sex offender registration violation, order of continuance.
Jeffrey J. Becker, 43, West Union, third-offense domestic abuse assault, order for continuance.
Trenton J. Husted, 35, Oelwein, forgery, order setting trial.
Alexander J. Frazer, 22, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, order setting trial.
Jason P. Annis, 48, Cedar Rapids, forgery, second-offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Jerad L. Stewart, 22, Oelwein, disarming a peace officer, assault, domestic abuse assault, interference with official acts, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Thaddeus J. Walker, 18, Sioux City, second-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault, order setting hearing.
Matthew R. Florek, 41, Oelwein, three counts of distributing drug near school, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, child endangerment, first-offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, hearing for initial appeal.
Rae Anna M. Gebhardt, 42, Oelwein, three counts of drug distribution violation to minor, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, three counts of child endangerment, second-offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Stephanie M. Loomis, 33, Oelwein, third-degree burglary, order for continuance.
Justin D. Pattison, 39, Sumner, gathering where marijuana is used, three counts of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of child endangerment, three counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Joseph A. McMurrin, 35, Waucoma, three counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, failure to affix drug stamp, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, three counts of first-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, second-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Michael W. Forbes, 52, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are viewed, failure to affix drug stamp, first-offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Aaron P. James, 43, West Union, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Amanda L. James, 56, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, hearing for initial appearance.
Dominick D. Barker, 19, Charles City, possession of drug paraphernalia, order setting hearing.
David J. Hudson, 38, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Ashley K. Ball, 28, Postville, public intoxication, hearing for initial appearance.
Michelle M. Paige, 52, West Union, false 911 call, order for continuance.
Mark M. Hannan, 57, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Brandy L. Schoultz, 37, Cherokee, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Victoria A. Reed, 44, Maynard, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Janelle Westcott, 19, Cedar Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Travis N. McIntyre, 48, Eldorado, interference with official acts, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley J. Kirby, 33, Fredericksburg, second-offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Nathan J. Hageman, 47, Clermont, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Chloe A. Yauslin, 18, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, deferred judgment.
Cheyenne R. Martin, 25, Oelwein, assault, order for continuance.
Lindsay M. Nus, 34, Oelwein, fourth-degree criminal mischief, order setting trial.
Shelby R. Henry, 30, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order setting trial.
Tabitha R. Smith, 30, West Union, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, first offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Todd W. McCloud, 44, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Emma A. Calhoun, 18, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for continuance.
CIVIL:
Hilltop Farm et al v. Fayette County Treasury Department et al, motion for continuance.
Katie A. Rueber, 31, v. Marquese A. Morse, 38, order setting trial.
Whitney C. Deering, 29, v. Jeremy L. Meyer, 35, order setting trial.
Tyler M. Robinson, 28, v. Sarah J. Bentley, 26, order approving stipulation and agreement.
Veridian Credit Union v. Sandra A. Bellmer, 52, and Thomas B. Betz, 59, civil original notice.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Matthew R. Swenson, 39, default judgment filed for plaintiff for $14,479.64 plus interest and court costs.
Michael Bushaw, as the administrator of the estate of Cody Bushaw and Jenny L. Thoma v. Black Hawk Waste Disposal Co. and Patrick E. Schanbeck, petition filed for wrongful death.
OWI:
Justin D. Pattison, 39, Sumner, second-offense OWI.
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, second-offense OWI.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Catherine M. Vazquez Nolan, 48, of Oelwein. Motion for continuance filed.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Michael G. Schulmeister, 64, and Sandra K. Schulmeister, 56, both of Oelwein. Order for judgement filed Nov. 4 for plaintiff for $720.67 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Roger L. Fisher, 57, of Oelwein. Order setting trial filed.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC. v. Taran N. Lindstrom, 37, of Oelwein. Order for judgement filed for plaintiff for $651 plus interest and court costs.
Ronald L. Winter, 63, v. Karrie A. Hansen, 42, both of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $601 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc. v. William Hitchcock, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $1,054.50 plus interest and court costs.
Second Round Sub, LLC. v. Maggie J. Zummak, 27, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $1,043.53 plus interest and court costs.
GreenState Credit Union v. Jamie J. Logan, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $2,056.99 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Joshua J. Lang, 40, of Westgate. Original notice filed, demanding $988.70 plus interest and court costs.
Matthew R. Toebe v. Jason A. Strawn, of Westgate, order for continuance.
MercyOne Medical Center v. Jessica L. Sullivan, 41, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $2,077.75 plus interest and court costs.