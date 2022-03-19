Nov. 20-Dec. 3
Jelinek Theodore Delano Estate, Jelinek Timothy Co Executor, Kastli Nancy Co Executor, Theodore Delano Jelinek Estate conveys to Kastli Matthew Court Officer’s Deed OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 1 L 3, OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 1 L 4 N1/4
Goerend David J, Goerend Darla conveys to Perry Brock A, Perry Brittany A Quit Claim Deed STLU Hauers Add L 7
Houdek Ashlyn conveys to D E W Investments LC, DEW Investments LC Warranty Deed HAWK ORIG TOWN B 16 L 11 E12’, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 16 L 12
Walenceus William conveys to Walenceus Tamara Quit Claim Deed 7 92 9 NW PARC B IN W FRL1/2 OF FRL1/4
Westendorf Spencer conveys to Kice Dylan Warranty Deed OEL OELWEIN LAND CO 1ST ADD B 23 L 2
Kaune Randall A Jr, Kaune Randy, Kaune Nikole conveys to Kaune Nikole, Kaune Randall A Jr Quit Claim Deed OEL ORIG TOWN B 11 L 1, OEL ORIG TOWN B 11 L 2
Kuennen Norbert Estate, Carolan Cheryl A Co Executor, Kuennen Norbert Jr Co Executor, Norbert Kuenne Estate conveys to Boyer Dennis C Court Officer’s Deed 8 95 9 NE NW PARC IN
European Rural Heritage Institute conveys to Guyer Stephen R, Guyer Joyce E Warranty Deed CLER GUNDER ROAD ESTATES 1ST ADD L 2, CLER GUNDER ROAD ESTATES 1ST ADD L 3, CLER GUNDER ROAD ESTATES 1ST ADD L 4, CLER GUNDER ROAD ESTATES 1ST ADD L 5, CLER GUNDER ROAD ESTATES 1ST ADD L 6
Reiger Lois K Revocable Trust, Reiger Lois K Trustee, Lois K Reiger Revocable Trust conveys to Reiger Family LP Warranty Deed 14 91 9 NE, 14 91 9 NE NW
Ungerer Brent L conveys to Langreck Steven Warranty Deed HAWK ORIG TOWN B 3 L 4 N62’ & VAC ALLEY ADJ, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 3 L 5 N62’ & VAC ALLEY ADJ, HAWK LARRABEES ADD B 1 L 1 VAC ALLEY ADJ TO, HAWK LARRABEES ADD B 1 L 2 VAC ALLEY ADJ TO
Wegner Barbara Jean, Wegner Barbara, Wegner Barbara J conveys to Wright Gary Roy, Wright Gary R, Wright Gary Quit Claim Deed OEL ORIG TOWN B 1 L 17 PT
Phillips, Rusty B Executor, Phillips John B Estate, John B Phillips Estate conveys to Bunge John D, Bunge Bridget M Court Officer’s Deed 14 93 7 SW SW
Wseidemann Kurt M, Weidemann Angela A conveys to Langreck Johnathan Warranty Deed 19 94 9 SW SE PARC L IN, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 13 L 1, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 13 L 2 E1/2, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 13 L 9 E33’ & PT E GRAHAM ST, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 13 L 10 & PT E GRAHAM ST
Savage Ann H conveys to Bearden Scott A, Bearden Aylan C Warranty Deed OEL PAIGNS 3RD ADD B 5 L 1, OEL PAIGNS 3RD ADD B 5 L 2 N3’
McConnelee Brandon M, McConnelee Tiffany A conveys to Phillips Kevin D, Phillips Amanda L Warranty Deed OEL MULFORD ADD L 19
Fayette County Sheriff, Kuhens Joshua A, Kuhens Ashley M, Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation conveys to CADOG Management Group LLC Sheriff’s Deed OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 9 L 1
Tellin Joan K, Tellin William D conveys to Tellin Raymond D Warranty Deed FULFILLS B 2016 P 2081 UNDIV 1/4 INT, 13 92 10 NE SE, 13 92 10 NE W1/2, 13 92 10 NW SE E 2R
Peters Karen, Peters David, Printy Patricia, Printy David conveys to Necker Rodney, Necker Luara, Wurst Brenda, Wurst Steven Warranty Deed 17 93 10 NW W3/4 N1/2
Necker Rodney, Necker Luara, Wurst Brenda, Wurst Steven conveys to Wurst Steven, Wurst Brenda, Necker Luara, Necker Rodney Warranty Deed 17 93 10 NW W3/4 N1/2
Osmundson Derwin Executor, Osmundson, Irma E Estate conveys to GR Properties LLC, G R Properties LLC Court Officer’s Deed OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 14 L 9
David R Turner Estate, Turner David R Estate, Turner Daniel R Executor conveys to Timothy A Burrack Revocable Trust, Burrack Timothy A Trustee, Burrack Timothy A Revocable Trust Court Officer’s Deed 26 92 7 NW SE, 26 92 7 NE SW, 26 92 7 SW NE S1/2, 26 92 7 NW PT E1/2
David R Turner Estate, Turner David R Estate, Turner Daniel R Executor conveys to Timothy A Burrack Revocable Trust, Burrack Timothy A Trustee, Burrack Timothy A Revocable Trust Court Officer’s Deed 26 92 7 NE NW W1/2 EX PARC B IN NW NE NW
Turner Daniel R, Turner Christine M conveys to Burrack Timothy A Trustee, Burrack Timothy A Revocable Trust, Timothy A Burrack Revocable Trust Warranty Deed 26 92 7 NE NW W1/2 EX PARC B IN NW NE NW
Woodson Denise Renae conveys to Woodson Mark A Quit Claim Deed 16 94 8 NW PT, WU ORIG TOWN B 16 L 2 PT & PCE ADJ
Baker Ricky L, United States of America, Iowa Department of Revenue, Iowa State of, Maynard Savings Bank, Fayette County Sheriff conveys to Maynard Savings Bank Sheriff’s Deed RE: EQCV055953, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 17 L 1, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 17 L 2, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 17 L 3, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 17 L 4
Conner Richard A, Conner Christine L conveys to DeVore Properties LLC Warranty Deed 16 91 9 NW SE PARC IN
S&S Multifamily Property LLC, S & S Multifamily Property LLC, Skelley Joseph E Manager, Skelley Jennifer Manager conveys to Oelwein Apartment LLC Warranty Deed 20 91 9 SE NE PT & PT VAC 9TH AVE NW, 20 91 9 NE NW PARC A IN PT, 20 91 9 NE NW PARC B IN PT, OEL SOUTHLAWN COURT CONDO PARC B, OEL SMITH BROS 4TH ADD B 2
VanHorn Robert conveys to Ryan Jesse L, Ryan Amanda J Warranty Deed 17 94 8 PARC CA IN E1/2
Wescott Lee Dean conveys to Paus Kelby, Paus Shelby Warranty Deed 27 92 7 NW NW PARC G IN
Thoma Michael K Estate, Thoma Keith M Executor, Jungjohann David W Executor, Hansen Ronald L Executor, Michael K Thoma Estate conveys to Thoma Family Trust Court Officer’s Deed UNDIV 1/3 INT, 9 94 7 NE N1/2
Jergens David, Jergens David A, Jergens Anne, Jergens Anne E conveys to Myers Matthew C, Myers Kali A Warranty Deed FAIR EAST KNOLL RIDGE 2ND ADD L 5 PT, FAIR EAST KNOLL RIDGE 2ND ADD L 6 PT