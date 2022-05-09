Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hedgman Roger N, Hedgman Roger conveys to Voelschow Jodie R Quit Claim Deed OEL MARTINS 3RD ADD B 11 L 5

Voelschow Jodie R, Hedgman Jodie R, Voelschow Jodie conveys to Hedgman Roger N Quit Claim Deed OEL JAMISONS ADD B 1 L 19

Naar Victor Manager, Castle 2020 LLC conveys to Briggs Herb Special Warranty Deed FAYE ORIG TOWN B 16 L 5

Lansing Keith G, Lansing Keith, Lansing Verna E conveys to Lansing Verna E Co Trustee, Lansing Keith G Co Trustee, Lansing Keith G Revocable Trust, Lansing Verna E Revocable Trust, Keith G Lansing Revocable Trust, Verna E Lansing Revocable Trust, Keith G & Verna E Lansing Revocable Trust Warranty Deed 6 91 10 SE PT FRL W1/2, 7 91 10 NW FLR NW OF

Vandersee Gwennith V conveys to Kuennen Mark A, Kuennen Lavell Warranty Deed PARTL FULFILLS B 2012 P 4101, 29 92 8 SW NW

Kuennen Mark A, Kuennen Lavell conveys to JK Cole Farms LLC, J K Cole Farms LLC Warranty Deed 29 92 8 SW NW

Heginger Darlene E, Heginger Ted conveys to Mebyer Corporation Quit Claim Deed GIVEN IN LIEU OF FRCL B 2018 P 3299, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 4 L 29 PT, OEL MARTINS 2ND ADD B 4 L 30 PT

Thoma Jeffrey L, Staffs Bonnie S coveys to Divine Acres LLC Warranty Deed 2 91 9 SW W1/2

Searles Williams B conveys to Batten Addison C Warranty Deed CLER OAK RIDGE HEIGHTS 2ND ADD L 4

Vandekieft Jesse J conveys to Community Bank of Oelwein Warranty Deed GIVEN PURSUANT TO AGRMT FOR VOLUNTARY NONJUD FRCL, OEL WINGS ADD B 14 L 81, OEL WINGS ADD B 14 L 82

Winter Ronald L, Winter Barbara A conveys to Winter Lucas J Warranty Deed OEL KINT & BOYACK ADD B 7 L 14 N37’

Viafield A Cooperative conveys to KJS Ag Services LLC Warranty Deed CLER THOMPSONS 2ND ADD B 103 PARC K IN PARC E IN VAC

Moss Earl D Member, Moss Daryl Member, Moss Chris Member, Moss Wayne Member, Moss Craig A Member, Moss Craig Member, M Five LLC conveys to West Union Development Group LLC Warranty Deed WU ORIG TOWN PT PARC BG

Buzynski Susan A conveys to Orr Alan W, Adams Delaney M Warranty Deed 14 92 9 SW SE PT

Franzen James A Partner, Franzen Robert D Partner, Franzen Brothers Partnership conveys to Leitzman Dana Warranty Deed FULFILLS B 2020 P 757, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 11 L 1, HAWK ORIG TOWN B 11 L 2

Bowman Brett J, Gazzo Mary Jo conveys to Dixon William J, Dixon Beth A Warranty Deed 21 92 7 SE NE N10A OF S17S OF

Knowles Dominick S conveys to Elevation Properties LLC Warranty Deed OEL HOLROYDS ADD B 1 L 5 EX W89’

Rieger Lois K conveys to Rieger Family LP Warranty Deed GIVEN TO CORRECT B 2021 P 4221, B 2021 P 4222, 14 91 9 NE, 14 91 9 NE NW

Millers Construction Inc conveys to Moon Kyle T Warranty Deed OEL JAMISONS ADD B 3 PARC K

Reinking Garrick W, Reinking Taylor L conveys to Reinking Taylor L, Reinking Garrick W Quit Claim Deed 32 92 10 SE NE PARC B IN

Woodard Richard O conveys to Woodard Richard O, Woodard Jennifer R Quit Claim Deed WU ORIG TOWN B 12 L 1 PT

Woodard Richard O conveys to Woodard Richard O, Woodard Jennifer R Quit Claim Deed WU LEVI FULLERS SUBDIV L 17 N285.5’ OF EX N93’

Woodard Richard O conveys to Woodard Richard O, Woodard Jennifer R Quit Claim Deed WU LEVI FULLERS SUBDIV L 17 N93’ SUBJ TO EASMTS

Kiel Dorothy conveys to Shaffer Wendy J Warranty Deed FULFILLS B 2019 P 3296, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 14 L 10 E1/2, OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 14 L 11 E1/2

Steva Carol conveys to Davis Nathan Warranty Deed ELGN HUNSBERGERS 1ST ADD B 2 L 7, ELGN HUNSBERGERS 1ST ADD B 2 L 8

Adams Delaney M conveys to Orr Alan W Quit Claim Deed 14 92 9 SW BE PT

Winter Ronald L, Winter Barbara A conveys to K & S Rentals, K&L Rentals Warranty Deed OEL WINGS ADD B 15 L 148 E 30’ OF

Judisch Eugene A Trustee, Judisch Eugene A Revocable Trust, Eugene A Judisch Revocable Trust conveys to Judisch Thomas J, Judisch Joshua A, Schulmeister Wendy S Warranty Deed 5% INT IN SD PROPERTY, 6 91 10 NE FRL N1/2

Winter Ronald, Winter Ronald L, Winter Barbara A conveys to Rocha Shawn Warranty Deed OEL GRAND VIEW ADD B 13 K 14

Carol A Lenth Revocable Trust, Lenth Carol A Trustee, Lenth Eldon K Trustee, Lenth Carol A Revocable Trust, Lenth Carol Ann Trustee conveys to Lenth Farms LLC UNDIV 1/2 INT, 25 93 7 SE PT, 22 93 7 SE E1/2, 23 93 7 SW S1/2, 26 93 7 SE, 26 93 7 NW PT, 27 93 7 NE NE, 27 93 7 SE NE PT, 34 93 8 NE SE, 34 93 8 PT N1/2

Lenth Carol A Trustee, Lenth Eldon K Trustee, Lenth Eldon K Revocable Trust, Eldon K Lenth Revocable Trust, Lenth Carol Ann Trustee conveys to Lenth Farms LLC UNDIV 1/2 INT, 25 93 7 SE PT, 22 93 7 SE E1/2, 23 93 7 SW S1/2, 26 93 7 SE, 26 93 7 NW PT, 27 93 7 NE NE, 27 93 7 SE NE PT, 34 93 8 NE SE, 34 93 8 PT N1/2

Carey Karen L, Mager Karen L, Mager Brent, Mager Brent A conveys to Niewoehner Megan M Warranty Deed MAYN ORIG TOWN B 8 L 17 N 58’, MAYN ORIG TOWN B 8 L 18 N 58’

Fayette County Sheriff, Martin Beverly J, Martin Beverly, Fayette County Local Housing Trust Fund, Midland Funding, Iowa State of, Iowa Department of Revenue & Finance, Iowa Department of Human Services, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC conveys to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation Sheriff’s Deed RE: EQCV055593, WU UPRIGHTS ADD B 2 L 14, WU UPRIGHTS ADD B 2 L 15

Johnson Denise conveys to Wolfs Susan, Wolfs Michael Warranty Deed UNDIV 1/2 INT, 29 95 10 SE SE PARC A IN, 32 95 10 NE NE PARC G IN

Thoma Christie Miller Estate, Miller Thoma Christie Estate, Thoma Scott Mathew Executor, Christie Miller Thoma Estate conveys to Thoma Scott Mathew, Thoma Elizabeth Grace Court Officer’s Deed CONVEYS UNDIV 1/3 INT, 9 94 7 NE N1/2

Baker Ashley L, Baker Ashley conveys to Struve Shane B, Jacobson Darcy M Warranty Deed CLER ORIG TOWN B 85 L 5, CLER ORIG TOWN B 85 L 6

CCA Properties LLC, Rauen William J President conveys to Haleys Motel Inc Warranty Deed WU KENNETH JENSENS 1ST ADD L 1

Steffens Ray, Steffens Ray L, Steffens Pamela, Steffens Gary, Steffens Teresa, Steffens Keith, Steffens Tannis, Steffens Brad, Steffens Melanie conveys to Steffens Brothers LLC Warranty Deed 1 95 9 SE S1/2, 12 95 9 NE PT, 7 95 8 NW PT, 14 95 9 SE NE W1/2

Tags

Trending Food Videos