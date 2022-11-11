SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Thomas W. Morgan Jr., 58, Elgin, speeding.
Marlena T. Millare, 42, Las Vegas, Nev., speeding.
Amber J. Irvine, 33, Idaho Springs, Colo., speeding.
Torey A. Smith Keck, 44, Osage, speeding.
Erin A. Lickiss, 36, Stanley, speeding.
Andrew M. Northrop, 38, Arlington, speeding.
Kimberly D. Fisher, 37, Clermont, speeding.
Madison B. Camp, 22, Anamosa, speeding.
Aliyah A. Davis, 22, West Union, speeding.
Austin M. Stogdill, 25, Manchester, speeding.
Kathryn J. Lane, 54, Waterloo, speeding.
Nfn Parmjit Singh, Port Chester, N.Y., speeding.
Mary L. Blake, 73, Waukon, speeding.
Cheryl A. Cahoy, 56, Sumner, speeding.
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, speeding.
Keisha M. Walters, 33, West Union, speeding.
Sarah E. Wright, 43, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Maggie E. Bilot, 36, Geneva, Ill., speeding.
Kyli M. Byers, 33, Decorah, speeding.
Peter J. Gartelos, 79, Waterloo, speeding.
David R. Lange, 56, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
Christine A. Drilling, 52, Waucoma, speeding.
Mary J. Baker, 62, Cardiff, Calif., speeding.
Jimmy D. Miller, 83, Waterloo, speeding.
Connor D. Grinstead, 18, Riverside, speeding.
Damian J. Van Maanen, 27, Elkader, failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Thomas W. Morgan Jr., 58, Elgin, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Volodymyr Hachynskyi, 45, Streamwood, Ill., careless driving.
Ryan M. Paul, 40, Maynard, operation without registration card or plate.
Laverne F. Ries, 95, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Dakota W. Holden, 24, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Adam P. Jans, 41, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Jacob A. Wessels, 19, Lamont, dark window or windshield.
Joseph J. Nolan II, 34, Oelwein, failure to maintain control.
Joseph G. Kane, 24, Maynard, no valid driver’s license.
Maggie E. Bilot, 36, Geneva, Ill., no valid driver’s license.
Dionte G. Fliss, 19, Fairfax, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC:
Thomas W. Morgan Jr., 58, Elgin, driving while license suspended.
Natiria U. Whitaker, 30, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.
Ryan M. Paul, 40, Maynard, driving while license suspended.
Joseph J. Nolan II, 34, Oelwein, reckless driving, failure to report accident, driving while license suspended.
OWI:
Catlin G. Quail, 32, Waucoma, third-offense OWI.
Joshua J. Dugan, 44, Oelwein, first-offense OWI and eluding.
Aaron F. Bryant Wright, 41, Oelwein, third-offense OWI and eluding.
Elizabeth M. Kruse, 33, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
Jared W. Billings, 48, Edgewood, third-offense OWI.
Jacquelyn M. Fedeler, 59, Arlington, first-offense OWI.
CRIMINAL:
Reggie J. Rema, 30, Clermont, first-degree harassment, prostitution, solicitation to commit aggravated misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest.
Kaitlyn M. Rathjen, 27, Westgate, child endangerment and first-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, pay fine of $100.
Angela K. Nagel, 60, Fayette, assault of peace officer, violation of protective order, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Vanessa L. Wilson, 38, Oelwein, possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, sentence not to exceed 10 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $1,370 plus interest.
Skylar J. Buhr, 33, West Union, violation of no contact/protective order, pay fine of $105 plus interest.
Frances K. Quario, 55, Hazelton, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Scott W. Simmons, 51, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft, sentenced to seven days in jail.
Bradley G. Brownell, 53, Westgate, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, judgment deferred, pay fine of $430.
Tyler J. Oglesby, 27, Iowa City, violation of probation, sentenced to 10 days in jail for contempt.
Flora M. Epley, 42, Oelwein, escape from custody, third-degree burgulary and theft, sentenced to five years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $2,310 plus interest, suspended.
Larry D. Hicks Jr., 36, West Union, driving while barred, order for continuance.
Karylann R. Lewin, 19, Maynard, child endangerment, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for continuance.
Luis A. Pineda, 39, Oelwein, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, order for arraignment.
Daniel J. Schwering, 43, Canton, Minn., first-offense sex offender registration violation, warrant served.
Shawn K. Nickerson, 18, Dubuque, accessory after the fact, order for arraignment.
Manlio C. Escamilla, 46, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, controlled substance violation, order for arraignment.
Stephen W. Dahlstrom, 30, West Union, first-offense domestic abuse, second-offense sex offender registration violation, hearing for initial appearance and probation revocation.
Dale J. Streif, 68, West Union, possession of contraband in correctional institution, second-offense possession of marijuana, written plea of guilty filed.
Kody A. Letts, 31, Winthrop, second-degree theft, order for continuance.
Teresa L. Forbes, 47, Oelwein, third-offense possession of controlled substance, sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended, pay fine of $855 plus interest.
Kaylee J. Harting, 38, Waterloo, two counts of third-offense possession of controlled substances, order of continuance.
Alexandra M. Thompson, 32, Cedar Rapids, third-offense possession of controlled substance, order for continuance.
Cory A. Hursey, 36, West Union, third-degree, second-offense sexual abuse, order for continuance.
Antonio Jaimes, 22, West Union, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Mason Schroeder, 18, West Union, two counts of second-degree burglary, hearing for initial appearance.
Matthew R. Florek, 41, Oelwein, three counts of distributing drug near a school, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Rae Anna M. Gebhardt, 42, Oelwein, three counts of distributing drug near a school, controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, hearing for initial appearance.
Stephanie M. Loomis, 33, Oelwein, third-degree burglary, order for arraignment.
Boyd R. Trueman, 47, Fredericksburg, fifth-degree theft, pay fine of $105 plus interest and court costs.
Terry W. Jackson, 65, Oelwein, violation of no contact/protective order, order for continuance.
Michael W. Arterburn, 54, Fayette, assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Jennifer K. Jones, 49, West Union, first-offense compulsory education violation, order setting trial.
Ryan M. Paul, 40, Maynard, first-offense domestic abuse assault, order setting trial.
Aaron F. Bryant Wright, 41, Oelwein, first-offense domestic abuse assault, hearing for initial appearance.
Jedediah D. Morris, 42, West Union, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, order for continuance.
Shelby R. Henry, 30, West Union, voluntary absence from custody, order setting trial.
Kathryn F. Jefferson, 42, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana, order setting trial.
Kristianna L. Roth, 38, voluntary absence from custody, order for continuance.
Anthony M. South, 28, Oelwein, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, order for arraignment.
CIVIL:
Pennymac Loan Services v. Benjamin S. Ferderer et al, 33, petition filed for judgment on mortgage.
Veridian Credit Union v. Sandra A. Bellmer, 52, and Thomas B. Betz, petition filed for judgment on mortgage.
SMALL CLAIMS:
Nelson Rental Properties v. Amanda Brokus, 39, of Oelwein. Motion for continuance filed.
Discover Bank v. James E. Rose, 71, of Arlington. Default judgment filed Nov. 1 for the plaintiff for $202.63 plus interest and court costs.
John W. Hofmeyer III, of Oelwein v. Keith Carey, 60, and Lisa E. Carey, of West Union. Default judgment filed Oct. 31 for the plaintiff for $4,008 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc. v. Keith J. Keppler, 52, and Connie A. Keppler, 48, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 26 for the plaintiff for $611.29 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc. v. James Meike, 43, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 26 for the plaintiff for $1,688.30 plus interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Jennifer L. Gaffney, 39, of Maynard. Default judgment filed Oct. 26 for the plaintiff for $2,639.61 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Steve A. Euans, 66, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 31 for the plaintiff for $3,751.25 plus interest and court costs.
Veridian Credit Union v. Charles A. Serrano Jr., 26, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 26 for the plaintiff for $905.61 plus interest and court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc. v. Deanne M. Tyler, 45, of West Union. Default judgment filed Oct. 27 for the plaintiff for $2,338.46 plus interest and court costs.
Viafield v. Michael R. Recker, 56, of Arlington. Default judgment filed Oct. 26 for the plaintiff for $3,527.17 plus interest and court costs.
Citibank v. Roger L. Fisher, 57, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Oct. 26 for the plaintiff for $2,639.61 plus interest and court costs.