The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Fayette County rose by four people in this week’s update from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Statewide, the death toll rose by 184 people, all occurring between the dates of Oct. 29, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022. The total number of deaths in Iowa from the pandemic now stands at 8,501.
A weekly review of Fayette County death records by the Daily Register, shows that a 62-year-old West Union woman died at Gundersen Palmer Medical Center on Jan. 16 of pneumonitis due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19), plus underlying conditions.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Fayette County has experienced 67 deaths linked to it, according to the state’s update.
Of bordering counties, Black Hawk has the most deaths at 422 (up five since last week) followed by Bremer 77 (unchanged), Clayton 68 (up one), Delaware 65 (unchanged), Allamakee 58 (unchanged), Buchanan 51 (up three), Winneshiek 46 (unchanged), and Chickasaw 29 (up one).
In the seven-day period ending Tuesday, 163 new infections were confirmed. that is a drop from the seven-day total ending last Tuesday of 199.