The deaths of four Fayette County residents so far in January are linked to COVID-19, according to death records filed at the courthouse.
The youngest to die was a 49-year-old Maynard man on Jan. 9. He was a truck driver and was pronounced dead at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
A 60-year-old Westgate man who owned and operated a waste disposal business died Jan. 10 at UnityPoint Health’s Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
A 61-year-old disabled woman was found dead in her Oelwein apartment. Her date of death is Jan. 6.
An 85-year-old man died Jan. 6 at oelwein Health Care Center.
The death records either pinpointed pneumonitis due to novel coronavirus or included COVID-19 as a contributing or underlying factor.
There were six COVID-19-related deaths in the county in December, according to a Daily Register review of county records.
The Daily Register’s review shows the Fayette County death toll in December was higher at 12. In January 2021, the toll closed out at 10.
Since 2019, Fayette County has seen 63 deaths related to the global pandemic, according to the weekly update issued Wednesday from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The death tolls in bordering counties are Black Hawk 417, Bremer 77, Clayton 68, Delaware 65, Allamakee 58, Buchanan 48, Winneshiek 46, and Chickasaw 28.
Statewide the death toll is now 8,317, which is up by 116 people over last week’s update. The new deaths occurred between Nov. 26 and Jan. 13.
In the seven days ending Tuesday, Fayette County has had an additional 174 infections confirmed, with 27% of cases in the 18-29 age group, 18% in 30-39 and 15% in 40-49.
The 14-day total number of cases was 355 as of Tuesday, which is closing in on the 379 peak reached on Nov. 19, 20, 2020.
The 14-day rolling total as of Tuesday for hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 3,073 for the 14-county Region 6, which includes Northeast Iowa. On Aug. 1, that number was 247.
The 14 day total for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Region 6 was 475.
FREE TESTS
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available for order, Fayette County Public Health announced on its Facebook page. Every household in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 tests at no cost. They can be ordered at https://www.covidtests.gov/