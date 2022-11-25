SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Jerimy a. Chambers, 49, Epworth, speeding.
Jenny R. McGee, 43, Arlington, speeding.
Kayla M. Dehart, 34, Oelwein, speeding.
Jerome J. Sargent, 19, Cresco, speeding.
Virginia K. Golden, 46, Sumner, speeding.
Craig A. Hammel, 59, Wadena, speeding.
Jacqueline J. Nolan, 54, Prairie Du Chen, Wis., speeding.
Benjamen S. Watson, 26, West Union, speeding.
Daniel L. Nuss, 55, Sumner, speeding.
Jennifer L. Rouse, 49, Coralville, speeding.
Rhonda J. Fedro, 58, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Katie M. Diemer, 33, Hawkeye, speeding.
Jered A. Finley, 47, Elkader, speeding.
Kara D. Winkowitsch, 50, Manchester, speeding.
Blake R. Wettleson, 23, Clermont, speeding.
Christal R. Gamm, 41, Randalia, speeding.
Jonas W. Pingel, 20, Hiawatha, speeding.
Joseph T. Bik, 53, Bowling Green, Ky., speeding.
Richard E. Schueller, 74, Epworth, maximum group and axle weight violation.
Clair I. Jecklin, 19, Arlington, failure to obey stop sign and obey right of way.
Nancy S. Latham, 42, Oelwein, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jerome J. Sargent, 19, Cresco, registration violation.
Sharon E. Duffy, 66, Fayette, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Leslie A. Thornton, 50, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license.
Clair I. Jecklin, 19, Arlington, underage possession/purchase of alcohol.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Justin D. Eschweiler, 33, Oelwein, reckless driving.
CRIMINAL:
Mikel A. Normann, 39, Clermont, driving while barred, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court fees.
Thomas D. Wilds, 28, Oelwein, second-offense domestic abuse assault, sentenced to no more than two years in prison, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Cole L. McCrea, 31, West Union, driving while barred, sentenced to seven days in jail, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Jaron O. Evans, 37, Maynard, child endangerment, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Thomas W. Morgan Jr., 58, Elgin, driving while barred, sentenced to no more than 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Shawn K. Nickerson, 18, Dubuque, accessory after the fact, order for arraignment.
Ian N. Morgan, 21, Oelwein, child endangerment, assault, two counts of animal abuse, order for continuance.
Jericho A. Coonfare, 39, Volga, violation of probation, motion for continuance.
Rikki L. Kountkofsky, 35, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, sentenced to one year in residential facility.
Donald B. Johll, 56, Waterloo, controlled substance violation, probation revocation.
Shaun T. Nolty, 27, Oshkosh, Wis., third-offense stalking, order for discovery.
Gregg E. Latham, 60, West Union, third-offense possession of controlled substance, probation revocation.
Dale J. Streif, 68, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, sentenced to no more than 5 years in prison, pay fine of $1,025 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Vanessa L. Wilson, 38, Oelwein, third-degree theft, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay restitution cost of $3,297.
Marcus L. Duckworth, 36, Waterloo, third-degree theft, probation revocation.
Thomas D. Wilds, 28, Oelwein, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to no more than 5 years in prison, pay fine of $2,050 plus interest and court costs, suspended.
Scott D. Westcott, 54, West Union, two counts of drug distribution to a minor violation, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Jeffrey D. Miller, 50, Elgin, controlled substance violation, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Elreich A. Abrahamson, 22, West Union, controlled substance violation, gathering where marijuana is used, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Harley D. Shuck, 39, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order setting trial.
Estaban R. Carrasco Jr., 21, Oelwein, four counts of controlled substance violation, influence enterprise, order setting trial.
Joseph R. Banks, 40, West Union, first-offense sex offender registration violation, order for discovery.
Rae Anna M. Gebhardt, 42, Oelwein, three counts of drug distribution to minor violation, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, three counts of child endangerment, second-offense possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, order setting trial.
Joshua J. Levendusky, 40, Coralville, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Justin D. Pattison, 39, Sumner, four counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, failure to affix drug stamp, three counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, two counts of child endangerment, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order for arraignment.
Joseph A. McMurrin, 35, Waucoma, three counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used, failure to affix drug stamp, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, three counts of first-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Nicole L. Burgos, 29, Oelwein, controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, second-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Christopher L. Becker, 40, Fort Dodge, two counts of controlled substance violation, third-offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, unlawful possession of prescription drug, order setting hearing.
Michael W. Forbes, 52, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are viewed, failure to affix drug stamp, first-offense possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, order for arraignment.
Kristy R. Heidt, 53, Oelwein, two counts of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, failure to affix drug stamp, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for arraignment.
Aaron P. James, 43, West Union, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Cameron J. Wilson, 27, Oelwein, gathering where controlled substances and marijuana are used, order for arraignment.
Scott L. Bennington, 58, Oelwein, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Dillon K. Schweer, 19, Waterloo, second-degree theft and burglary, order for arraignment.
Lilly A. McIntyre, 20, Eldorado, possession of contraband in correctional institution, second-offense possession of marijuana, hearing for initial appearance.
Albert A. Jones, 20, Fayette, assault, sentenced to one year of probation, pay fine of $430.
Michael L. Francisco, 37, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts, order for continuance.
Hailey M. Burke, 31, Fayette, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Alexandra M. Thompson, 32, Cedar Rapids, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for continuance.
Brandy N. Phend, 37, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, hearing for initial appearance.
Linnie C. Magnuson, 35, West Union, operate without interlock, hearing for initial appearance.
Emily R. Schulke, 36, West Union, fifth-degree theft, order setting trial.
Chaz F. Euans, 35, Oelwein, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Brian D. Pattison, 62, Sumner, possession of drug paraphernalia, order to issue warrant.
Fredrick A. Smith, 39, Troy, Ala., possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Tabitha R. Smith, 30, West Union, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Ashley J. Kirby, 33, Fredericksburg, second-offense possession of controlled substance, hearing for initial appearance.
Dalton J. Bunn, 24, Maynard, first-offense trespass, pay fine of $260 plus interest and court costs.
Derek D. Smith, 41, Randalia, livestock neglect, order for continuance.
Scott W. Simmons, 51, Waterloo, fourth-degree theft, order setting trial.
Todd W. McCloud, 44, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, order for continuance.
Mark M. Hannan, 57, Oelwein, first-offense possession of marijuana, order for arraignment.
Victoria A. Reed, 44, Maynard, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
Jessica L. Mikesh, 35, Hawkeye, fourth-degree theft, criminal complaint filed.
David A. Lee, 41, Westgate, driving while license denied or revoked, hearing for initial appearance.
Tyler J. Fitzpatrick, 32, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine, hearing for initial appearance.
CIVIL:
Veridian Credit Union v. Brenda Johnson and James E. Johnson, petition filed.
Yearous et al v. Ryan Smith et al, motion for continuance.
Freedombank v. Donlon Brothers Construction, petition filed.
OWI:
Justin D. Pattison, 39, Sumner, second-offense OWI, probation revocation.
Jacob R. Eitel, 41, Hawkeye, first-offense OWI, probation revocation.
Wesley W. Moore, 43, Postville, first-offense OWI, order for continuance.
James P. Damon, 68, Maynard, first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
David A. Lee, 41, Westgate, second-offense OWI, sentenced to one week in jail, pay fine of $1,875 plus interest and court costs.
Tommy J. Brown, 53, Fayette, first-offense OWI, pay fine of $1,250 plus interest and court costs.
Tabitha R. Smith, 30, West Union, first-offense OWI, hearing for initial appearance.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Veridian Credit Union v. Justin M. Brewer, 36, and Michael J. Kennedy, both of Oelwein. Order for judgment filed Nov. 9 for plaintiff for $1,350.98 plus interest and court costs.
Matt Properties, LLC. v. Noah J. Gyldenvand, 24, of West Des Moines. Default judgment filed Nov. 15 for plaintiff for $498.12 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Megan Riniker, 37, of Oelwein. Order setting trial.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Kane S. Magnuson, 54, of Fayette. Default judgment filed on Nov. 14 for plaintiff for $2,123.18 plus interest and court costs.
Bryan Auction Company v. Jason Armstrong, of Omaha, Neb. Order setting trial.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Daniel J. Childers, 27, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed on Nov. 14 for $2,591.28 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Angela R. Harmon, 42, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed on Nov. 14 for $1,526.65 plus interest and court costs.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC. v. Joshua Boone Wallis, 46, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed on Nov. 15 for $548.99 plus interest and court costs.
BankIowa v. Deja L Daniels, 35, and Michael J. Rhomberg, 33, both of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $456.95 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Allen D. Gardner, 59, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $2,567.47 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Kyle O’Connor, 32, of Oelwein. Original notice filed, demanding $846.33 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Isabella M. Donlon, 29, of Elgin. Original notice filed, demanding $1,901.14 plus interest and court costs.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Trina Lane, 52, of Arlington. Original notice filed, demanding $557.96 plus interest and court costs.
City of Elgin v. Tom Hanson, of Elgin. Original notice filed, demanding $724.10 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc. v. Penny L. Vagts, 56, and Timothy J. Vagts, 57, both of West Union. Original notice filed, demanding $1,422.30 plus interest and court costs.
John W. Hofmeyer III v. Keith Carey and Lisa E. Carey, both of West Union. Default judgment filed for the plaintiff for $4,008 plus interest and court costs.