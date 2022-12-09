SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Timothy J. Murphy, 40, Fairbank, speeding.
Luke M. Davis, 40, Hawkeye, speeding.
Manuel Garcia Cervantes, 37, Modesto, Calif., speeding.
Martin H. Rawson, 19, Lamont, speeding.
Tory Knebel, 32, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Jeremy L. Klendworth, 37, Fairbank, speeding.
Daniel L. Grimm, 52, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Leonard V. Knipper, 88, Arlington, speeding.
Gary R. Hoeger, 62, Arlington, speeding.
Sara B. Corazalla, 37, Denver, speeding.
Gregory L. Porath, 63, Fairbank, speeding.
Randy R. Doeppke, 52, Elkader, speeding.
Richard G. Meisner, 53, Garnavillo, speeding.
Mary C. Menzel, 19, Iowa City, speeding.
Max M. Holt, 21, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Wallace R. Anderson, 73, Brevard, N.C., speeding.
James V. Bond, 55, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
Sarah M. Peiffer, 45, Mason City, speeding.
Manuel Garcia Cervantes, 37, Modesto, Calif., no valid driver’s license.
Deanna M. Arnold, 55, Charles City, no valid driver’s license.
Jessica L. Mikesh, 35, Hawkeye, failure to provide proof of financial liability and registration violation.
Jason L. Burkey, 34, Oelwein, registration violation.
Seth B. Elledge, 28, Winthrop, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Jonathon L. Throndson, 30, Saint Paul, Minn., operation without registration card or plate.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Erika N. Pipkin, 34, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled.
CRIMINAL:
Erika N. Pipkin, 34, Waterloo, child endangerment, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Tyler J. Tessmer, 21, Arlington, first-offense sex offender registration violation, order for continuance.
Lowell D. Voshell, 59, Fayette, third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Samantha Andrea E. Ledesma, 29, Oelwein, child endangerment, first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 4 days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest, suspended, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Travis P. Kirby, 43, Independence, eluding, order setting trial.
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, second-offense domestic abuse assault, order for arraignment.
Shawn K. Nickerson, 18, Dubuque, accessory after the fact, order setting trial.
Nickalus L. Redenbaugh, 29, West Union, driving while barred, hearing for initial appearance.
Linnea D. Martinez, 44, Cedar Falls, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, order for arraignment.
Jeffrey W. Arthur, 55, Westgate, first-offense domestic abuse assault while displaying or using weapon, order setting hearing.
Robert J. Mason Montgomery, 19, Oelwein, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of offensive weapon in a controlled substance violation, first-offense possession of trafficking in stolen weapons, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, hearing for initial appearance.
Justin J. Krusemark, 45, Jesup, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Dalton J. Bunn, 24, Maynard, controlled substance violation, third-degree burglary, violation of probation, order for probation revocation hearing.
Brent E. Bast, 51, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, order for continuance.
Kyle L. Wurzer, 35, West Union, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, motion for continuance.
Kyle L. Browne, 47, Oelwein, second-offense sex offender registration violation, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jared M. Richardson, 28, Oelwein, second-degree criminal mischief, sentenced to 2 days in jail, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Jade Lynn A. Nuehring, 39, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Jeffrey D. Miller, 50, Elgin, controlled substance violation, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order setting trial.
Elreich A. Abrahamson, 22, West Union, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for discovery.
Marckus A. Nelson Timm, 23, Cedar Rapids, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Cory A. Hursey, 36, West Union, third-degree second-offense sexual abuse, order setting trial.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Coralville, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Joseph A. McMurrin, 35, Waucoma, three counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, two counts of first-offense possession of controlled substance, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, failure to affix drug stamp, order setting trial.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, second-offense possession of controlled substance and marijuana, order for continuance.
Michael L. Ruroden, 70, West Union, third-degree sexual abuse, hearing for initial appearance.
Hiema Griffith, 44, Oelwein, second-degree sexual abuse, warrant served.
Brian D. Pattison, 62, Sumner, possession of drug paraphernalia, motion for continuance.
Wade A. Heineman, 51, Fairbank, disorderly conduct – abusive epithets/threatening gesture, order setting trial.
Tamara E. Saunders, 56, Oelwein, fifth-degree theft, order setting initial appearance.
David A. Hayes, 20, Fayette, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
Cameron M. Hermen, 18, Fayette, violation of no contact/protective contempt, providing false identifying information, hearing for initial appearance.
Robert A. White II, 39, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Michael J. McAllister, 39, Oelwein, assault, motion for continuance.
Arnold K. Cox, 46, Las Vegas, Nev., third-degree theft, sentenced to 2 years in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Benjamin Arthur J. Unzeitig, 27, West Union, first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to one year of probation, pay fine of $430.
Kristianna L. Roth, 38, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, sentenced to 1 year in prison, pay fine of $430 plus interest and court costs.
Tabitha R. Smith, 30, West Union, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Todd W. McCloud, 44, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, order setting trial.
Leslie E. Canfield, 58, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Susan A. Woods, of Oelwein v. Iowa Employment Appeal Board, original civil notice filed.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC. v. Heather L. Beck, 37, judgment default filed Nov. 27 for plaintiff for $79, 374.36 plus interests and court costs.
City of Oelwein v. Timothy Maddigan et al, judgment default filed Nov. 27 for title change of 322 6th Ave. SE, Oelwein, Iowa, 50662 to plaintiff.
Leroy D. Kula Jr. v. State of Iowa, order for trial scheduling conference.
OWI:
Trynt Izek A. Telsrow, 20, first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Tyler W. Forney, 28, first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Dillon J. Sommerfelt, 35, first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Jacquelyn M. Fedeler, 59, first-offense OWI, order setting trial.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Capital One Bank v. Norma J. Glass, 57, of West Union. Default judgment filed for plaintiff on Nov. 28 for $1,851,80 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Brent J. Thompson, 38, of Sumner. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $745.92 plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters v. Christion B. Thompson, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $2,871.46 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Tiffany R. Engler, 30, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,304.67 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Timothy W. Bellmer, 53, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,863.70 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Raymond J. Groves, 34, and Candace Groves, 36, both of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,411.55 plus interest and court costs.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Henrietta J. Delarosa, 52, of Clermont. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,275.56 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Michael T. Pelletier, 45, of Maynard. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $251.81 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc. v. William Hitchcock, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed for plaintiff for $1,054.50 plus interest and court costs.
Marlys Carey v. Justin Johnson and Tasha M. Johnson, all of Oelwein. Order for judgment that property at 201 2nd Street, NW, Oelwein, be put in possession of the plaintiff.
Quad Corporation Inc. v. Troy H. Johansen, 52, of Fayette. Original notice filed demanding $685 plus interest and court costs.
FJI Holdings, LLC. v. Alexis Jordan L. Heidt, 23, of Oelwein. Order for judgment that property at 619 1st Street NE, Oelwein, be put in possession of the plaintiff.
Martin Inc. Realtors v. Laura K. Nelson, 49, of Clermont. Original notice filed demanding $540.10 plus interest and court costs.